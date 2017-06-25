Bortoni-Ricardo, Stella Maris (orgs). Leitura e mediação pedagógica. São Paulo: Parábola, 2012. Capítulo 3: Mediação: estr...
Objetivo • [...] mostrar como as intervenções positivas na mediação podem funcionar como um valioso instrumento para facil...
• A pesquisa analisa como a interação entre interlocutores em eventos de leitura tem importante papel no bom desempenho do...
Matriz de referência de língua portuguesa da Prova Brasil (tópicos/eixos verificadores da competência leitora) • Procedime...
Ações do Governo para viabilizar um ensino de qualidade • Lançamento do Plano de Desenvolvimento da Educação – PDE (MEC); ...
DADOS DA PESQUISA • 1 aluna; • 5º ano; • Escola Pública do DF; • técnicas de protocolos de leitura; • textos didáticos; • ...
Pretensão: • [...] observar suas habilidades e estratégias de leitura, consolidá-las e ampliá-las mediando ações que contr...
Mediação como ação de apoio ao leitor • Mediar o desenvolvimento da leitura é exercitar a compreensão do aluno, transforma...
• Realizar previsões, formular e responder questões a respeito do texto, extrair ideias centrais, identificar conteúdos no...
• A mediação na leitura acontece na interação. O mediador apoia o leitor iniciante auxiliando- o a mobilizar os conhecimen...
• scaffolding/ apoio/andaimagem (suporte fornecido pelo par mais competente no processo de aprendizagem para que o aprendi...
• Para Vygotsky, o discurso desempenha um papel central na construção do conhecimento, pois ele tem a linguagem como media...
• E é em um espaço colaborativo, a que Vygotsky chamou de zona de desenvolvimento proximal (ZDP), que a mediação acontece ...
Excerto2 • Foco: Leitura colaborativa (sobre fábulas);
Ler e compreender • A compreensão de um texto envolve inúmeras habilidades, que ultrapassam a capacidade de simplesmente r...
Excerto 3 Ler para construir saberes e produzir sentido • Uso do dicionário (em busca do vocábulo petrografia)
Decodificação, a primeira pedra no caminho • Decodificar as palavras é o primeiro momento, é a etapa inicial para a compre...
• Uma palavra decodificada de forma errônea pode não conduzir o aluno ao objetivo desejado, levando seu raciocínio a lugar...
Excerto 4 Habilidade de localização • Uso do sumário para localizar a página.
Excerto 5 Dificuldade de decodificação • gaguejou durante a leitura (provável nervosismo);
Excerto 6 Dificuldade de decodificação (2) • Continuidade de tropeços na decodificação;
Vocabulário: a 2ª pedra no caminho • Não que o uso do dicionário não seja essencial para o desenvolvimento da compreensão ...
Excerto 7 • Um estilo mais comunicativo nas interações contribui para ampliar a memória de palavras novas. • Ainda com uso...
Excerto 8 Uso do dicionário em busca de explicação • Protocolo de ciências; (magmática)
Excerto 9 O dicionário não ajudou • Arqueológicos ;
Excerto 10 O dicionário não ajudou (2) • Dificuldade na decodificação; • Dificuldade quanto a extração adequada entre os i...
Excerto 11 Progresso: a leitura está mais fluente •
Texto, contexto e conhecimento enciclopédico • [...] fazer inferências, ler nas entrelinhas, compreender o que está implíc...
Excerto 12 Antecipações sobre o conteúdo a partir do título • Leitura da fábula; • Já faz antecipações.
Excerto 13 Inferências • Protocolo de história; • Valer-se do que é conhecido para entender o desconhecido, comparar infor...
• O último estágio na constituição do sujeito leitor ativo é aquela em que o indivíduo consegue criticar, reelaborar conce...
Excerto 14 Habilidade de análise crítica: conexão com a realidade • Retorno ao protocolo de português: fábula;
Excerto 15 Habilidade de análise crítica: conexão com a realidade (2) • Protocolo água e saúde;
Considerações finais • Problemas da colaboradora (diagnóstico): • questões de decodificação e vocabulário que influenciava...
• O dicionário como ferramenta facilitadora (embora algumas exceções); • A aluna demonstrou habilidades: localizar informa...
Capítulo 3 leitura e mediação pedagógica . bortoni ricardo, stella maris (orgs)

Capítulo 3 leitura e mediação pedagógica . bortoni ricardo, stella maris (orgs)

  1. 1. Bortoni-Ricardo, Stella Maris (orgs). Leitura e mediação pedagógica. São Paulo: Parábola, 2012. Capítulo 3: Mediação: estratégia facilitadora da compreensão leitora. Vera Aparecida de Lucas Freitas Apresentação: Mestrandas: Jacilda e Márcia
  2. 2. Objetivo • [...] mostrar como as intervenções positivas na mediação podem funcionar como um valioso instrumento para facilitar a leitura e a compreensão de textos durante os anos iniciais de escolarização (p.65)
  3. 3. • A pesquisa analisa como a interação entre interlocutores em eventos de leitura tem importante papel no bom desempenho do letramento (p.65) • Alunos do 5º ano.
  4. 4. Matriz de referência de língua portuguesa da Prova Brasil (tópicos/eixos verificadores da competência leitora) • Procedimentos de leitura; • Implicações do suporte, do gênero e /ou enunciador na compreensão do texto; • Relação entre textos; • Coerência e coesão no processamento dos textos; • Relações entre recursos expressivos e efeitos de sentido; • Variação linguística.
  5. 5. Ações do Governo para viabilizar um ensino de qualidade • Lançamento do Plano de Desenvolvimento da Educação – PDE (MEC); • “o aprendizado da leitura é um direito”; • “obrigação da Escola proporcionar as condições necessárias para o cumprimento do direito”;
  6. 6. DADOS DA PESQUISA • 1 aluna; • 5º ano; • Escola Pública do DF; • técnicas de protocolos de leitura; • textos didáticos; • 8 meses ( abril a novembro);
  7. 7. Pretensão: • [...] observar suas habilidades e estratégias de leitura, consolidá-las e ampliá-las mediando ações que contribuíssem para fortalecer suas competências e mediar o desenvolvimento de outras novas (p. 67).
  8. 8. Mediação como ação de apoio ao leitor • Mediar o desenvolvimento da leitura é exercitar a compreensão do aluno, transformando-o de leitor principiante em leitor ativo. (p. 68);
  9. 9. • Realizar previsões, formular e responder questões a respeito do texto, extrair ideias centrais, identificar conteúdos novos e dados, relacionar o que lê com sua realidade particular, ler o que está subjacente ao texto, valer-se de pistas para fazer inferências, sumarizar, ser capaz de dialogar com outros textos são habilidades que vão constituindo o sujeito leitor em formação em leitor proficiente (p. 68).
  10. 10. • A mediação na leitura acontece na interação. O mediador apoia o leitor iniciante auxiliando- o a mobilizar os conhecimentos anteriores para desenvolver as habilidades específicas para aquela tarefa. (p. 68) • apoio inspirado no termo metafórico scaffolding (psicólogo Jerome Bruner 1986)
  11. 11. • scaffolding/ apoio/andaimagem (suporte fornecido pelo par mais competente no processo de aprendizagem para que o aprendiz possa transcender suas potencialidades.
  12. 12. • Para Vygotsky, o discurso desempenha um papel central na construção do conhecimento, pois ele tem a linguagem como mediadora desse processo. Para ele, a gênese do desenvolvimento humano resulta do processo conversacional dialógico, porque o homem não se limita a ser um organismo, é muito mais que isso: é a expressão da cultura humana. (p.69)
  13. 13. • E é em um espaço colaborativo, a que Vygotsky chamou de zona de desenvolvimento proximal (ZDP), que a mediação acontece ocasionando a aprendizado
  14. 14. Excerto2 • Foco: Leitura colaborativa (sobre fábulas);
  15. 15. Ler e compreender • A compreensão de um texto envolve inúmeras habilidades, que ultrapassam a capacidade de simplesmente reconhecer as palavras, decodificá-las, atribuir-lhes significado. Ler é produzir sentido em um processo de interação autor-leitor-texto- mundo. (p. 70)
  16. 16. Excerto 3 Ler para construir saberes e produzir sentido • Uso do dicionário (em busca do vocábulo petrografia)
  17. 17. Decodificação, a primeira pedra no caminho • Decodificar as palavras é o primeiro momento, é a etapa inicial para a compreensão da leitura. Entretanto, compreender um texto vai muito além dessa habilidade, pois inclui a capacidade de fazer inferências, de criticar, de atribuir significado com o apoio do conhecimento de mundo de cada leitor. (p. 72)
  18. 18. • Uma palavra decodificada de forma errônea pode não conduzir o aluno ao objetivo desejado, levando seu raciocínio a lugar nenhum. (p. 72)
  19. 19. Excerto 4 Habilidade de localização • Uso do sumário para localizar a página.
  20. 20. Excerto 5 Dificuldade de decodificação • gaguejou durante a leitura (provável nervosismo);
  21. 21. Excerto 6 Dificuldade de decodificação (2) • Continuidade de tropeços na decodificação;
  22. 22. Vocabulário: a 2ª pedra no caminho • Não que o uso do dicionário não seja essencial para o desenvolvimento da compreensão leitora. Todavia, se o significado e o contexto não estiverem casados, mais uma vez, o aluno será arremessado ao nada no processo de compreensão. (p. 74)
  23. 23. Excerto 7 • Um estilo mais comunicativo nas interações contribui para ampliar a memória de palavras novas. • Ainda com uso do dicionário;
  24. 24. Excerto 8 Uso do dicionário em busca de explicação • Protocolo de ciências; (magmática)
  25. 25. Excerto 9 O dicionário não ajudou • Arqueológicos ;
  26. 26. Excerto 10 O dicionário não ajudou (2) • Dificuldade na decodificação; • Dificuldade quanto a extração adequada entre os inúmeros verbetes que traz o dicionário.
  27. 27. Excerto 11 Progresso: a leitura está mais fluente •
  28. 28. Texto, contexto e conhecimento enciclopédico • [...] fazer inferências, ler nas entrelinhas, compreender o que está implícito, valendo-se de pistas contextuais e de seu conhecimento de mundo para estabelecer conexões, o que é indispensável para a compreensão. (p. 80) • Carolina já faz isso muito bem nesta etapa.
  29. 29. Excerto 12 Antecipações sobre o conteúdo a partir do título • Leitura da fábula; • Já faz antecipações.
  30. 30. Excerto 13 Inferências • Protocolo de história; • Valer-se do que é conhecido para entender o desconhecido, comparar informações e experiências anteriores e transferi-las para situação atual de leitura é fazer uso do conhecimento enciclopédico, ou conhecimento de mundo, parte da bagagem cultural de cada indivíduo. (p. 81)
  31. 31. • O último estágio na constituição do sujeito leitor ativo é aquela em que o indivíduo consegue criticar, reelaborar conceitos, e trazê-los para sua realidade social, cultural e intelectual com o objetivo de crescer como leitor e cidadão participativo e autônomo. (p. 81)
  32. 32. Excerto 14 Habilidade de análise crítica: conexão com a realidade • Retorno ao protocolo de português: fábula;
  33. 33. Excerto 15 Habilidade de análise crítica: conexão com a realidade (2) • Protocolo água e saúde;
  34. 34. Considerações finais • Problemas da colaboradora (diagnóstico): • questões de decodificação e vocabulário que influenciavam negativamente o processo de fluência, velocidade e precisão na compreensão leitora.
  35. 35. • O dicionário como ferramenta facilitadora (embora algumas exceções); • A aluna demonstrou habilidades: localizar informações; fazer inferências e correlações com a realidade pessoal evidenciando que ela recorre a seu conhecimento de mundo para compreensão e interpretação de textos.

