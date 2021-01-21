Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What family members need to know about substance abuse and suicidal behavior
What family members need to know about substance abuse and suicidal behavior
What family members need to know about substance abuse and suicidal behavior
What family members need to know about substance abuse and suicidal behavior
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What family members need to know about substance abuse and suicidal behavior

18 views

Published on

Not all substance abusers manifest suicidal behavior, but too many do. A CDC toxicology study of suicide victims found over one-third positive for alcohol and just under one-fifth positive for opiates. These substances did not cause these suicides, but they likely added to the victims’ risk. Most family members of individuals who abuse alcohol and other substances are aware that this behavior can lead to suicide.

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×