CHOKE POINT ANALYSIS REVOLUTION SUBMISSION | CONFLUENCIA 2020 | TEAM: ERA
CASE OVERVIEW  What are Choke Points?  Economic networks being turned into tools of domination  Use of economic network...
WHAT ARE CHOKE POINTS?  Choke Points  Single Points of Failure  Concentration and centralization of certain functions a...
DATALINK  Eavesdropping on communication  Point of high concentration data flows  High volume of data and high number o...
TRADE-OFFS  Anonymity vs.Authentication  Encryption vs. Enforcement  Privacy vs. Functionality  Security vs. Usability
GLOBAL ORGANIZATION FOR DATA (GOD)  Laws to prevent nations/governments from strong-arming various companies  Installati...
CONCENTRATION OF POWER  United States  Utilization of SWIFT Codes and Sanctions against Iran and China  No immediate so...
DRIVING FORCES FOR CHANGE  Users: Willing to use enhanced security options  ISPs: Introduce changes to infrastructure an...
EFFORTS  Fix weaknesses in current specifications  Investigate users’ minimum needs for usability and focus development ...
THANKYOU TEAM: ERA
A Case Analysis Presentation of Chokepoint Case Study

Chokepoint Analysis - HBR Case Study

×