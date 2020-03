The Prophetic way of purgation of the innerself is a detailed yet precise description by Shabeeh e Ghaus ul Azam Sultan-ul-Ashiqeen Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Mohammad Najib-ur-Rehman. This book refers to the way the Prophet chose to purge the souls of his sacred Companions i.e. through his Divine sight. This book is exactly what a true seeker needs to read if he wants to get his soul successfully purged.