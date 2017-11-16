Created by R.G. Estrella 9 T H G R A D E L I F E S K I L L S P A R T 1 : T H E K E Y T O C O L L E G E A N D C A R E E R S...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Life Skills Part-1 Table of Contents • School Rules & Expectations • MCLC...
School Rules & Expectations Section-1
MCLC Orientation Section-2
SECTION - 3 YOUR HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS
GRADE POINT AVERAGE (GPA) • A = 4.0 • B = 3.0 • C = 2.0 • D = 1.0 • F = 0.0 A good GPA is 3.4 and higher
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FIGURE OUT YOUR GPA FOR THIS SEMESTER 1. List each class you have and its...
GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS • A GPA of 3.0 and above qualifies you for Cal State Universities • The higher your high school GPA, the lower you required SAT score to get into college.
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ADULT SCHOOL • Designed for students who did not complete high school and...
DISTANCE LEARNING • A variety of required classes for graduation are offered through online companies granting high school credit.
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella H.S. ENRICHMENT PROGRAM AT A COMMUNITY COLLEGE - LACC • Gain special admi...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 3 DIPLOMA REVIEW 1. How many credits do you get for each class? 2...
Section-4 Study Skills, Note Taking & Test Taking
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella IN-CLASS SECRETS! • Review before class what you covered the last class s...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Separate notebook for each class • Notebooks with wide margins for late...
MORE SECRETS • Ask Questions!!! Your notes will be better when it all makes sense to you. • Compare notes with your friends after school. Section-4: Study Skills
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella PROOF-READING • Have an adult, parent, teacher or an older student who ha...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4: STUDY SKILLS REVIEW #1 1. What is recommended you do before go...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK & STUDYING • Get An Assignment Book / Agenda Book – should have ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • PRIORITIZE SCHOOL WORK Class Assignment Time Needed History Read 10 pag...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Find a “dedicated” space • Should have a desk or flat surface (craigsli...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4: STUDY SKILLS REVIEW #2 1. What should your agenda book have a ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT TO DO WHEN READING • Goal for the study session – ex. How many pages...
Quiz on… • Section 3 High School Diploma • Section 4 Study Skills When? ___________ Wait…. what?! Study Skills for People Who Hate to Study Section-4: Study Skills
Ch-2 Section-2 Making Great Decisions
Created by R.G. Estrella Section 2 Making GREAT Decisions Bellringer #2 • Imagine a friend is pressuring you to sneak out ...
Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • Describe the importance of making decisions. • Summarize what you should do if you m...
Created by R.G. Estrella Importance of Making Decisions • Consequences are the results of our actions and decisions. • Mak...
Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • Sarah is on her way to school when Marty—a boy she likes...
Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • GIVE Thought to the Problem Sarah stops to think before ...
Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • EVALUATE the Consequences of Each Choice • If she skips ...
Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • ASSESS and Choose the Best Choice Sarah realizes she doe...
Created by R.G. Estrella • Working with other people can make difficult life decisions easier. • Seek advice from your par...
Created by R.G. Estrella • If you make a bad decision, use “Stop, Think and Do” (STD) • STOP and admit you made a wrong de...
Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Sec. 2 Review Chapter 2 1. Describe the importance of making decisions. 2. describe what you...
Ch-2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
Created by R.G. Estrella Ch.2 Bellringer # 3 1. List a few groups, things, or people that influence your behavior positive...
Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • State the people and groups that influence our behavior. • Identify three types of d...
Created by R.G. Estrella Who Influences You? • Positive influences can encourage you to improve yourself or to do good. • ...
Created by R.G. Estrella Types of Pressure • Direct pressure is someone trying to talk you into something you normally wou...
Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Direct Pressure: REJECTION - Threatening to le...
Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Indirect Pressure: THE “LOOK” -Kids who think ...
Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
Refusal Skills • Refusal skills are strategies to avoid doing things that you feel pressured to do. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
Created by R.G. Estrella
Created by R.G. Estrella Practicing Refusal Skills • When you say no, always respect others and don’t put anyone down. • I...
Created by R.G. Estrella CW: Practicing Refusal Skills It helps to practice refusal skills so you will be ready for real-l...
Created by R.G. Estrella Row 1: You are with some friends at a party and some people are smoking something that you’re not...
Created by R.G. Estrella Row 6: A friend of yours wants you to tell her mom over the phone that he/she was with you after ...
Created by R.G. Estrella 1. State the people and groups that influence our behavior. 2. List three types of direct pressur...
Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Section-4 Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOW I TEACH THIS SECTION • Some pay more attention to people who they con...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ROLE MODELS Role models can provide 1. a model for living (ex. What you w...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella TITLE: ROLE MODELS ARTICLE REVIEW Define: 1. Embody 2. Emulate 3. Surroga...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS AS A CHILD Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS – HIGH SCHOOL Tony Iommi – Black Sabbath My Dad My two unc...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS – HIGH SCHOOL Roger Waters – Pink Floyd Ticking away the m...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ROLE MODELS – SOME WILL CHANGE WITH TIME.
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 514 S. UNION DRIVE – 6TH-10TH GRADES. Mr. Once lived here.
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT I SAW AS A YOUNG PERSON Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT I SAW AS A YOUNG PERSON Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CARS I WANT
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: TITLE: “WHAT I WANT” You have one week. Everything should be typed. C...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 3: Pictures of material things you want. Include a house, car and an...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 5: Ask the following four people “when you’re very old, what is the ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CH-2 SEC.4 GOALS REVIEW 1 1. What are two benefits of a role model? 2. Wa...
Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • Differentiate between short- term goals and long-term goals. • Describe six suggesti...
Created by R.G. Estrella Kinds of Goals • A goal is something you work toward and hope to achieve. • Short-term goals can ...
Created by R.G. Estrella The all important - Action Plan • An Action Plan is a set of directions that helps you reach your...
Created by R.G. Estrella 4S-Setting Goals • Safe Goals should not be harmful to you or others. • Satisfying You should fee...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella BE MATURE “Take joy NOT in the failure of others, but in your success. Ch...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: MY LIFE GOALS • Intro paragraph about why goals/dreams are important....
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CH-2 SEC.4 GOALS REVIEW 2 1. Goal 2. Short Term Goal 3. Long Term Goal 4....
Created by R.G. Estrella 8 Steps to setting Goals “Smarter-I” 1. Specific The steps to achieve your goals should be clear....
Created by R.G. Estrella 2. Measureable: How will you know if you’re making progress? 3. Achievable: Do I have time? 4. Re...
Created by R.G. Estrella HW: 2 Short Term Goal Flow Charts A. Create 2 personal short term goal for yourself (to be achiev...
Created by R.G. Estrella Get PublishedWrite the Story Learn The Components of a Novel Publish A Ghost Story Book • Saturda...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • 6. End Step: how will you know when you’ve reached it? • 7. Read It Dai...
Created by R.G. Estrella 8. Inspirational: how would you feel if you had it. Create a small collage of it. Hang it up on y...
Created by R.G. Estrella HW: 2 Long Term Goal Flow Charts • Create a personal long term goal for yourself for graduation t...
Created by R.G. Estrella Goal Video Questions Preaching Goals 1. What does he say are the major reasons people don’t compl...
Created by R.G. Estrella Ask-2-Teachers Teacher #1 _________ • What college did you go to? • What were the two most import...
Created by R.G. Estrella Girls New Years Res 3. List 4 of her goals as she said them. 4. Re-write them as specific goals i...
Created by R.G. Estrella 1. Differentiate between short- term goals and long-term goals. 2. Describe 8 suggestions for set...
Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: Short Term Goal Collage – two of them. 1. Make the collage for the two short term goals...
Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: Long Term Goal Collage – one 1. Make the collage for the long term goal you created ear...
Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: A letter to your advisory teacher & parents Dear Mom & Dad Date Mr. Estrella has asked ...
Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella514 S. Union Drive https://www.google .com/maps/place/4 367+V%C3%ADa +Pado...
Created by R.G. Estrella CAREER PL ANNING
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CA CAREER ZONE • Realistic: Jobs that require athletic or mechanical abil...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CA CAREER ZONE • Social: Likes to work with people to inform, help, train...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ONLINE RESOURCES • California Career Zone: this web site provides self as...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WWW.CACAREERZONE.ORG • Sign in • Go to “Explore” • Go to “Interest Profil...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Create your Cover Page: Full Name Period Date and Title “My Career Matche...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Next PRINT YOUR RESULTS INTEREST PROFILER
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK - DUE ON … • Typed Cover Page: full name, period, date and title...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 3: highlight the top 10 careers with a yellow highlighter and then a...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK – DUE …• One new real estate booklet/magazine with homes for sal...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 4-? (be sure to bold the red questions below) • Write a good descrip...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A Page for Each Career! CALIFORNIA CAREER ZONE PRINT YOUR RESULTS PRINT A...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Step 1 – On top choose the “career” tab and choose “student-career matchi...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella OCCUPATIONAL OUTLOOK HANDBOOK • It is a nationally recognized source of c...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CAREER PLANNING REVIEW 1. What is the ASVAB and who gives it? 2. What can...
Created by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4 – PREPARING FOR COLLEGE
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A-G COLLEGE REQUIREMENTS • The “a-g” requirements can be summarized as fo...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A-G COLLEGE REQUIREMENTS • (e) Language Other Than English – Two years of...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ABOUT COLLEGE DEGREES • A.A. or A.S. (Associate of Arts or Associate of S...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ADVANCE PLACEMENT (AP) CLASSES • Courses during high school may give you ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS • In order to apply to most colleges/universities ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS SAT I consists of: • Verbal • Math SAT II required...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS Preliminary SAT (PSAT) • Many students choose to t...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 9TH GRADE: FRESHMAN YEAR • See your school counselor and complete your 4 ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 9TH GRADE: FRESHMAN YEAR • Begin investigating college and career resourc...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 10TH GRADE: SOPHOMORE YEAR • Check your classes on your 4 year plan and m...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 10TH GRADE: SOPHOMORE YEAR • Continue your extracurricular activities, sp...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 11TH GRADE: JUNIOR YEAR • Modify your 4 year plan as needed • Make sure y...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 11TH GRADE: JUNIOR YEAR • Sign up for the PSAT in October • Review PSAT s...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 12TH GRADE: SENIOR YEAR • Sign up for ACT or SAT tests • Get recommendati...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE FAIRS • It is an event where representatives for many colleges ge...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella BE CAREFUL! • Is the program approved by the CA. Bureau for Private and P...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Bryman College now called Everest College. • Everest College - Get More...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COMMUNITY COLLEGES • Some students who mess up in high school or just don...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO At college you will pursue: • your career goals • broaden yo...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO. • Develop a list of 5 to 20 colleges to carefully research ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO Factors to Consider • Reputation of the college • Selectivit...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella TOP CA UNIVERSITIES Stanford, California Institute of Technology (Cal Tec...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS • UC schools: Top 4% of graduating class. Out of ev...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS • Private Colleges / Universities • Harvard, Yale, ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO • Associate Degree: 2 yrs. college • Bachelors Degree: 4 yrs...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATE SCHOOL • Lawyers • Doctors / surgeons • Veterinarians • Teachers...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE REVIEW 1. What is an apprenticeship? 2. What is a vocational scho...
Created by R.G. Estrella QUIZ IS NEXT!
Created by R.G. Estrella IS THE QUIZ REALLY NEXT?
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 13.2 QUIZ 1. How many colleges should one apply to? a. 2 b. 4 c. ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINDING A COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY Step 1 – www.csumentor.edu Step 2 – Look i...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ASSIGNMENT – WWW.CSUMENTOR.EDU • Choose 5 of your top 10 careers ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY COLLEGE CHOICE • List the 3 top careers you chose • List the 2 college...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINDING A COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY Step 1 - www.californiacolleges.edu Step 2 –...
Created by R.G. Estrella PAYING FOR COLLEGE
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE LINKS This is on page 55 – highlight it. • www.aiccu.edu : links ...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: SECTION 4 • Go to two of the following college campuses and take 3 ph...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4 REVIEW 1. List what you think are the three most important thin...
Created by R.G. Estrella Apprenticeships & Vocational Schools
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 800 recognized apprenticeship in service, manufacturing, construction, pu...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Apprentices • Are at the initial learning stage of a trade. • Does not ha...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella APPRENTICESHIPS • Usually you get between $10 and $15 an hour. Up to $600...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A journeyman can work without supervision. Apprentices work must be perfo...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ASSEMBLY BILL AB 540 Immigrant students in CA may be eligible to pay inst...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • Vocational School: where students are tr...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • For Profit Schools: schools that is a bu...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • Some technical schools are a rip off, do...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS Nursing Program -PCC Nuclear Technicians
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS Bottomline • Does not pay as well as getti...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella “even if you hate school, don’t be stupid, at least get a technical schoo...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 1. How is an apprentice similar to a student in a school? How is it diffe...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Quiz on Goals 1. There are eight steps in setting goals, what are the fir...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – LIFE SKILLS • 5 Chosen Careers from CACAREERZONE.COM • One p...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – LIFE SKILLS • Cover Page – Full Name, Title of Course, Perio...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – ADVISORY • Cover Page – Full Name, Advisory, Period, Date, “...
Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – ADVISORY • Page 4: Budget • Page 5: Budget Questions • Page ...
  1. 1. Created by R.G. Estrella 9 T H G R A D E L I F E S K I L L S P A R T 1 : T H E K E Y T O C O L L E G E A N D C A R E E R S U C C E S S A M R . E S T R E L L A P R O D U C T I O N
  2. 2. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Life Skills Part-1 Table of Contents • School Rules & Expectations • MCLC Orientation • High School Diploma • Study Skills, Note Taking & Test Taking • Making G.R.E.A.T Decisions (Health Book Ch-2 Section 2) • Refusal Skills (Health Book Ch-2 Section • Goal Setting (Health Book Ch-2 Section • Career Planning • Preparing for College • College & University Opportunities for You
  3. 3. Created by R.G. Estrella School Rules & Expectations Section-1
  4. 4. Created by R.G. Estrella MCLC Orientation Section-2
  5. 5. Created by R.G. Estrella SECTION - 3 YOUR HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA
  6. 6. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
  7. 7. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
  8. 8. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
  9. 9. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS CLASSES OF 2016-2020
  10. 10. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS
  11. 11. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADE POINT AVERAGE (GPA) • A = 4.0 • B = 3.0 • C = 2.0 • D = 1.0 • F = 0.0 A good GPA is 3.4 and higher
  12. 12. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FIGURE OUT YOUR GPA FOR THIS SEMESTER 1. List each class you have and its grade 2. Write a 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4 next to the letter grade you got. Ex: Health “A” 4 Math “B” 3 English “B” 3 P.E. “A” 4 History “A” 4 Biology “B” 3 Sum 21 then divide by the number of classes (6) = 3.5 GPA
  13. 13. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS • A GPA of 3.0 and above qualifies you for Cal State Universities • The higher your high school GPA, the lower you required SAT score to get into college.
  14. 14. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ADULT SCHOOL • Designed for students who did not complete high school and are 16 years and older. • You can get a General Educational Development (GED). • High School students can enroll to make up credits towards graduation or to enrich your high school program. • Requires Contreras and parent permission.
  15. 15. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella DISTANCE LEARNING • A variety of required classes for graduation are offered through online companies granting high school credit.
  16. 16. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella H.S. ENRICHMENT PROGRAM AT A COMMUNITY COLLEGE - LACC • Gain special admission as a ‘gifted’ 10th grade student in an enrichment program not offered in your school’s curriculum. • Requires a recommendation from your principal or counselor, parental approval, a minimum GPA of 2.5
  17. 17. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 3 DIPLOMA REVIEW 1. How many credits do you get for each class? 2. How many credits do you need to graduate from HS? 3. What is a good GPA number? 4. Calculate the following GPA: 4 As, 2 Bs 5. List a few reasons why you think it is important for a student to finish high school. 6. List a couple of benefits of going to college. 7. How old do you have to be to enroll in adult school? 8. What kind of diploma can you get from adult school? 9. Whose permission do you need to attend adult school if you are still in high school?
  18. 18. Created by R.G. Estrella Section-4 Study Skills, Note Taking & Test Taking
  19. 19. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella IN-CLASS SECRETS! • Review before class what you covered the last class session • Sit Up Front • Taking Notes: –Listen for Key Phrases: Ex. “this will be on the test”, “its important that you know that”, “this is a key point”. Section-4: Study Skills
  20. 20. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Separate notebook for each class • Notebooks with wide margins for later notes • Create abbreviations, Ex. w/ =“with”, + = “and” for taking notes • Don’t write every word • Copy info. on slides or on the board • Write the key points in your own words • Use Cornell Notes Section-4: Study Skills
  21. 21. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MORE SECRETS • Ask Questions!!! Your notes will be better when it all makes sense to you. • Compare notes with your friends after school. Section-4: Study Skills
  22. 22. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella PROOF-READING • Have an adult, parent, teacher or an older student who has an “A” in English read your report and make corrections. • Then go back and make the corrections • Turn in the corrected one to the teacher. Section-4: Study Skills
  23. 23. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4: STUDY SKILLS REVIEW #1 1. What is recommended you do before going to class? 2. A friend of yours has a hard time focusing in class, where would you recommend he/she sit and explain why. 3. What should you especially listen for when a teacher is giving a lecture? Give two examples of this. 4. Why are papers with wide margins recommended? 5. What was the recommendation on where to keep your subject notes? 6. List 5 abbreviations you can use in note-taking. You may create your own now. 7. Explain how proofreading works.
  24. 24. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK & STUDYING • Get An Assignment Book / Agenda Book – should have a separate space for everyday of the school week. Be specific when writing HW • Make a schedule and stick to it people! • Plan your weekly schedule on Sunday afternoon – your agenda should have a calendar. You can also use Google Calendar for important dates and reminders. • Can make a daily schedule for busy days Section-4: Study Skills
  25. 25. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • PRIORITIZE SCHOOL WORK Class Assignment Time Needed History Read 10 pages 1 hour Math P. 45 # 1-15 1 hour Health Study for Friday Test 45 mins. Figure out what needs to be done, then put them in the order of importance. Section-4: Study Skills
  26. 26. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Find a “dedicated” space • Should have a desk or flat surface (craigslist) • Stay away from distractions – No TV nearby – Stay away from a distracting view – Stay away from the phone (sleep mode or save battery “off” – Stay away from the house stereo – many students stop working to change the stations. God… make him stop! Study Skills for People Who Hate to Study Section-4: Study Skills
  27. 27. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4: STUDY SKILLS REVIEW #2 1. What should your agenda book have a separate space for? 2. When should you plan your weekly schedule? 3. What can you do for busy days? 4. What does prioritize mean? 5. What is a study “dedicated space”? 6. List 4 common study/homework distractions at your home.
  28. 28. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT TO DO WHEN READING • Goal for the study session – ex. How many pages do you want to finish at this time. • Get an idea of what you’re about to read by looking at the section titles of the book. • Read the summary of the chapter or section before you begin reading it • While reading, pay attention to words in italics and or in bold • Create questions on one side of an index card and answers on the other side as you read Study Skills DVD
  29. 29. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Quiz on… • Section 3 High School Diploma • Section 4 Study Skills When? ___________ Wait…. what?! Study Skills for People Who Hate to Study Section-4: Study Skills
  30. 30. Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Section-2 Making Great Decisions
  31. 31. Created by R.G. Estrella Section 2 Making GREAT Decisions Bellringer #2 • Imagine a friend is pressuring you to sneak out of your house to go to a party. Describe all the possible decisions you could make in this situation. Then list all the stages you would go through in making your decision. Chapter 2 Title: HW: Ch-2 Sec 2 P.29-32 5 Facts/Page
  32. 32. Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • Describe the importance of making decisions. • Summarize what you should do if you make a wrong decision. • Apply the Making GREAT Decisions model to make a decision. • Describe a time when you worked with someone else to make a decision. Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  33. 33. Created by R.G. Estrella Importance of Making Decisions • Consequences are the results of our actions and decisions. • Making decisions is important because we are responsible for the consequences. • Impulsive Decisions are decisions made immediately without much thought. Can have negative consequences. Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  34. 34. Created by R.G. Estrella Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  35. 35. Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • Sarah is on her way to school when Marty—a boy she likes a lot pulls up in his car with his friends. • They are planning to skip school and want her to come to Griffith Park. She notices some beer in the back seat. 1. List two choices. (Give thought and Review your choices) 2. List a consequence for each choice. (Evaluate the Consequences) 3. What should Sarah do? Title: Sarah’s Decision Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  36. 36. Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • GIVE Thought to the Problem Sarah stops to think before making her decision. • REVIEW Your Choices Sarah has at least three choices. 1. Skip school and go with them 2. Say “No, thanks.” 3. Suggest they get together another time Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  37. 37. Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • EVALUATE the Consequences of Each Choice • If she skips school, she could get in trouble, and could be at risk. Her parents could send her to a different school away from the boy. • If she says “No,” she will not get in trouble, but she will miss a chance to be with Marty. • If she suggests another time, she will not get in trouble, and she could get to be with Marty later—but does she want to? Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  38. 38. Created by R.G. Estrella Using the Making GREAT Decisions Model • ASSESS and Choose the Best Choice Sarah realizes she does not want the stress of lying and putting herself at risk. She decides to say, “No, thanks.” • THINK It over afterward Sarah thinks about her decision later. She is glad she didn’t have to lie or worry about getting in trouble. Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  39. 39. Created by R.G. Estrella • Working with other people can make difficult life decisions easier. • Seek advice from your parents, friends, and teachers. Making GREAT Decisions Together Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  40. 40. Created by R.G. Estrella • If you make a bad decision, use “Stop, Think and Do” (STD) • STOP and admit you made a wrong decision. • THINK of people you can talk to about the problem. • DO your best to correct the situation. Everyone Makes Mistakes Section 2 Making GREAT DecisionsChapter 2
  41. 41. Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Sec. 2 Review Chapter 2 1. Describe the importance of making decisions. 2. describe what you should do if you make a wrong decision (STD). 3. Apply the Making GREAT Decisions model to make a decision regarding this: the ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend of one of your good friends has asked you out on a date. You’ve known your friend for 4 years. They went out for 6 months. You think he/she is really attractive. What will you do? Answer it as a list. 4. Describe a time when you worked with someone else to make a decision. Section 2 Making GREAT Decisions
  42. 42. Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  43. 43. Created by R.G. Estrella Ch.2 Bellringer # 3 1. List a few groups, things, or people that influence your behavior positively. 2. List a few more groups, things, or people that influence your behavior negatively. Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Chapter 2 Title: HW: Ch-2 Sec 3 P.34-37 5 Facts/Page
  44. 44. Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • State the people and groups that influence our behavior. • Identify three types of direct pressure. • Identify three types of indirect pressure. • State an example of each of the 12 types of refusal skills. • Apply one of the refusal skills to a pressure in your life. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  45. 45. Created by R.G. Estrella Who Influences You? • Positive influences can encourage you to improve yourself or to do good. • Negative influences can pressure you to do something that is unhealthy or dangerous. • Peer pressure is a feeling that you should do something because that is what your friends want. Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Chapter 2
  46. 46. Created by R.G. Estrella Types of Pressure • Direct pressure is someone trying to talk you into something you normally wouldn’t do. • Indirect pressure being swayed to do something because people you look up to are doing it. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  47. 47. Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Direct Pressure: REJECTION - Threatening to leave someone out or end a friendship. Direct Pressure: PUT DOWN - Insulting or calling names to make someone feel bad. Direct Pressure: REASONING - Giving reasons to do something or why it would be OK to do it. Indirect Pressure: THE HUDDLE – A group stands together talking or laughing, maybe looking at something you can’t see, with their backs out to others.
  48. 48. Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Indirect Pressure: THE “LOOK” -Kids who think they’re cool give a look that means: “We’re cool and you’re not.” Indirect Pressure: THE EXAMPLE - Popular kids simply buy or wear or do something, and because they set an example, others want to follow.
  49. 49. Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  50. 50. Created by R.G. Estrella Refusal Skills • Refusal skills are strategies to avoid doing things that you feel pressured to do. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  51. 51. Created by R.G. Estrella
  52. 52. Created by R.G. Estrella Practicing Refusal Skills • When you say no, always respect others and don’t put anyone down. • If someone keeps pressuring you, then you may have to leave the situation. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others Surviving Peer Pressure
  53. 53. Created by R.G. Estrella CW: Practicing Refusal Skills It helps to practice refusal skills so you will be ready for real-life pressure situations. Put all the names of your group on one paper, period, title and date. 1. Write your scenario down. 2. List three options you have 3. List a positive and a negative consequence for each one of the three options. 4. Pick the best choice and be ready to perform it in the class. Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  54. 54. Created by R.G. Estrella Row 1: You are with some friends at a party and some people are smoking something that you’re not sure what it is. You don’t feel comfortable doing it, but everyone is trying it. Row 2: You are beginning to hang out with what is considered a cool group at the school. You really want to fit in, but you are being pressured to join them and bully a student that is a little awkward and you feel bad for that student. Row 3: A girlfriend and boyfriend are at home alone, the gf is being pressured to be sexually active. The girl thinks it’s too soon, but the girl is in love with him. Row 4: At the mall, two friends are trying to get you to go into a store and steal a nice expensive sports jersey you all like. You don’t really want to. Row 5: Friends are trying to convince you to help them vandalize one of the other schools with spray paint late after school when there are very few people around. You’re not sure about it. CW: In your row group, we’re going to do some scenarios.
  55. 55. Created by R.G. Estrella Row 6: A friend of yours wants you to tell her mom over the phone that he/she was with you after school yesterday. However, this is a lie because you didn’t see your friend yesterday. You’re uncomfortable with this. Row 7: A student you like who sits next to you did not study for a test, pressuring you to allow them to cheat off of you. You’re worried about getting caught by the teacher. Row 8: Your parents are going out to visit a friend or relative and will be back tomorrow morning. You are alone at home. Your friends want to have a small party with about ten friends. Some plan on bringing beer and marijuana. You feel uncomfortable doing this because your parents are trusting you. Row 9: Some students are going to leave school at lunch and go get something to eat at Gus’s. A student you really like a lot is going. You are worried about it. How can you refuse. Row 10: Two of your friends put alcohol in an empty coke can. They are taking sips from it in the back of the class and give it to CW: In your row group, we’re going to do some scenarios.
  56. 56. Created by R.G. Estrella 1. State the people and groups that influence our behavior. 2. List three types of direct pressure. 3. Identify three types of indirect pressure. 4. State three of the 10 refusal skills you think are the best. 5. State an example of a time when you used one of the refusal skills to a pressure in your life. Ch-2 Section 3 Review Chapter 2 Section 3 Resisting Pressure from Others
  57. 57. Created by R.G. Estrella Ch-2 Section-4 Goal Setting
  58. 58. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOW I TEACH THIS SECTION • Some pay more attention to people who they consider successful. They are also more likely to listen to their advice. Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting Title: HW: Ch-2 Sec 4 P.38-42 5 Facts/Page
  59. 59. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ROLE MODELS Role models can provide 1. a model for living (ex. What you want your life to include) and 2. a plan on getting to there. CW: Role Model Article – Questions on next slide Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  60. 60. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella TITLE: ROLE MODELS ARTICLE REVIEW Define: 1. Embody 2. Emulate 3. Surrogate 4. Blatantly 5. Explain how children’s TV shows affected your teacher when he was a child. 6. How are role models alike? How do they differ? 7. Give an example from the article how role models can negative. 8. How are athlete and song writer role models similar and how do they differ? 9. How are role models related to helping someone be successful in life? 10. Who are two role models you look up to? One cannot be a family member.
  61. 61. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS AS A CHILD Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  62. 62. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS – HIGH SCHOOL Tony Iommi – Black Sabbath My Dad My two uncles My friend’s dad Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  63. 63. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY ROLE MODELS – HIGH SCHOOL Roger Waters – Pink Floyd Ticking away the moments that make up a dull day Fritter and waste the hours in an off-hand way Kicking around on a piece of ground in your home town Waiting for someone or something to show you the way Tired of lying in the sunshine staying home to watch the rain You are young and life is long and there is time to kill today And then one day you find ten years have got behind you No one told you when to run, you missed the starting gun And you run and you run to catch up with the sun but it's sinking Racing around to come up behind you again The sun is the same in a relative way, but you're older Shorter of breath and one day closer to death https://vimeo.com/9054 6532
  64. 64. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ROLE MODELS – SOME WILL CHANGE WITH TIME.
  65. 65. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 514 S. UNION DRIVE – 6TH-10TH GRADES. Mr. Once lived here.
  66. 66. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT I SAW AS A YOUNG PERSON Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  67. 67. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WHAT I SAW AS A YOUNG PERSON Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  68. 68. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  69. 69. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CARS I WANT
  70. 70. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: TITLE: “WHAT I WANT” You have one week. Everything should be typed. Cover Page: Name, Subject, Per, Date Page 1: Pictures of cartoons you watch or watched – include top 5 – include names of the shows Page 2: Pics of who you admire, look up to, see as a role model, include names. A short paragraph for each one explaining why they’re a role model to you. – up to 5 people
  71. 71. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 3: Pictures of material things you want. Include a house, car and any other items. Include names – 5 things Page 4 • What kind of a family would you like in the future? 1 paragraph minimum. Include information about spouse and children. • Then list 5 personality traits you’d like to have. Ex. Loving, hard-working, etc.
  72. 72. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 5: Ask the following four people “when you’re very old, what is the one thing you would like people to say about you?” (the first anwers is about them, not about you) Parent: (mom/dad) Teacher – (name): Friend: Yourself: • What is something the above answers have in common?
  73. 73. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CH-2 SEC.4 GOALS REVIEW 1 1. What are two benefits of a role model? 2. Was there a time you saw a family and thought, that is how a family should be? Describe what you liked about that family. You don’t have to include names if you don’t want to. 3. What have you seen that left an impression on you? Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting HW: Ch-2 Sec. 4 P.38-42 5 Facts/Page
  74. 74. Created by R.G. Estrella Objectives • Differentiate between short- term goals and long-term goals. • Describe six suggestions for setting goals. • Develop an action plan to achieve a personal goal. Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  75. 75. Created by R.G. Estrella Kinds of Goals • A goal is something you work toward and hope to achieve. • Short-term goals can be achieved in days, weeks or a few months. • Long-term goals may take a year to many years to achieve. Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  76. 76. Created by R.G. Estrella The all important - Action Plan • An Action Plan is a set of directions that helps you reach your goal. • Step-1, starts with the flow chart. Join Clubs and Sports Get 3.5 to 4.0 GPA Pick a College that has what I want to study Go To College Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  77. 77. Created by R.G. Estrella 4S-Setting Goals • Safe Goals should not be harmful to you or others. • Satisfying You should feel good about yourself when you reach your goals. • Similar Set goals that work well together and do not contradict one another. • Supported Your goals should be supported by your parents or other responsible adults. Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  78. 78. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella BE MATURE “Take joy NOT in the failure of others, but in your success. Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  79. 79. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: MY LIFE GOALS • Intro paragraph about why goals/dreams are important. • Write a paper describing 3 goals you have for yourself in your life-time. Short-term goal, Medium range goal and one long- term goal. First one is during high school. Second one is by the age of 27. Third one is by the age of 50. • Separate paragraphs for each goal. Give details. • Include the years you wish to have completed them by in each paragraph. • The last summary paragraph should state why these goals are important to you. • Typed, (2 letters lower if not) check spelling and grammar
  80. 80. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CH-2 SEC.4 GOALS REVIEW 2 1. Goal 2. Short Term Goal 3. Long Term Goal 4. What is an Action Plan and why is it important? 5. What does the following phrase mean in teenager language? “Take joy in your success, not in the failure of others” 6. What are the 4 Ss in goal setting? Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  81. 81. Created by R.G. Estrella 8 Steps to setting Goals “Smarter-I” 1. Specific The steps to achieve your goals should be clear. Make a flow chart & a To- Do list for each “square”. Ex. “get in shape” how? Run for 30 mins. everyday Join Clubs and / or Sports Get 3.6 to 4.0 GPA Pick a College that has what I like Go To College Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  82. 82. Created by R.G. Estrella 2. Measureable: How will you know if you’re making progress? 3. Achievable: Do I have time? 4. Realistic: Is it important and will you do it. Set realistic goals that you can really hope to achieve. 5. Time Specific: choose a time to do it and deadlines. Treat it like a school project that must be turned in! 8 Steps to setting Goals “Smarter-I” Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  83. 83. Created by R.G. Estrella HW: 2 Short Term Goal Flow Charts A. Create 2 personal short term goal for yourself (to be achieved within 1-6 months). Draw a flow chart then for each “square” make a to-do list below each square. Each to-do item should have at least 3 things. • If it is a thing that needs to be done daily, write the time when you’ll do it. Join Clubs and / or Sports Get 3.6 to 4.0 GPA Pick a College that has what I like Go To College 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  84. 84. Created by R.G. Estrella Get PublishedWrite the Story Learn The Components of a Novel Publish A Ghost Story Book • Saturdays 9PM- 11PM Write • Ask an English teacher to review each chapter as I finish each one. • Ask friends to read each chapter and get feedback to make changes. • Take a writing class • Check out books on how to write novels from library • Get Advice on YouTube • Get Advice on publishing on YouTube • Use Google to find articles on getting published • Ask teachers if they know someone who has gotten published. Goal Deadline: June 2018 Bill Clinton Period-1 October-5-2017 Short Term Goal #1
  85. 85. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • 6. End Step: how will you know when you’ve reached it? • 7. Read It Daily: Very important you can see it daily and remind yourself of your goal. When will you do this? Where will it be? 8 Steps to setting Goals “Smarter-I” Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  86. 86. Created by R.G. Estrella 8. Inspirational: how would you feel if you had it. Create a small collage of it. Hang it up on your locker, door, wall, etc… 8 Steps to setting Goals “Smarter-I” Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  87. 87. Created by R.G. Estrella HW: 2 Long Term Goal Flow Charts • Create a personal long term goal for yourself for graduation time). • Draw a flow chart then under each “square” make a to-do list. Each to-do item should have at least 3 things below it too. If it is a thing that needs to be done daily, write the time when you’ll do it. blah Go To College 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah 1. blah 2.blah 3.blah blahblah Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  88. 88. Created by R.G. Estrella Goal Video Questions Preaching Goals 1. What does he say are the major reasons people don’t complete their goals? 2. What does rationalize mean? Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  89. 89. Created by R.G. Estrella Ask-2-Teachers Teacher #1 _________ • What college did you go to? • What were the two most important things you did during high school that helped you get into college? • What is the most important lesson you’ve learned about life? • Give us a tip about creating and completing goals. Teacher #2 ___________ etc… DUE IN 2 SCHOOL DAYS Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  90. 90. Created by R.G. Estrella Girls New Years Res 3. List 4 of her goals as she said them. 4. Re-write them as specific goals instead. 5. What else did you notice is wrong with her goal setting skills? Explain two of them Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  91. 91. Created by R.G. Estrella 1. Differentiate between short- term goals and long-term goals. 2. Describe 8 suggestions for setting goals. Ch-2 Sec.4 Goals Review 3 Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  92. 92. Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: Short Term Goal Collage – two of them. 1. Make the collage for the two short term goals you created earlier. 2. Print your full name, period, subject, date & the a description of the goal on the back of each collage. Join Clubs and / or Sports Get 3.6 to 4.0 GPA Pick a College that has what I like Go To College
  93. 93. Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: Long Term Goal Collage – one 1. Make the collage for the long term goal you created earlier. 2. Print your full name, period, subject, date & a description of the goal on the back of the collage. Join Clubs and / or Sports Get 3.6 to 4.0 GPA Pick a College that has what I like Go To College
  94. 94. Created by R.G. Estrella Homework: A letter to your advisory teacher & parents Dear Mom & Dad Date Mr. Estrella has asked me to let you know what my short and long term goals are so that you can help me reach my goals. My two short term goals are… My long term goal is… Thank you for taking the time to better understand me. Sincerely, Your name Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  95. 95. Created by R.G. Estrella Chapter-2 Section-4: Goal Setting
  96. 96. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella
  97. 97. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella514 S. Union Drive https://www.google .com/maps/place/4 367+V%C3%ADa +Padova,+Clarem ont,+CA+91711/@ 34.1494065,- 117.7038261,17z/ data=!4m5!3m4!1s 0x80c330655b98f 53d:0xf51dc740a1 6e2ed5!8m2!3d34. 1494065!4d- 117.7016374?hl=e n Starting Point
  98. 98. Created by R.G. Estrella CAREER PL ANNING
  99. 99. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CA CAREER ZONE • Realistic: Jobs that require athletic or mechanical ability, working with objects, machines, tools, plants or animals or outdoors • Investigative: Jobs with people who like to observe, learn, investigate, analyze, evaluate or solve problems – science. • Artistic: Jobs in artistic, innovative or institutional abilities, and like to work in unstructured creative situations. - artists
  100. 100. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CA CAREER ZONE • Social: Likes to work with people to inform, help, train, enlighten, develop or cure. may be skilled with words. • Enterprising: Interested in jobs where you work with people to influence, perform, persuade or lead for organizational goals economic gain. Usually business. • Conventional: jobs working with data (numbers), clerical tasks, carrying things in detail or following instructions
  101. 101. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ONLINE RESOURCES • California Career Zone: this web site provides self assessments with 900 occupations and 300 career videos.
  102. 102. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella WWW.CACAREERZONE.ORG • Sign in • Go to “Explore” • Go to “Interest Profiler” • View Results & Print. (it shows the 6 interest areas with • Go to “view occupations” and print the first 20 careers. • Register Now (90017) School of Business and Tourism • Go to “Assess Yourself” • Then “Interest Profiler” • Start a new interest profiler – choose the 180 question one • View Results
  103. 103. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Create your Cover Page: Full Name Period Date and Title “My Career Matches on California Career Zone” Use Google Docs & save on Google Drive CALIFORNIA CAREER ZONE PRINT YOUR RESULTS
  104. 104. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Next PRINT YOUR RESULTS INTEREST PROFILER
  105. 105. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK - DUE ON … • Typed Cover Page: full name, period, date and title “My Career Matches” on it. • Page 2: Print the Interest Profiler Results (Realistic, Investigative, Artistic, etc…) • Page 3: Print the careers the program listed for you with the score for each one. (highlight what you want to print from the screen). A. Read about the careers, watch the videos and highlight the top 10 careers with a yellow highlighter and then any other 2 you like from the list. So a total of 12 if you have a lot on your list. CACAREERZONE.ORG
  106. 106. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 3: highlight the top 10 careers with a yellow highlighter and then any other 2 you like from the list. So a total of 12 if you have a lot on your list. PRINT YOUR RESULTS
  107. 107. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HOMEWORK – DUE …• One new real estate booklet/magazine with homes for sale in it. • One rental booklet • Using a Sharpee, write your full name and period on the top front of both magazines.
  108. 108. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Page 4-? (be sure to bold the red questions below) • Write a good description of the 12 careers highlighted. Include about the job and what they do • Include what sounds interesting to you about it. • Include the wages “salary” (lowest to highest) • Include the education required (Watch the videos if available and be ready to questions about what they do) CALIFORNIA CAREER ZONE
  109. 109. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A Page for Each Career! CALIFORNIA CAREER ZONE PRINT YOUR RESULTS PRINT A PAGE FOR EACH OF THE TOP 10 CAREERS AND THE 2 OTHERS YOU CHOSE WWW.CACAREE RZONE.ORG
  110. 110. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Step 1 – On top choose the “career” tab and choose “student-career matching assistant” Step 2 – fill out the 3 highest interest categories Step 3 – choose “ figure out which college or university you want to attend”. Step 4 – for industry focus, pick one area that sounds the most interesting, you can always repeat this later. Step 5 – For work activity – choose what kind of stuff you would like to do in your career. Step 6 – select “view matching careers” Copy any 5 careers from the list that sound the most interesting. CaliforniaColleges.edu
  111. 111. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella OCCUPATIONAL OUTLOOK HANDBOOK • It is a nationally recognized source of career information. • It includes: – Training and education needed. – Salary – Job Prospects – Job Description – Working Conditions Copies are available in the Career Center or online at www.bls.gov/oco/home.htm
  112. 112. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella CAREER PLANNING REVIEW 1. What is the ASVAB and who gives it? 2. What can you learn from the CACareer Zone? 3. What is the most important book on jobs? What information is in it? Where can you see one?
  113. 113. Created by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4 – PREPARING FOR COLLEGE
  114. 114. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A-G COLLEGE REQUIREMENTS • The “a-g” requirements can be summarized as follows: – (a) History / Social Science – Two years, including one year of world history, cultures, and historical geography and one year of U.S. history or one-half year of U.S. history and one-half year of civics or American government. – (b) English – Four years of college preparatory English that include frequent and regular writing, and reading of classic and modern literature. – (c) Mathematics – Three years of college preparatory mathematics that include the topics covered in elementary and advanced algebra and two- and three-dimensional geometry. – (d) Laboratory Science – Two years of laboratory science providing fundamental knowledge in at least two of these three disciplines: biology, chemistry, and physics.
  115. 115. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A-G COLLEGE REQUIREMENTS • (e) Language Other Than English – Two years of the same language other than English. • (f) Visual & Performing Arts – One year, including dance, drama/theater, music, or visual art. • (g) College Preparatory Elective – One year (two semesters), chosen from additional “a-f” courses beyond those used to satisfy the requirements above, or courses that have been approved solely for use as “g” electives.
  116. 116. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ABOUT COLLEGE DEGREES • A.A. or A.S. (Associate of Arts or Associate of Science) – 2 years of community college • B.A. or B.S. (Bachelors of Arts or Bachelors of Science) – 4 years of college/university • M.A. or M.S. (Masters Degree) – 1 or 2 more years after your bachelors. • PhD. Doctor of Philosophy – 1 to 3 years after your Masters.
  117. 117. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ADVANCE PLACEMENT (AP) CLASSES • Courses during high school may give you college credits or advanced placement. • When you get to college, you may skip that class and go on to a more advanced class. • The downside – it is difficult and you don’t want a bad grade in it, so be careful.
  118. 118. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS • In order to apply to most colleges/universities you will be required to take an entrance exam. • American College Test (ACT) – Consists of four parts 1. English 2. Math – (algebra, geometry, trigonometry) 3. Reading Comprehension 4. Science Reasoning
  119. 119. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS SAT I consists of: • Verbal • Math SAT II required for University of Calif. • Subject tests are required for admission and class level placement.
  120. 120. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ENTRANCE EXAMS Preliminary SAT (PSAT) • Many students choose to take a preliminary college test in October of their sophomore (10th) or junior (11th) year. • Provides you with an opportunity to see how you might do on the college admission tests.
  121. 121. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 9TH GRADE: FRESHMAN YEAR • See your school counselor and complete your 4 year plan • Make sure your classes meet the admission requirements • Set your goals for your classes and personal life • Get involved in extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteer work
  122. 122. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 9TH GRADE: FRESHMAN YEAR • Begin investigating college and career resources • Attend a Career Day, College Fair or visit a college campus • Listen to speakers on the career area(s) of your interest • Meet with your counselor in the spring to plan which classes you will take during your 10th grade • Begin developing your portfolio
  123. 123. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 10TH GRADE: SOPHOMORE YEAR • Check your classes on your 4 year plan and modify as needed • Make sure your fall and spring schedules of classes include career/college admission requirements • Take a career interest inventory • Visit more colleges • Work on your goals
  124. 124. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 10TH GRADE: SOPHOMORE YEAR • Continue your extracurricular activities, sports and/or volunteer work • Plan summer activities for school, work, or community service • Meet with your school counselors in the spring to plan which classes you will take during the 11th grade. • Add to your portfolio
  125. 125. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 11TH GRADE: JUNIOR YEAR • Modify your 4 year plan as needed • Make sure your classes this year meet career/college admission requirements • Work on your goals this year • Visit more colleges & attend college fairs • Contact your Congressional Representative to apply for a military academy. Ex. West Point,
  126. 126. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 11TH GRADE: JUNIOR YEAR • Sign up for the PSAT in October • Review PSAT scores in December and find teachers or tutors to help you improve in weak areas. • Decide which Advanced Placement test you will take in March. • Meet with your school counselor in the spring to check graduation requirements and select your senior classes
  127. 127. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 12TH GRADE: SENIOR YEAR • Sign up for ACT or SAT tests • Get recommendation letters • Submit financial aid forms • Get college applications in Sep. and submit in Nov. • Send transcripts to colleges in Nov. • Athletes, get certified in May • Write thank-you letters in May • See your guide book for detailed monthly to-do items – P.16
  128. 128. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE FAIRS • It is an event where representatives for many colleges get together and give out information to students
  129. 129. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella BE CAREFUL! • Is the program approved by the CA. Bureau for Private and Postsecondary and Vocational Education? • Is the school accredited? By whom? • Have you toured the school? • How long has the school been in business? • How long will the training take? • What is the total cost, including tuition, fees, supplies and books? • Ask potential employers if they would hire graduates of the school and what they think of them. • Discuss your research with your parents and counselor before making a final decision.
  130. 130. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella • Bryman College now called Everest College. • Everest College - Get More Information Step 1
  131. 131. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COMMUNITY COLLEGES • Some students who mess up in high school or just don’t know what they want to do attend community colleges. They are cheap and many transfer after two years to a university. • LACC, ELAC, Glendale, Santa Monica, Pasadena City College, etc… Home...Welcome to Los Angeles City College
  132. 132. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO At college you will pursue: • your career goals • broaden your interests • make new friends • make about 85% more money than those that do not go to college. • USC Intro
  133. 133. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO. • Develop a list of 5 to 20 colleges to carefully research during high school. • During your senior year, it is recommended you apply to about 5 or 6 of those colleges. • 2 should be a “sure bet”. • 2 should be a “maybe accepted” • 2 should be a “go for it” • HSU
  134. 134. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO Factors to Consider • Reputation of the college • Selectivity – how difficult is it to be accepted? • Accreditation • Your major? • Special Programs • Class sizes • Location • Size of college • Student Body Stanford Intro Stanford Setting Stanford Crowd Stanford Academics
  135. 135. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella TOP CA UNIVERSITIES Stanford, California Institute of Technology (Cal Tech), UC Berkeley, UCLA, UCSD, UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara, UC Davis, USC, UC Santa Cruz, UC Riverside, Pomona College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, Scripps College and Occidental College. UC Berkeley Setting UC Berkeley Crowd UC Berkeley Academics UC Berkeley Admissions
  136. 136. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS • UC schools: Top 4% of graduating class. Out of every 100 seniors, you have to be in the top 4 students. • Cal State: Out of 100 seniors, you have to be in the top 25-30 students. • Community Colleges: all high school graduates and anyone over 18 yrs. UCLA Intro UCLA Dorm Life UCLA Admissions
  137. 137. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ENTRANCE REQUIREMENTS • Private Colleges / Universities • Harvard, Yale, Stanford, etc... – Univ. of Cal. A-G Requirements – Advanced Placement classes – Honor classes – International baccalaureate classes – Leadership roles / Athletics – Special interests or talents – High GPA and high SAT/ACT scores / Strong letters of recommendation Harvard Setting Harvard Academics Harvard Admissions Yale Academics
  138. 138. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE INFO • Associate Degree: 2 yrs. college • Bachelors Degree: 4 yrs. college • Masters Degree: 6 yrs. College • Doctorate Degree (PhD): 7-8 yrs. Graduate School is a Masters or Doctorate program.
  139. 139. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella GRADUATE SCHOOL • Lawyers • Doctors / surgeons • Veterinarians • Teachers • They must first get a Bachelors Degree (BA or BS) in: • Lawyer -> legal studies, justice studies • Doctors -> biological sciences • Veterinarians -> animal science / zoology • Teachers -> any subject
  140. 140. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE REVIEW 1. What is an apprenticeship? 2. What is a vocational school? 3. What is an undergraduate student? 4. What is a bachelors degree? 5. What is a masters degree? 6. What is a PhD? 7. What is graduate school? 8. What are the benefits of going to college/university? 9. What are the benefits of a community college?
  141. 141. Created by R.G. Estrella QUIZ IS NEXT!
  142. 142. Created by R.G. Estrella IS THE QUIZ REALLY NEXT?
  143. 143. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 13.2 QUIZ 1. How many colleges should one apply to? a. 2 b. 4 c. 6 d. 8 e. 10 2. Which is considered a top three school in California? a. San Bernardino b. Chico c. Cal-Tech d. Humboldt 3. Someone studying for their masters degree is a/n a. undergraduate student b. graduate student c. PhD. student d. high school graduate 4. List two things you gain from going to college
  144. 144. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINDING A COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY Step 1 – www.csumentor.edu Step 2 – Look in the middle of the web page for the word “explore”, under it choose “and more”. Step 3 – “explore majors” Step 4 – choose “majors” Step 5 – go down to “list of majors” Step 6 – choose a major (career)
  145. 145. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE ASSIGNMENT – WWW.CSUMENTOR.EDU • Choose 5 of your top 10 careers you like most so far. - don’t worry, you’re not stuck with them for the rest of your life people! • Find 2 colleges you like the most for each one in CA. One if there are not two there. • Do you want to study in So. Calif, Central or Northern? Look at the CSU or UC campuses above to see the map of them. • No private colleges will be on this web site.
  146. 146. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella MY COLLEGE CHOICE • List the 3 top careers you chose • List the 2 colleges you liked the most for each major (career). • Get a description from – http://www.bls.gov/oco/  Write a one page typed paper about what your favorite career so far is. Include:  Description of the career  Why you like it  What college you think might be good for it • Include a map of California and place a “mark” where each college is.
  147. 147. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINDING A COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY Step 1 - www.californiacolleges.edu Step 2 – “explore colleges and careers” tab Step 3 – choose “ figure out which college or university you want to attend”. Step 4 – choose “undergraduate student- campus matching assistant”
  148. 148. Created by R.G. Estrella PAYING FOR COLLEGE
  149. 149. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella COLLEGE LINKS This is on page 55 – highlight it. • www.aiccu.edu : links to colleges • www.cga.edu : info re: USCG military academy • www.cvc.edu : California virtual campus • www.usma.edu : US Military Academy – West Point • www.usna.edu: US Naval Academy
  150. 150. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella HW: SECTION 4 • Go to two of the following college campuses and take 3 photographs of you. Be sure the sign shows up with you. • One in front of a sign with the university’s name • One in front of the admissions office • One in front of the library Choose from: CSU Long Beach, CSU Dominguez Hills, CSU Los Angeles, Pepperdine, UCLA, USC, Occidental College, Claremont Colleges – (Harvey Mudd, Spitzer, McKenna, Pomona College), UC Riverside, La Verne Univ, St. Mary’s College, UC Santa Barbara, CSU Channel Islands, CSU Northridge, Loyola Marymount, CSU Fullerton, UC Irvine
  151. 151. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella SECTION 4 REVIEW 1. List what you think are the three most important things to do for each grade 2. When are college applications turned in? 3. What are college fairs? 4. Which two tests might you take during your senior year?
  152. 152. Created by R.G. Estrella Apprenticeships & Vocational Schools
  153. 153. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 800 recognized apprenticeship in service, manufacturing, construction, public administration, retail trade, transportation and utilities. Ex. electricians, machinists, automotive technicians, construction people. APPRENTICESHIPS
  154. 154. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Apprentices • Are at the initial learning stage of a trade. • Does not have training to work independently. APPRENTICESHIPS Typically, an apprenticeship program can take from 3 to 5 years of classroom and on-the-job training
  155. 155. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella APPRENTICESHIPS • Usually you get between $10 and $15 an hour. Up to $600 / week, then about $30 an hour or $1200 a week. • 18 yrs old • Usually need a H.S. diploma
  156. 156. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella A journeyman can work without supervision. Apprentices work must be performed under the direct supervision of a journeyman, contractor or master-level tradesman. APPRENTICESHIPS 15 Things Journeymen Wished Apprentices Knew 15 Things from a Journeyman (in your notes) 1. List all the ones you hear that are the same things teachers want from a student. 2. How does school help you with a career later?
  157. 157. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella ASSEMBLY BILL AB 540 Immigrant students in CA may be eligible to pay instate tuition at CA community colleges, UC and CSU. • Attend a CA high school for three yrs. • Graduate from a CA high school • Sign a statement/affidavit with the colleges or university promising that you will apply for legal residency with INS as soon as you are eligible to do so.
  158. 158. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • Vocational School: where students are trained in a trade or skill to be pursued as a career. • Technical School: Many offer a 2 year degree called an Associate Degree (AA or AS Degrees) that provides mostly employment- preparation skills for trained labor, such as welding, culinary arts and office management. Utilities and Construction LA Trade-Tech Radiologic Technology Program
  159. 159. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • For Profit Schools: schools that is a business in education. • Ex. ITT Technical Institute ITT Technical Institute Ad ITT Technical Institute Ad 2
  160. 160. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS • Some technical schools are a rip off, do a cost comparison at community colleges first. • Starting in about 2004, ITT Tech came under fire for questionable practices, including allegations of high- pressure recruiting tactics, falsified paperwork, high rates of default on student loans for ITT Tech students, and inadequate educational standards. Following a series of state and Federal investigations, the US Department of Education prevented students from using Federally guaranteed student loans at any ITT Tech location effective August, 2016. All ITT Tech campuses were closed as of September 6, 2016, and on September 16, 2016, ITT Tech filed for bankruptcy. Students worried after college shuts down
  161. 161. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS Nursing Program -PCC Nuclear Technicians
  162. 162. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL SCHOOLS Bottomline • Does not pay as well as getting your 4 year college degree. • Many supervisor roles usually require a 4 or 6 year degree. • Great for students who struggle in school and cannot complete a 4 year degree.
  163. 163. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella “even if you hate school, don’t be stupid, at least get a technical school two year degree!”
  164. 164. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella 1. How is an apprentice similar to a student in a school? How is it different? 2. What is an Associate Degree? 3. List 5 jobs you can get with a two year degree. 4. What are the pros and cons of a two year degree? 5. Which college nearby has technical classes? 6. Why do for-profit 1. ¿Cómo es un aprendiz similar a un estudiante en una escuela? ¿Como es diferente? 2. ¿Qué es un título Associate? 3. Enumere 5 trabajos que puede obtener con un título de dos años. 4. ¿Cuáles son los pros y los contras de un título de dos años? 5. ¿Qué universidad cercana tiene clases técnicas? 6. ¿Por qué las escuelas vocacionales con fines de lucro se anuncian durante el día? VOCATIONAL & TECHNICAL REVIEW
  165. 165. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella Quiz on Goals 1. There are eight steps in setting goals, what are the first four steps? 2. What was one of the important things a role model provides that we in this class. Quiz on Goals 1. There are eight steps in setting goals, what are the last four steps? 2. What are the Four S of setting goals?
  166. 166. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – LIFE SKILLS • 5 Chosen Careers from CACAREERZONE.COM • One paragraph explaining the career/job. What do they do? If it has a video, write about it too. • The name of two or sometimes one college where that major is taught. Next to the college name, write the city where it is located. Ex. UCLA – Los Angeles. HSU – Arcata
  167. 167. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – LIFE SKILLS • Cover Page – Full Name, Title of Course, Period, Date, “Final Exam” in center of page. (typed) • Page 1: Your Interest Profiler Scores – (printout) • Page 2: Your occupation matches from Interest Profiler. Highlight the top 5 you liked best. – (printout) • Page 3: Your five paragraphs of the occupations. (typed) with 2 CA. colleges
  168. 168. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – ADVISORY • Cover Page – Full Name, Advisory, Period, Date, “Final Exam” in center of page. (typed) Goes on folder top insert. • Page 1: Your Interest Profiler Scores – (printout) • Page 2: Your occupation matches from Interest Profiler. Highlight the top 5 you liked best. – (printout) • Page 3: Your five paragraphs of the occupations. (typed) with 2 CA. colleges
  169. 169. Created by R.G. EstrellaCreated by R.G. Estrella FINAL EXAM – ADVISORY • Page 4: Budget • Page 5: Budget Questions • Page 6: Used Car yahoo printout • Page 7: New Car yahoo printout • Page 8: Rental Cut-out • Page 9: Mortgage Yahoo printout with house cut-out or printout

×