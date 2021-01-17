Ketamine the many faces of the chameleon drug

Because of its many faces, Ketamine has been called the “chameleon drug.” Now, this popular club drug has reappeared on the streets, as a tool for law enforcement.



Elijah McClain was a 23-year-old Black man apprehended by Colorado police for “suspicious behavior.” After being placed in a chokehold, paramedics injected him with ketamine, a powerful sedative. McClain was 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighed 140 pounds.