Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Timeline of Ancient Rome
753 BCE – Founding of Rome
753 BCE – Founding of Rome
600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village
600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village
600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
In a republic, people vote for laws. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
In a republic, people vote for laws. A republic is similar to a democracy. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted ...
In a republic, people vote for laws. A republic is similar to a democracy. The people of ancient Greece invented voting (d...
Roman leaders voted for laws in the Senate. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way, a military highway.
People use 2,000 old Roman roads today.
275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought the Punic Wars.
264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought the Punic Wars.
Punic = Phoenician 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire.
264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted...
Carthage was part of Phoenicia. Rome fought the army of Carthage.
264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted...
Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE ...
Hannibal brought 37 military elephants across the Alps mountains to attack Italy.
Hannibal brought 37 military elephants across the Alps mountains to attack Italy.
Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE ...
Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE ...
I am Scipio Africanus, Roman military leader. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empi...
I am Scipio Africanus, Roman military leader. I defeated Hannibal. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars wit...
264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted...
133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea
133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain
133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain
133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain, to North Africa, to Turkey.
58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
I conquered Gaul.
(Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
(Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
(Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
I conquered Gaul.
Julius Caesar
Julius Caesar Chief of the Gauls
We surrender. Julius Caesar Chief of the Gauls
Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
Vini, Vidi, Vici. Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
Vini, Vidi, Vici.* *"I came, I saw, I conquered." Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome.
46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome.
46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome. Two years later, leaders assassinated him.
46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome. Two years later, leaders assassinated him.
27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
Octavius was Julius Caesar's nephew. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
emperor = king 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
emperor = king People do not vote for kings. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
emperor = king People do not vote for kings. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
emperor = king People do not vote for kings. Rome stopped being a republic. Rome became an empire. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar...
emperor = king People do not vote for kings. Rome stopped being a republic. Rome became an empire. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar...
43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
Britannia 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
Britannia 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
79 CE –Mt. Vesuvius erupted. It destroyed the city of Pompeii.
79 CE –Mt. Vesuvius erupted. It destroyed the city of Pompeii.
Pompeii Today
Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
But not everyone escaped.
Scientists are finding things and bodies under volcanic ash. They are learning about volcanoes and how people in Pompeii l...
80 CE – Leaders finished building the Colosseum for games and shows.
80 CE – Leaders finished building the Colosseum for games and shows.
The Colosseum was the largest theater in the world. 80,000 people could sit in the Colosseum and watch shows
The Colosseum was the largest theater in the world. 80,000 people could sit in the Colosseum and watch shows
You can visit the Colosseum today.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
Emperor Theodosius 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
Emperor Theodosius Before, all Christians were punished. I said all Romans must become Christians. 380 CE – Leaders made C...
476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire. The Barbarians came from the North and East.
476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
753 BCE – Founding of Rome 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings. 510 BCE – Rome became ...
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Timeline of Ancient Rome*
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Timeline of Ancient Rome*

38 views

Published on

This presentation was prepared for Deaf and hard of hearing students in MsAmyLC's social studies classes.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Timeline of Ancient Rome*

  1. 1. Timeline of Ancient Rome
  2. 2. 753 BCE – Founding of Rome
  3. 3. 753 BCE – Founding of Rome
  4. 4. 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village
  5. 5. 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village
  6. 6. 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
  7. 7. 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
  8. 8. 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings.
  9. 9. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  10. 10. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  11. 11. In a republic, people vote for laws. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  12. 12. In a republic, people vote for laws. A republic is similar to a democracy. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  13. 13. In a republic, people vote for laws. A republic is similar to a democracy. The people of ancient Greece invented voting (democracy). The Romans copied many ideas from Greece. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  14. 14. Roman leaders voted for laws in the Senate. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws.
  15. 15. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
  16. 16. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
  17. 17. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
  18. 18. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way
  19. 19. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way, a military highway.
  20. 20. People use 2,000 old Roman roads today.
  21. 21. 275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
  22. 22. 275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
  23. 23. 275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
  24. 24. 275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy.
  25. 25. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought the Punic Wars.
  26. 26. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought the Punic Wars.
  27. 27. Punic = Phoenician 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire.
  28. 28. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  29. 29. Carthage was part of Phoenicia. Rome fought the army of Carthage.
  30. 30. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  31. 31. Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  32. 32. Hannibal brought 37 military elephants across the Alps mountains to attack Italy.
  33. 33. Hannibal brought 37 military elephants across the Alps mountains to attack Italy.
  34. 34. Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  35. 35. Hannibal, the military leader of Carthage, was famous for using elephants in battles against Roman soldiers. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  36. 36. I am Scipio Africanus, Roman military leader. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  37. 37. I am Scipio Africanus, Roman military leader. I defeated Hannibal. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea.
  38. 38. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea. The Roman Republic won the Punic Wars.
  39. 39. 133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea
  40. 40. 133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain
  41. 41. 133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain
  42. 42. 133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain, to North Africa, to Turkey.
  43. 43. 58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
  44. 44. 58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
  45. 45. 58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome.
  46. 46. I conquered Gaul.
  47. 47. (Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
  48. 48. (Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
  49. 49. (Roman word for France) I conquered Gaul.
  50. 50. I conquered Gaul.
  51. 51. Julius Caesar
  52. 52. Julius Caesar Chief of the Gauls
  53. 53. We surrender. Julius Caesar Chief of the Gauls
  54. 54. Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
  55. 55. Vini, Vidi, Vici. Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
  56. 56. Vini, Vidi, Vici.* *"I came, I saw, I conquered." Julius Caesar was famous for saying this:
  57. 57. 46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome.
  58. 58. 46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome.
  59. 59. 46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome. Two years later, leaders assassinated him.
  60. 60. 46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome. Two years later, leaders assassinated him.
  61. 61. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  62. 62. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  63. 63. Octavius was Julius Caesar's nephew. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  64. 64. emperor = king 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  65. 65. emperor = king People do not vote for kings. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  66. 66. emperor = king People do not vote for kings. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  67. 67. emperor = king People do not vote for kings. Rome stopped being a republic. Rome became an empire. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor
  68. 68. emperor = king People do not vote for kings. Rome stopped being a republic. Rome became an empire. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor of the Roman Empire.
  69. 69. 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
  70. 70. Britannia 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
  71. 71. Britannia 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain).
  72. 72. 79 CE –Mt. Vesuvius erupted. It destroyed the city of Pompeii.
  73. 73. 79 CE –Mt. Vesuvius erupted. It destroyed the city of Pompeii.
  74. 74. Pompeii Today
  75. 75. Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
  76. 76. Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
  77. 77. Most people escaped from Pompeii and other nearby towns.
  78. 78. But not everyone escaped.
  79. 79. Scientists are finding things and bodies under volcanic ash. They are learning about volcanoes and how people in Pompeii lived long ago. loaf of bread pet dog
  80. 80. 80 CE – Leaders finished building the Colosseum for games and shows.
  81. 81. 80 CE – Leaders finished building the Colosseum for games and shows.
  82. 82. The Colosseum was the largest theater in the world. 80,000 people could sit in the Colosseum and watch shows
  83. 83. The Colosseum was the largest theater in the world. 80,000 people could sit in the Colosseum and watch shows
  84. 84. You can visit the Colosseum today.
  85. 85. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak.
  86. 86. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
  87. 87. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
  88. 88. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
  89. 89. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
  90. 90. 286 CE – The Roman Empire became weak and broke in two parts.
  91. 91. 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
  92. 92. 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
  93. 93. Emperor Theodosius 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
  94. 94. Emperor Theodosius Before, all Christians were punished. I said all Romans must become Christians. 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire.
  95. 95. 476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
  96. 96. 476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire. The Barbarians came from the North and East.
  97. 97. 476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
  98. 98. 476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire.
  99. 99. 753 BCE – Founding of Rome 600 BCE – Rome grew from a small village to a large city ruled by kings. 510 BCE – Rome became a republic. People voted for leaders and laws. 312 BCE – The Roman Republic begin building the Appian Way, a military highway. 275 BCE – The Roman Republic controlled the peninsula of Italy. 58 BCE – Julius Caesar, a popular military leader, conquered France for Rome. 133 BCE – Now, the Roman Republic controlled all land around the Mediterranean Sea, from Spain, to North Africa to Turkey. 476 CE – Barbarians conquered the Roman Empire. 380 CE – Leaders made Christianity the religion of the Roman Empire. 27 BCE –Octavius Caesar became Emperor of the Roman Empire. 43 CE – The Roman Empire conquered Britannia (Britain). 80 CE – Leaders finished building the Colosseum for games and shows. 286 CE – Rome was divided into the Eastern Empire and the Western Empire. 46 BCE – Julius Caesar became the dictator of Rome. Two years later, leaders assassinated him. 264 –146 BCE – The Roman Republic fought three wars with the Phoenician Empire. The Phoenicians and the Romans both wanted to control the Mediterranean Sea. The Roman Republic won the Punic Wars. 79 CE –Mt. Vesuvius erupted. It destroyed the city of Pompeii.

×