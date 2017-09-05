Prestando Contas

ASSEMBLEIA LEGISLATIVA DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, 201 - SP - Capital - CEP04097-900 Telefone: (11) 3...
  1. 1. ASSEMBLEIA LEGISLATIVA DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, 201 - SP - Capital - CEP04097-900 Telefone: (11) 3886-6614 - e-mail: marcialia@al.sp.gov.br ESCRITÓRIO DE ARARAQUARA Avenida Joaquim Alves, 123 - Jardim Primavera CEP 14.802-424 - Araraquara - SP ESCRITÓRIO NA ZONA LESTE DA CAPITAL Rua Inácio de Araújo, nº 191 - sobreloja - Brás CEP 03.053-010 - São Paulo - SP Informativo produzido pela Assessoria de Comunicação do mandato da deputada estadual Márcia Lia FACEBOOK www.facebook.com/marcialia TWITTER http://twitter.com/marcialia INSTAGRAM https://instagram.com/marcialiapt13 SITE www.marcialia.com.br ORÇAMENTO PARTICIPATIVO Setembro 2017 A deputada estadual Márcia Lia é hoje uma das principais vo- zes na Assembleia Legislativa em defesa dos direitos de quem mais precisa: moradia, apoio à agricul- tura familiar, defesa da escola pú- blica e merenda escolar de qua- lidade pelo desenvolvimento de uma infância e adolescência dig- nas; amparo às mulheres vítimas ou não de violência doméstica, mas que necessitam do estado para seu desenvolvimento pes- soal e sua independência social e profissional e o apoio às entida- des assistenciais, que cumprem um papel fundamental para a justiça social, são temas do dia a dia da deputada em proposições, projetos e audiências públicas. “Nosso mandato tem sido de construção coletiva, com a parti- cipação e o diálogo com as pes- soas”, afirma Márcia Lia, que criou conselhos políticos em cin- co regiões do estado, começando por Araraquara. “O papel dos conselheiros é uma atividade não remunerada e de extrema importância para mantermos contato direto com as pessoas; os conselheiros nos tra- zem muitas sugestões e deman- das e o mandato cuida para que os resultados possam atender os anseios das comunidades. Deputada elogia volta do OP com participação popular A volta do Orçamento Partici- pativo em Araraquara, na gestão de Edinho Silva, recebeu elogios da deputada Márcia Lia, que coordenou o OP entre 2001 a 2004, na primeira gestão Edinho. “Acompanhamos neste ano todo o OP e vamos fazer indicações de recursos para auxiliar na reali- zação das obras e programas es- colhidos”, diz Márcia. A deputada também pleiteia recursos para atender muitas demandas que foram apresentadas, mas não fo- ram escolhidas como prioridade. foto do OP EMENDAS LDO - A deputada es- tadual Márcia Lia teve sete emen- das à Lei de Diretrizes Orçamentá- rias (LDO) aprovadas na peça que irá nortear a construção do orça- mento estadual de 2018. As propostas apresentam alte- ração de meta de programas de esporte e lazer, saúde, ensino su- perior, agricultura, infraestrutura urbana e transporte público. Márcia Lia cumpre mandato para quem mais precisa e de defesa de diretos
  2. 2. MANDATO PARTICIPATIVO - DEFESA DE DIREITOS Mandato apoia criação de Federação de Entidades em Araraquara e região Mandato da deputada Márcia Lia deu suporte para a criação da Federação de Entidades de Araraquara e Região, a Feara Posse da diretoria da Feara: vitória das entidades e do mandato de Márcia Lia A Federação de Entidades do Terceiro Setor de Araraquara e Região (Feara) é uma realidade e uma vitória das próprias entidades e do mandato da deputada estadu- al Márcia Lia, que deu todo o apoio para que a federação se tornasse realidade. Afinal, foi realizado um sonho de 25 anos das entidades de Araraquara. “Este é um momento muito im- portante para todas as entidades assistenciais por conta do Marco Regulatório, que muda a relação dos governos com as instituições, e também pelos desmontes pro- vocados pelas gestões federal e estadual, que atingem diretamente o terceiro setor. A federação vem para abrir portas e facilitar ações conjuntas”, ressalta Márcia Lia. A federação é uma organização sem fins lucrativos, voltada para dar suporte às entidades do Ter- ceiro Setor que atendem pessoas em vulnerabilidade ou risco social. Oferecerá formação, consultoria jurídica, contábil e financeira para a estruturação das entidades e po- derá inscrever projetos para a cap- tação de recursos que as entida- des, sozinhas, são impedidas por questões burocráticas. A posse da diretoria ocorreu em 28 de agosto. HOMENAGEM - O Duo Glacial, de Araraquara, foi homenageado pela depu- tada Márcia Lia com o 1º Prêmio Inezita Barroso de Música Caipira, in me- morian, concedido pela Assembleia Legislativa, por indicação da deputada. “Homenagear os irmãos Ana e Miguel Cervan é uma forma de agradecimento à dupla que projetou o nome da cidade de Araraquara na música sertaneja.” A deputada estadual Márcia Lia encaminhou ofício à Agên- cia Reguladora de Serviços Pú- blicos Delegados de Transporte do Estado de São Paulo (Artesp) solicitando melhorias de luz e sinalização nas rotatórias de entrada da cidade pelas rodo- vias Washington Luís (SP-310), Antônio Machado Sant’Anna e Comandante João Ribeiro de Barros (SP-255). O documento tem como base requerimento 459/2017 de autoria do vereador José Carlos Porsani e está assinado pelos quatro vereadores da bancada petista de Araraquara – Édio Lopes, Paulo Landim, Thainara Faria e Toninho do Mel. Vereadores indicam a Márcia melhorias nas entradas da cidade Santa Casa passa a atender Iamspe, com articulação da deputada A Santa Casa de Araraquara passou a prestar serviços de as- sistência em saúde para nove mil servidores públicos estaduais no município e 25 mil da região. O convênio entre Santa Casa e Iams- pe é uma grande conquista para os funcionários públicos, intermedia- da pela deputada Márcia Lia. Os funcionários do Estado estão desprovidos desse atendimento na região há 5 anos, e vários setores procuraram a deputada no início do mandato dela, pedindo sua in- tervenção. Márcia Lia sugeriu o convênio ao secretário estadual de Plane- jamento e Gestão, Marco Antônio Monteiro, em abril de 2016. Na época, os valores pagos pelos ser- viços eram o grande impasse para a parceria – o hospital alegava que o repasse era muito baixo. “O secretário se prontificou em levantar informações sobre o Iams- pe em Araraquara e a dialogar com a Santa Casa, como propus. E agora, depois de mais de um ano, a parceria finalmente se fez possí- vel”, diz a deputada.
  3. 3. MANDATO PARTICIPATIVO - DEFESA DE DIREITOS Márcia Lia abre frente contra as mudanças na Nota Fiscal Paulista Deputada alerta que mudanças propostas pelo governador Alckmin prejudicam entidades A deputada Márcia Lia está à frente de uma série de ações em defesa da manutenção do sistema de registro da Nota Fiscal Paulista para entidades em todo o Estado. “Em Araraquara temos muitas en- tidades assistenciais e instituições como a Santa Casa, que necessi- tam desses recursos. A mudança proposta pode levar muitas entida- des a fecharem as portas”, alerta Márcia. O governo Geraldo Alckmin quer eliminar o sistema de coleta de notas pelas caixinhas do co- mércio e substituir por um aplica- tivo no celular, o que as entidades também não querem. As mudanças estavam pre- vistas para setembro, mas foram adiadas para dezembro, o que já é uma vitória, mas queremos que ele volte na decisão de mudar o sistema da Nota Fiscal Paulista”, argumenta a deputada. Alguns dirigentes acreditam que haverá entidades que fecha- rão as portas sem esse repasse. As Câmaras municipais de Rincão e São Carlos aprovaram moção contrária às mudanças e foram encaminhadas à deputada. Temos um abaixo-assinado pela internet e pedimos que as pessoas assinem” http://migre.me/wHVoQ Mandato entrega 85 impressoras e computadores a entidades de Araraquara em parceria com CEF Entrega de computadores ao Recanto do Senhor; no detalhe, equipamentos na Fundação Toque FORTALECIMENTO DAS ENTIDADES A Superintendência da Caixa Econômica Federal em Ribeirão Preto doou 79 computadores e 6 impressoras a cinco entidades de Araraquara atendendo a pedido da deputada Márcia Lia. O equipamento veio de unida- des de Bauru, que passam pela modernização dos equipamen- tos e vai beneficiar as entidades Oficinas das Meninas, que atende meninas em atividades multidis- ciplinares; Fundação Toque e Associação de Atendimento Edu- cacional Especializado (AAEE), voltadas para o público especial; e a comunidade terapêutica Re- canto do Senhor, que trabalha na recuperação de dependentes quí- micos – já entregues -; e Associa- ção São Pio, que atende homens e mulheres em situação de rua e dependentes químicos – ainda não entregues. A quantidade de aparelhos do- ados foi definida pela CEF a partir da avaliação dos documentos de cada entidade proposta pela deputada Márcia Lia. Outras estão sendo analisadas. Araraquara irá receber R$ 2 milhões em emendas parlamen- tares indicadas pelo deputado federal Nilto Tatto a pedido da deputada Márcia Lia. Parte dos recursos será aplicada na saúde e a outra em infraestrutura urba- na. “Apresentei ao deputado Nilto Tatto as principais demandas de Araraquara, falei das nossas di- ficuldades por conta das dívidas herdadas da administração ante- rior”, ressalta Márcia Lia. São três emendas, duas para a área da Saúde, nos valores de R$ 600 mil e R$ 400 mil, e outra para Infraestrutura, de R$ 987.600,00. Todas elas já estão empenhadas. Cidade receberá R$ 2 mi em emendas pedidas por Márcia Lia FORTALECIMENTO DAS ENTIDADES
  4. 4. MANDATO PARTICIPATIVO - DEFESA DE DIREITOS Conselho Político tem novos integrantes em Araraquara PARTICIPAÇÃO POPULAR Cerca de 120 conselheiras e conselheiros representam mais de 20 cidades junto ao mandato de Márcia Lia O Conselho Político da depu- tada Márcia Lia em Araraquara e na Microrregião ganharam novos membros nos últimos meses. O conselho tem a proposta de garantir a participação popular na composição das diretrizes do mandato, além de servir como fis- calizador das ações da deputada. Em Araraquara, ele está divi- dido de acordo com as regiões do Orçamento Participativo e tem agendas com a presença da deputada nos bairros de cada uma delas. Acompanhada de técnicos da Prefeitura e vereadores, Már- cia Lia discute com os moradores problemas locais e encaminha de- mandas ao município e ao Estado. A cidade agora tem mais de 60 integrantes no conselho. Na microrregião, são 43 mem- bros representando dez cidades - Américo Brasiliense, Santa Lúcia, Boa Esperança do Sul, Rincão, Motuca, Guatapará, Gavião Peixo- to, Tabatinga, Itápolis e Ibitinga. O Conselho Político também está presente na Macrorregião de Ribeirão Preto e na Capital Paulis- ta, que passam por reorganização; e nas regiões de Presidente Pru- dente, empossado recentemente e composto por 20 pessoas de seis cidades, e Sudoeste Paulista, em fase de composição. Deputada faz indicações a pedidos de Toninho do Mel e Paulo Landim SAÚDE Os vereadores Paulo Landim e Toninho do Mel apresentaram indicações para que a deputada Márcia Lia busque recursos junto ao governo do estado para obras e equipamentos de lazer que me- lhorarão a qualidade de vida dos moradores. As solicitações foram encaminhadas ao governo do es- tado e aguardam resposta. O vereador Toninho do Mel so- licitou recursos para a construção de um vestiário e a cobertura de uma quadra de esportes no bair- ro Jardim Del Rey. Para o Parque São Paulo, solicitou uma academia ao ar livre ao lado do campo de fu- tebol do Parque São Paulo. O vereador Paulo Landim solici- tou recursos para a construção de outras duas academias ao ar livre: no Imperador e no Yolanda Ópice. O trabalho de Márcia Lia está voltado para as defesa dos direitos, da agricultura familiar, das mulheres, da moradia, entre outros temas, com participação popular e diálogo, em cinco regiões do estado. Alguns dos instrumentos são as audiências públicas e prestações de contas. CONHEÇA O TRABALHO DA DEPUTADA ESTADUAL O trabalho dos deputados e deputadas estaduais, como Márcia Lia, começa nas sessões legislativas, quando são debatidos novos projetos de lei e alterações propostas à legislação vigente. Eles têm também como função fiscalizar o governo estadual. É na Assembleia Legislativa que são protocolados pedidos de emenda ao orçamento estadual, requerimentos etc. Fora do plenário, a deputada tem o papel de ser interlocutora entre a sociedade e o governo. As agendas com secretários estaduais são constantes e tratam de interesses da comunidade. Muitas demandas que chegam ao mandato são tratadas pela assessoria parlamentar, que tem a função de encaminhar, acompanhar e propor soluções às demandas junto às prefeituras, entidades e organizações requisitantes. Márcia Lia tem um trabalho de apoio aos municípios e aos movimentos sociais, quer buscando recursos ou dando apoio a projetos de interesse coletivo. MÁRCIA LIA M A N D A T O P A R T I C I P A T I V O

