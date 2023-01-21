Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

English Language Teaching Idea WIth Songs: MUSICAL WORD CONNECTIONS by the Song Activity Factory

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
A Fun ELT Activity With Speech Bubbles + A Song by Passenger! "Musical Senten...
A Fun ELT Activity With Speech Bubbles + A Song by Passenger! "Musical Senten...
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

TRAVELER: A SONG-BASED LESSON PLAN FOR CAMBRIDGE C1 ADVANCED [TEACHING WITH S...
Marcia Bonfim
STUDENT COLLABORATION & CREATIVITY TO REVIEW AND PRACTICE THE PRESENT PERFECT...
Marcia Bonfim
TEACHING WITH SONGS: YOU – BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO & VANCE JOY [PRESENT CONT...
Marcia Bonfim
MAKE YOUR ESL STUDENTS THINK CREATIVELY WITH COLDPLAY – HUMANKIND!
Marcia Bonfim
PRESENT PERFECT IN SONGS: REVIEW & PRACTICE – TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: NE...
Marcia Bonfim
TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: CREATIVE INTERACTION WITH CHARLIE PUTH & JUNG KO...
Marcia Bonfim
MAKE YOUR ESL STUDENTS THINK CREATIVELY WITH COLDPLAY – HUMANKIND!
Marcia Bonfim
1 of 2 Ad

English Language Teaching Idea WIth Songs: MUSICAL WORD CONNECTIONS by the Song Activity Factory

Jan. 21, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

MUSICAL SENTENCES is an IDEA for an adaptable song activity along with a suggested step-by-step LESSON PLAN for English language teaching.
In this activity, students MAKE CONNECTIONS with words, PLAY an open the box game and WRITE word connections, EXPLAIN word connections from other groups, LISTEN to the song, and identify sentences with the words they’ve seen.
There is focus on the four skills and students practice COLLABORATION, COMMUNICATION, CREATIVITY & CRITICAL THINKING during this activity.

MUSICAL SENTENCES is an IDEA for an adaptable song activity along with a suggested step-by-step LESSON PLAN for English language teaching.
In this activity, students MAKE CONNECTIONS with words, PLAY an open the box game and WRITE word connections, EXPLAIN word connections from other groups, LISTEN to the song, and identify sentences with the words they’ve seen.
There is focus on the four skills and students practice COLLABORATION, COMMUNICATION, CREATIVITY & CRITICAL THINKING during this activity.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

A Fun ELT Activity With Speech Bubbles + A Song by Passenger! "Musical Senten...
Marcia Bonfim
0 views
3 slides
A Creative & Communicative ELT Activity About (Musical) Word Connections!
Marcia Bonfim
0 views
3 slides
English Language Teaching Idea WIth Songs: MUSICAL INTERVIEW by the Song Acti...
Marcia Bonfim
0 views
2 slides
ASKING QUESTIONS WITH LADY GAGA: TEACHING WITH A SONG FROM TOP GUN: MAVERICK!
Marcia Bonfim
80 views
4 slides
Practicing The Simple Future With Songs: OneRepublic - Better Days
Marcia Bonfim
30 views
4 slides
Comparatives in SONG PIECES! [Teaching With Songs A2/B1]
Marcia Bonfim
66 views
2 slides
REVIEWING VERB TENSES WITH SONGS: SONG PIECES! (TEACHING WITH SONGS)
Marcia Bonfim
66 views
4 slides
How To Practice Use Of English Word Formation Exercises For Cambridge English...
Marcia Bonfim
136 views
3 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from Marcia Bonfim (7)

TRAVELER: A SONG-BASED LESSON PLAN FOR CAMBRIDGE C1 ADVANCED [TEACHING WITH S...
Marcia Bonfim
88 views
STUDENT COLLABORATION & CREATIVITY TO REVIEW AND PRACTICE THE PRESENT PERFECT...
Marcia Bonfim
62 views
TEACHING WITH SONGS: YOU – BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO & VANCE JOY [PRESENT CONT...
Marcia Bonfim
160 views
MAKE YOUR ESL STUDENTS THINK CREATIVELY WITH COLDPLAY – HUMANKIND!
Marcia Bonfim
16 views
PRESENT PERFECT IN SONGS: REVIEW & PRACTICE – TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: NE...
Marcia Bonfim
110 views
TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: CREATIVE INTERACTION WITH CHARLIE PUTH & JUNG KO...
Marcia Bonfim
51 views
MAKE YOUR ESL STUDENTS THINK CREATIVELY WITH COLDPLAY – HUMANKIND!
Marcia Bonfim
138 views
TRAVELER: A SONG-BASED LESSON PLAN FOR CAMBRIDGE C1 ADVANCED [TEACHING WITH S...
Marcia Bonfim
88 views
3 slides
STUDENT COLLABORATION & CREATIVITY TO REVIEW AND PRACTICE THE PRESENT PERFECT...
Marcia Bonfim
62 views
4 slides
TEACHING WITH SONGS: YOU – BENNY BLANCO, MARSHMELLO & VANCE JOY [PRESENT CONT...
Marcia Bonfim
160 views
3 slides
MAKE YOUR ESL STUDENTS THINK CREATIVELY WITH COLDPLAY – HUMANKIND!
Marcia Bonfim
16 views
11 slides
PRESENT PERFECT IN SONGS: REVIEW & PRACTICE – TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: NE...
Marcia Bonfim
110 views
3 slides
TEACHING ENGLISH WITH SONGS: CREATIVE INTERACTION WITH CHARLIE PUTH & JUNG KO...
Marcia Bonfim
51 views
3 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

RT in early breast.pptx
Sheedh4
0 views
ssignment InstructionsAssignment 1 The Annotated Bibliography.docx
lmary834
0 views
Staffing shortages across the healthcare profession has long bee.docx
lmary834
0 views
SSIGNMENT Please complete the Student Outcomes Survey located i.docx
lmary834
0 views
Intro to Complex Numbers.pptx
BudgetGamerNR
0 views
ADDITION REACTIONS.pdf
CHINMAYEEMOHAPATRA13
0 views
GM Unit 1.pptx
KUSHSHAILESHBHAIPATE
0 views
ssue PostThe discussion topic this week focuses on the le.docx
lmary834
0 views
SSP5111 Business of SportWRIT1IntroductionYou are requir.docx
lmary834
0 views
ssignmentAnswer the following questions in a short paragraph for eac.docx
lmary834
0 views
mi_Literacy_at_School.pptx
CarlosAlbertoMartine905803
0 views
St. John, Daun-Barnett, and Moronski-Chapman describe several polici.docx
lmary834
0 views
ssignment ContentThis week, you have explored some of the .docx
lmary834
0 views
mahkwizf.ppt
MuthupalaniappanNata
0 views
STAFF PERSONNEL SYSTEMrequired to develop a Win32 console applica.docx
lmary834
0 views
SState Strategies (20 points)The purpose of this ass.docx
lmary834
0 views
St. Dismas Assisted Living Facility, Part 1St. Dismas Medical Cent.docx
lmary834
0 views
st.1961Unread for topic Unit 2 Discussion(51)Aisha Mc.docx
lmary834
0 views
ssignment ExpectationsAs stated in the course and modular outcom.docx
lmary834
0 views
St. Theresa Chinese Catholic School  ^^^^^^^ · Identify th.docx
lmary834
0 views
RT in early breast.pptx
Sheedh4
0 views
18 slides
ssignment InstructionsAssignment 1 The Annotated Bibliography.docx
lmary834
0 views
5 slides
Staffing shortages across the healthcare profession has long bee.docx
lmary834
0 views
3 slides
SSIGNMENT Please complete the Student Outcomes Survey located i.docx
lmary834
0 views
1 slide
Intro to Complex Numbers.pptx
BudgetGamerNR
0 views
11 slides
ADDITION REACTIONS.pdf
CHINMAYEEMOHAPATRA13
0 views
56 slides
Advertisement

English Language Teaching Idea WIth Songs: MUSICAL WORD CONNECTIONS by the Song Activity Factory

  1. 1. MUSICAL WORD CONNECTIONS IDEA - QUICK DESCRIPTION and PREPARATION: In This Activity, Students Make Connections With Words, Play An Open The Box Game And Write Word Connections, Explain Word Connections From Other Groups, Listen To The Song, And Identify Sentences With The Words They’ve Seen. Make a Wordwall Game “Open the box” with 4 words from the lyrics of the song you’re going to use. Example here. For video instructions to use Wordwall watch this video. SUGGESTED STEP-BY-STEP LESSON PLAN Step 1. (5 min) Ask your students: What’s the first thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word MUSIC? Have some students answer and explain. Then, tell them they’re going to make word connections as a group. Step 2 + step 3. (15 min) Step 2. Playing the Wordwall Open the Box Game. Divide the class into groups, and one student from group A, chooses a number and you open the box to reveal one of the words you’ve chosen. Now, all the students from the group have to write the first word related to that word that comes to their minds (each student writes just one word in the chat box). When all students from group A have written their words, the students from another group talk about the relationships or meanings of the associations. Step 3. Have a student from group B choose another number, and this time, the students from his/her group write one word in the chat and then another group talks about the relationships or meanings of the associations. Do these for the other two words. Step 4. (10 min) Tell your students that you’re going to play the song for them. Their task is to identify the words from steps 2 and 3 in the song, and write down the sentences with them. Play the song twice. songactivityfactory.com
  2. 2. Step 5. (5 min) Students send their sentences in the chat box (if you it’s an online class). Paste them on the board. Correct grammar and spelling mistakes. Step 6. (5 min) Screen-share a slide with the lyrics. Have students read, and check the sentences they wrote. Help with the vocabulary. Step 7. (7 min) In pairs, (breakout rooms), students answer questions about the lyrics. They must justify their answers with the words from the lyrics. Who, What is happening, what happened, Where, When,How the singer is feeling.Why. Step 8. (7 min) Students share their ideas with the whole class. Step 9. (if there’s a good music video for the song) Play it for the students and have them comment on it to close the activity. This song-based lesson plan idea is sure to spice up your classes! However, would you like to think, feel and act more creatively on your own to be able to turn ANY song you want into an engaging lesson plan? The ebook 10 Song Activity IDeas For ELT has more TIME-SAVING ideas that do the heavy work so you can focus on the most important: INSPIRING and MOTIVATING YOUR STUDENTS to learn CREATIVELY! That’s it for this Song Activity Idea! Check the Song Activity Factory for more song activity ideas and song-based lesson plans! Happy teaching! :) Márcia Bonfim songactivityfactory.com

×