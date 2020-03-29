Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strieľanie v Constructe 2 pif pif pif
Strieľanie zo zbrane Skôr než hráč bude môcť strieľať, musíš nastaviť bod, odkiaľ bude strieľať. 2x klikni na postavu → kl...
Guľka Teraz pridáme guľku, ktorú bude hráč strieľať Klikni ľavým tlačidlom myšky na layout → insert new object → sprite Ab...
Ovládanie strieľania Aby sme mohli ovládať tlačidlá klávesnice, najprv ju musíme pridať ako objekt do našej hry. Znovu kli...
Otáčanie do strán Najprv nastavíme, aby sa hráč otáčal do strán podľa toho, akú šípku stlačíš, pomocou set mirrored. 1 → k...
Spawn guľky Aby hráč mohol strieľať neobmedzene veľa, naprogramujeme hru tak, aby sa vždy pri stlačení medzerníka vytvoril...
Spawn guľky Ak teraz spustíš hru, prvá guľka vystrelí tam, kde bola vložená na layout. Najprv túto prvú guľku dáme zničiť ...
Strážna veža Teraz si vytvoríme strážnu vežu. Bude sa skladať z veže a z dela, ktoré sa bude otáčať za hráčom a strieľať p...
Delo Otvor si postavu dela v editore a znovu na ľavom paneli klikni druhé zdola. Keď sa ti otvorí okno Image points, môžeš...
Turret behavior Aby delo strieľalo, potrebuješ naprogramovať 2 eventy: 1.) Najprv odstráň prvú guľku a potom nastav, aby d...
Healthbar Posledná vec, ktorú sa tu naučíš, je vytvoriť jednoduchý ukazovateľ života pre svojho hráča. Najprv vytvoríš nov...
Progress bar Ako ukazovateľ použijeme objekt progress bar - ktorý bude ukazovať, koľko má hráč života. Nastavíme mu maximá...
Progress bar Ako prvé nastavíš, aby sa vždy na začiatku layoutu doplnil život - v tomto prípade na 10 Teraz chceme, aby sy...
Progress bar Ako posledné naprogramujeme ubúdanie zo života a reštart hry. Chceme aby po tom, čo guľka trafí hráča, hráčov...
Výzva - naprogramuj hru tak, aby aj strážna veža mala svoj healthbar - nech sa cieľ ukáže až po tom, čo hráč zničí strážnu...
7 - Strieľanie a health bar | Construct 2

Nauč hráča strieľať, vytvor strelnú vežu, ktorá bude strieľať vždy keď hráča zbadá a health bar, ktorý bude ukazovať hráčove životy.

  1. 1. Strieľanie v Constructe 2 pif pif pif
  2. 2. Strieľanie zo zbrane Skôr než hráč bude môcť strieľať, musíš nastaviť bod, odkiaľ bude strieľať. 2x klikni na postavu → klikni na 2. ikonku zdola → vľavo sa ti otvorí tabuľka. Klikni sem Vytvorí sa ti Imagepoint 1 Potom klikni na delo, odkiaľ chceš, aby guľky strieľali. Bod sa tam presunie
  3. 3. Guľka Teraz pridáme guľku, ktorú bude hráč strieľať Klikni ľavým tlačidlom myšky na layout → insert new object → sprite Aby guľka po výstrele letela ako guľka, pridáme jej správanie → v properties klikni na behaviors → + → bullet
  4. 4. Ovládanie strieľania Aby sme mohli ovládať tlačidlá klávesnice, najprv ju musíme pridať ako objekt do našej hry. Znovu klikni ľavým tlačidlom na layout → insert new object → keyboard. Nikde na layoute sa ti klávesnica po pridaní nezobrazí, ale vpravo v projects bude v zozname objektov.
  5. 5. Otáčanie do strán Najprv nastavíme, aby sa hráč otáčal do strán podľa toho, akú šípku stlačíš, pomocou set mirrored. 1 → keď sa stlačí šípka vpravo, nebude zrkadlovo otočený - takže bude otočený tak, ako bol do editora vložený (doprava) 2 → keď sa stlačí šípka vľavo, hráč sa zrkadlovo otočí (doľava)
  6. 6. Spawn guľky Aby hráč mohol strieľať neobmedzene veľa, naprogramujeme hru tak, aby sa vždy pri stlačení medzerníka vytvorila nová guľka v event sheete dáš pridať event → keyboard → click to choose → stlačíš klávesu, ktorou chceš, aby hráč strieľal → potvrdíš OK ako action vyberieš svojho hráča → spawn another object → ako object vyber svoju guľku a Image point 1 → done
  7. 7. Spawn guľky Ak teraz spustíš hru, prvá guľka vystrelí tam, kde bola vložená na layout. Najprv túto prvú guľku dáme zničiť na začiatku. hry. Zatiaľ guľka nemení smer, keď je hráč otočený vľavo. Naprogramujeme to pomocou 2 podmienok, aby vždy, keď sa vytvorí nová guľka a zároveň hráč je otočený vľavo (is mirrored), tak sa uhol letu zmení o 180° - guľka pôjde do opačnej strany Ďalšiu podmienku pridáš takto: klikni pravým tlačidlom myšky pod prvú podmienku → vyber Add → Add another condition
  8. 8. Strážna veža Teraz si vytvoríme strážnu vežu. Bude sa skladať z veže a z dela, ktoré sa bude otáčať za hráčom a strieľať po ňom guľky. Keď vytvoríš guľku, rovnako ako predtým, ak chceš, aby strieľala, musíš jej pridať správanie bullet Aby delo mohlo samo vytvárať a strieľať guľky a tiež otáčať sa za hráčom, pridaj mu správanie turret. veža guľka delo
  9. 9. Delo Otvor si postavu dela v editore a znovu na ľavom paneli klikni druhé zdola. Keď sa ti otvorí okno Image points, môžeš pridať nový image point 1 a ten vložiť tam, odkiaľ chceš, aby strieľali guľky. Teraz nastavíme okolo ktorého bodu sa bude delo točiť - presunieme jeho origin point, na opačnú stranu dela ako image point
  10. 10. Turret behavior Aby delo strieľalo, potrebuješ naprogramovať 2 eventy: 1.) Najprv odstráň prvú guľku a potom nastav, aby delo vedelo, za akým objektom sa má otáčať. Vždy, keď sa zapne level, ako prvé si delo musí určiť cieľ → add object to target → player 2.) potom, čo sa má stať, keď sa daný cieľ dostane dostatočne blízko. Tak ako predtým, delo má vytvoriť guľku na mieste image pointu 1 a tá vystrelí.
  11. 11. Healthbar Posledná vec, ktorú sa tu naučíš, je vytvoriť jednoduchý ukazovateľ života pre svojho hráča. Najprv vytvoríš novú instance variable pre hráča - tá ti bude hovoriť, koľko má hráč života. Initial value ukazuje koľko bude mať života na začiatku.
  12. 12. Progress bar Ako ukazovateľ použijeme objekt progress bar - ktorý bude ukazovať, koľko má hráč života. Nastavíme mu maximálnu a začiatočnú hodnotu (rovnaké ako initial value)
  13. 13. Progress bar Ako prvé nastavíš, aby sa vždy na začiatku layoutu doplnil život - v tomto prípade na 10 Teraz chceme, aby systém stále nastavil progress bar podľa toho, koľko má hráč života. Ako ďalší event vyber system → every tick Ďalej klikni Add action → ProgressBar → set progress → napíš player.HP
  14. 14. Progress bar Ako posledné naprogramujeme ubúdanie zo života a reštart hry. Chceme aby po tom, čo guľka trafí hráča, hráčovi ubudlo zo života. Na to použi podmienku on collision with another object a ako action → player → substract from → HP Posledný príkaz je, že až klesne HP hráča pod 1, layout sa reštartuje
  15. 15. Výzva - naprogramuj hru tak, aby aj strážna veža mala svoj healthbar - nech sa cieľ ukáže až po tom, čo hráč zničí strážnu vežu

