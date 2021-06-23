180 + immune system hacks | IMMUNE SYSTEM

While the global population is growing rapidly, and people are living longer, our living environment has changed substantially. There is therefore a greater need to support our health and wellbeing, primarily our immune system, at different stages throughout our life. When we are supposed to protect ourselves from the bacteria, viruses, parasites, harmful substances, germs from outside, we need to protect ourselves beginning right from within our body by strengthening the immune system. The immune system is indeed complex and is to a great extent impacted by the environment around us.

