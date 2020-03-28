Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Mohammad Asghar Ali - Hayat o Taleemat

Sultan ul Faqr VI Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Mohammad Asghar Ali is 30th Sheikh of Sarwari Qadri Order of Sultan ul Arifeen Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Bahoo. This Book is complete and authentic Biography of his life and comprehensive view of his teachings in Urdu language. This book is written by 31st Sheikh of Sarwari Qadri Order, Sultan ul Ashiqeen Hazrat Sakhi Sultan Mohammad Najib-ur-Rehman. He is Spiritual Successor of Sultan Mohammad Asghar Ali R.A