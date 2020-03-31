Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell’Antonio Joseph Machlis THIRD EDITION Lec...
Chapter 12 Voice and Worship: Tradition and Individuality in Medieval Chant
Middle Ages: Music • Secular--music for ceremonies and entertainment in courts of royalty/aristocracy • Scales--different ...
Christianity • Had no standard musical practice for 1st 3 centuries • Borrowed from Judaism, reciting psalms, call & respo...
Life in the Medieval Cloister • Development of monasteries responsible for preserving writings & culture of ancient world ...
Middle Ages: Music for Sacred Spaces • Churches/Cathedrals = most important sacred structures of the Middle Ages – Reflect...
Pope Gregory I • 6th Century-codified music of worship services, establishment of liturgy, body of rites prescribed for wo...
Gregorian Chant • Sung only by monks & priests • Plainchant, plainsong • Text-Latin • Liturgical • Features – Non-metrical...
The Church Modes • Unfamiliar scales, not like major & minor • Consist of seven different tones, an eighth tone duplicatin...
Ionian (major) Dorian Phrygian Mixolydian Lydian Aolean (minor) Modal (old system) vs. tonal (major/minor system used late...
• Chant – 3,000-plus surviving melodies – Early notation = neumes Plainchant: Music of the Church
Text Setting • Setting words to music – Syllabic--one note per syllable – Melismatic--many notes per syllable – Melismas o...
“Dies Irae” • Dies Irae
CHANT • Santo Domingo de Silos – Fastest selling classical record in history – Sold more than 2 million copies – Number 5 ...
Middle Ages: Notation • Earliest music wasn’t written down. Until 10th century, music transmitted orally. • Earliest chant...
The Music of Hildegard of Bingen
Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179) • Hildegard von Bingen--most prolific composer before 1500 • First woman composer from wh...
Alleluia, o virga mediatrix • Alleluia, o virga mediatrix(Sequentia) • Alleluia, o virga mediatrix(Music for a Knight)
Alleluia, O Virga Mediatrix Listening Guide
Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues) • A morality play--dramatized allegory of Good vs. Evil struggling over the fate of a sing...
Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues) • The Soul Fights Against the Devil and Overcomes his Power
by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell’Antonio Joseph Machlis Lecture Slides (end) SECOND EDITION THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Chapter 13 Voice and Worship: Tradition and Individuality in Medieval Chant

15 views

Published on

Enjoyment of Music 3rd Ed. pgs. 64-68
ADA Compliant

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Chapter 13 Voice and Worship: Tradition and Individuality in Medieval Chant

  1. 1. THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell’Antonio Joseph Machlis THIRD EDITION Lecture Slides
  2. 2. Chapter 12 Voice and Worship: Tradition and Individuality in Medieval Chant
  3. 3. Middle Ages: Music • Secular--music for ceremonies and entertainment in courts of royalty/aristocracy • Scales--different from major and minor; different placement of the half steps in the scale • Polyphony--multiple lines of equal importance performed together; both sacred and secular music • Composers tried to make music express meaning of the texts, both sacred and secular.
  4. 4. Christianity • Had no standard musical practice for 1st 3 centuries • Borrowed from Judaism, reciting psalms, call & response method • Adopted other practices upon expansion through Asia Minor & Europe • Symbolism very important to medieval life- age of miracles, mysticism, etc.
  5. 5. Life in the Medieval Cloister • Development of monasteries responsible for preserving writings & culture of ancient world • Gothic Period-1100 to 1450 – Poems of troubadours, legends of King Arthur – Dante The Divine Comedy – Most secular music lost but did exist outside the Church
  6. 6. Middle Ages: Music for Sacred Spaces • Churches/Cathedrals = most important sacred structures of the Middle Ages – Reflected testimonies toward God and power of Church itself – Created spaces in which music could be performed • Large with incredible acoustic qualities • Built to instruct the faithful (e.g., stained glass windows depicting Biblical scenes)
  7. 7. Pope Gregory I • 6th Century-codified music of worship services, establishment of liturgy, body of rites prescribed for worship • Function = to project the text clearly so that it could be understood by the people. • Possessed clarity and melodic beauty; thus it was inspirational.
  8. 8. Gregorian Chant • Sung only by monks & priests • Plainchant, plainsong • Text-Latin • Liturgical • Features – Non-metrical rhythm – Monophonic texture – Smooth, stepwise contour – Modal scales – Reverent mood Composers of chant primarily unknown Music passed down almost strictly by oral tradition Whitsunday Mass, “Alleluia, emitte spiritum”
  9. 9. The Church Modes • Unfamiliar scales, not like major & minor • Consist of seven different tones, an eighth tone duplicating the first(octave) • Different pattern of half-steps & whole-steps • Were the basic scales of Western music during the Middle Ages-Renaissance • Used in secular & sacred music • Many still used in Western folk music
  10. 10. Ionian (major) Dorian Phrygian Mixolydian Lydian Aolean (minor) Modal (old system) vs. tonal (major/minor system used later) Locrian Early Church Modes
  11. 11. • Chant – 3,000-plus surviving melodies – Early notation = neumes Plainchant: Music of the Church
  12. 12. Text Setting • Setting words to music – Syllabic--one note per syllable – Melismatic--many notes per syllable – Melismas often used to emphasize words
  13. 13. “Dies Irae” • Dies Irae
  14. 14. CHANT • Santo Domingo de Silos – Fastest selling classical record in history – Sold more than 2 million copies – Number 5 on U.S. Pop Charts – Royalties helped needy in Third World Countries & repairs to 12th century monastery Sadeness
  15. 15. Middle Ages: Notation • Earliest music wasn’t written down. Until 10th century, music transmitted orally. • Earliest chant manuscripts merely showed whether the chant went up or down, not specific pitches. • Most manuscripts created by monks in monasteries, by hand. Parchment and ink were expensive. • Printing emerged--middle of 15th century.
  16. 16. The Music of Hildegard of Bingen
  17. 17. Hildegard von Bingen (1098-1179) • Hildegard von Bingen--most prolific composer before 1500 • First woman composer from whom a large number of works survived • Powerful abbess, theologian, naturalist, healer, poet, musician • Born in what is now western Germany to a noble family. Became a Benedictine nun at age of 16. • In 1150 founded convent in Germany • Used prominent position in Church to improve that of women • Experienced visions and revelations that were recorded in books-writer of theology, medicine, botany, and lives of the Saints • Musical works consisted of chants for religious services which took place throughout the day in the convent.
  18. 18. Alleluia, o virga mediatrix • Alleluia, o virga mediatrix(Sequentia) • Alleluia, o virga mediatrix(Music for a Knight)
  19. 19. Alleluia, O Virga Mediatrix Listening Guide
  20. 20. Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues) • A morality play--dramatized allegory of Good vs. Evil struggling over the fate of a single soul • Written for dedication of convent church at Rupertsberg • Plot centers around disputes between Satan and 16 virtues (e.g., Charity, Obedience, Humility, Chastity, Knowledge of God, Discipline, Compassion, Mercy, Victory, Discretion, Patience, Faith, Hope, Innocence, World Rejection, Heavenly Love). • Each virtue = 1 female singer • Chorus of all virtues sings same melody monophonically (called unison singing). • Music was based on a florid style of liturgical plainchant. • Rhythm--mostly free rhythm reflecting the long and short accents of the words. • Performers--nuns in a convent--the Virtues were presumed to be female at that time. • The Devil was presumed to be male--probably performed by the priest who served the convent.
  21. 21. Ordo Virtutum (Play of Virtues) • The Soul Fights Against the Devil and Overcomes his Power
  22. 22. by Kristine Forney Andrew Dell’Antonio Joseph Machlis Lecture Slides (end) SECOND EDITION THE ENJOYMENT OF MUSIC ESSENTIAL LISTENING EDITION http://wwnorton.com/web/enjoyess2

×