Soc studies #15 articles of confederation

ARTICLES OF CONFEDERATION
1. Constitution – a plan of government 2. Inflation – a continuous rise in the prices of goods and services 3. Ratificatio...
• The United States of America now needed to form a new government • To do this, the people drew from many previous politi...
• Americans had already used forms of self-government in their town meetings, in the Virginia House of Burgesses, and in t...
• Early in the War for Independence, the Continental Congress had asked each state to organize their governments and adopt...
• In 1776 the delegates of the Second Continental Congress knew they would need a central government to coordinate the war...
• Under the Articles of Confederation: - Congress became the single branch of national government - Each state had one vot...
• The Land Ordinance of 1785 set up a system for surveying and dividing Western lands The Land Ordinance of 1785 set forth...
• The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 established the Northwest Territory and created a system for bringing new states into th...
• The new country faced many difficulties - No national army - Could not enforce treaties such as the Treaty of Paris - By...
*Presidents of the Congress under the Articles of Confederation ===================>
• The Confederation Congress had no power to correct the country’s problems • The states worked to increase their own trad...
• Inflation became a problem in many states • With no common currency, Congress had no power to stop inflation • Inflation...
SHAYS’ REBELLION • In August 1786, farmers in three Massachusetts counties began a revolt • Former Revolutionary War veter...
• After a failed meeting in Annapolis, Maryland, (in which only 5 states were represented), a convention was called in Phi...
The Articles of Confederation

