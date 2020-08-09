Successfully reported this slideshow.
Skype: Leading the VOIP Revolution Mrudul Manojkumar Bhavya Shah Pranjal Bhansali Soham Modi Yagnesh Parmar
Skype 1) Creators 2) KaZaA
Creators Niklas Zennstrom Janus Friis1 2
• Music Sharing App • Instant Success • Overtook Napster • P2P Model • Base for Skype’s P2P Model KaZaA
Case Overview 1) P2P Model 2) Features 3) SWOT 4) What They Got Right
P2P Model Client-Server Model P2P Model1 2
Features 1) Free Calls 2) Conference Calls (Max. 4) 3) File Transfer 4) Chatting (Max. 50) 1) SkypeOut – Make Calls to Reg...
SWOT • Fastest Market Capitalization • Word-of-Mouth Popularity • Further Upgrades • Bullish Vision of P2P Model • Adverse...
What They Got Right Mass Appeal Free Services For Skype Users Softphone No Device Conference Call & Group Chat Premium Ser...
Challenges 1) Economic Implications 2) Privacy Issues 3) Security Issues for Corporate Users 4) Lack of Broadband 5) Skype...
Solutions 1) Marketing a. Individual Stories b. Promotional Strategies c. Different Platforms 2) Disruption a. Integrated ...
Individual Stories
Promotion Strategies
Different Platforms
Integrated Presentations
Broadcast Live Stream LIVE LIVE
Virtual Classrooms
Cloud Computing • Existing since 2000 • Amazon Web Services in 2006 • Google App Engine in 2008 • NASA’s OpenNebula in 2008
Customizable Security • Basic Application for Corporate Customers • Option to setup their own Encryption Methods for Compa...
Thank You Questions?
