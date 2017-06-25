Make A Difference(MAD)
Believe in it”“Unbelievable But
Author Name : Mrityunjaya Hikkalgutti Date : 5th May 2011 White Paper On : Leadership My Passion : Sales, Marketing, Mento...
I am a Mechanical engineering graduate from NIE Mysore-MYSORE UNIVERSITY, 19+ of year’s professional experience & setup an...
Current Corporate Challenges •Corporate Tom and jerry game •will do something •will promote •will demote •True leaders •En...
Strong Conviction + Passion Buildi g a right tra k it’s very hard, but nothing is i possi le”.
Incorrect track initially looks attractive and in long run generates erroneous results •Nothing is free in this world, for...
SELF Evaluation •Engineering certificate is there but not an engineer •what I am •What can I do •Where can I contribute •W...
+Ve transformation is very important •Currently India is shining reason is we are following right track process(only 15%) ...
•Walk the talk •Create a new path •Create jobs •Build teams •Produce right results •Bring smile on many lives •Every human...
Run behind money. Never reach
“Dream is something, that never ever allows you to sleep until you build it”. •Thought Process •That never allows you to g...
work with right resource if possible, right results are assured. Some people they stay in village area, they talk & walk l...
Blind •Some process we follow blindly •Blind Leaders + Followers •Understanding End User expectations •Facts & figures •Va...
Innovative Mind + Leadership Mind = Entrepreneur In this world competition for engine is less rather than dabbaas, Only on...
Some time good or bad things happen, for good cause Good things pen down in mind and bad things pen down on slate but neve...
Main objective is to connect to right minds and exchange ideas to build better world and class working environment for cur...
Hope you all like it. Thanks a lot For Spending Your Valuable Time
Mrityunjaya.hikkalgutti@mindsmeetinc.com www.mindsmeetinc.com
MAD Leader
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MAD Leader

25 views

Published on

Its About True Leadership / Leader

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

MAD Leader

  1. 1. Make A Difference(MAD)
  2. 2. Believe in it”“Unbelievable But
  3. 3. Author Name : Mrityunjaya Hikkalgutti Date : 5th May 2011 White Paper On : Leadership My Passion : Sales, Marketing, Mentoring, Consulting & Zeal to work Creative & Innovative way
  4. 4. I am a Mechanical engineering graduate from NIE Mysore-MYSORE UNIVERSITY, 19+ of year’s professional experience & setup and managed global software groups, extensive experience in Team Building, Project Management, Process, Tools Standardization, People Management & Risk Management at Syntel, Hewlett Packard, TechMahindra & Wipro. Given many lectures at Technical Institutions & Software Test forums. Presented white Papers in National & international conferences & highly passionate about Consulting, Sales , Marketing, POC, IT Best Practices (IBP), Test Process Assessment (TPA), & Pre- Sales Strong hold in metrics management, consulting, delivering & managing practices from scratch. Represented our firm as a trusted advisor to clients when it relates to business functions, industry process expertise and technology solutions. Ability to work in multiple functional domain roles within information technology – Sales, Marketing, Project Management, Project Delivery, Marketing Support, Solution, Architecture, Consulting, Product Implementation & execution. Myself
  5. 5. Current Corporate Challenges •Corporate Tom and jerry game •will do something •will promote •will demote •True leaders •Engines or innovative minds •Unrealistic, End User Expectations
  6. 6. Strong Conviction + Passion Buildi g a right tra k it’s very hard, but nothing is i possi le”.
  7. 7. Incorrect track initially looks attractive and in long run generates erroneous results •Nothing is free in this world, for every thing we need to pay knowingly or unknowingly
  8. 8. SELF Evaluation •Engineering certificate is there but not an engineer •what I am •What can I do •Where can I contribute •What are my strengths •What are my weakness •Other wise never enjoy your life •If your efforts are in right direction, ultimately you reach your goal
  9. 9. +Ve transformation is very important •Currently India is shining reason is we are following right track process(only 15%) •Still 80%is untouched, after that every Indian can fly.
  10. 10. •Walk the talk •Create a new path •Create jobs •Build teams •Produce right results •Bring smile on many lives •Every human being makes mistake, If he / she on track to Correct it, is a true leader. •True leaders they listen every one and they implement the way they expect, as per the end user importance ( Sab kaa suno mann kaa karo). •True leaders share ideas and mentor their subordinates. •Respect pears or subordinates or superior ideas or thoughts, if its right. . Leader
  11. 11. Run behind money. Never reach
  12. 12. “Dream is something, that never ever allows you to sleep until you build it”. •Thought Process •That never allows you to go out of the track •Always Keep coming in your mind •Then some how you get opportunity to implement it •May fail Some times •Failure make you, more and more stronger •Some time failure makes you to run away from that thought •Again some how, come back with strong conviction & passion Finally execute it,
  13. 13. work with right resource if possible, right results are assured. Some people they stay in village area, they talk & walk like engine and leader, but they do not have any BE & MBA degree. Some people they have BE & MBA degree, they do not know how to get a glass of water or bread when they are thirsty or hungry.
  14. 14. Blind •Some process we follow blindly •Blind Leaders + Followers •Understanding End User expectations •Facts & figures •Variation Metrics + lesson learnt •Review mechanism
  15. 15. Innovative Mind + Leadership Mind = Entrepreneur In this world competition for engine is less rather than dabbaas, Only one engine is required for 10 or 20 dabbaas. We need to make right analysis and segregate engines and dabbaas accordingly. Connect right engine for set of babbaas and put them on track they keep follow same track & schedule forever. this can be done by true Engines with leadership quality only.
  16. 16. Some time good or bad things happen, for good cause Good things pen down in mind and bad things pen down on slate but never ever forget the lesson learnt Thank god, I got opportunity to talk or work & met some people in this tiny globe, felt they are true leaders. Going forward build share anything openly for right cause.
  17. 17. Main objective is to connect to right minds and exchange ideas to build better world and class working environment for current & future generation. Later others (differing minds) pursue us.
  18. 18. Hope you all like it. Thanks a lot For Spending Your Valuable Time
  19. 19. Mrityunjaya.hikkalgutti@mindsmeetinc.com www.mindsmeetinc.com

×