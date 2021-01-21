-
Not all substance abusers manifest suicidal behavior, but too many do. A CDC toxicology study of suicide victims found over one-third positive for alcohol and just under one-fifth positive for opiates. These substances did not cause these suicides, but they likely added to the victims’ risk. Most family members of individuals who abuse alcohol and other substances are aware that this behavior can lead to suicide.
