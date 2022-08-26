Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
Pakistan floods 2022: Here’s a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate

Flood affectees can be seen taking belonging as provinces reel from flash floods. — AFP/File
Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan Friday after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Friday that more than 900 people had been killed this year — including 34 in the last 24 hours — as a result of the monsoon rains that began in June.

Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

However, the federal and provincial governments have been seeking assistance from the people of Pakistan and international donors to expedite the relief operation.

Here’s a list of some of the government relief accounts where you can donate:

Prime Minister’s Relief Fund Account
The Government of Pakistan has notified the establishment of a flood relief fund, the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected population due to torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country.

The fund shall accept donations/contributions both from domestic and international sources for the aforesaid purpose. The fund will be administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Auditor General of Pakistan will maintain accounts of the fund.

All commercial and microfinance banks are to open the account of the fund and can receive donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country.

Donate Rs10 by sending SMS on 9999
For assistance, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has also introduced an easy setup to donate to the PM relief account. Mobile users can donate Rs10 by typing ‘fund’ in the SMS option and sending it to 9999.

Pakistan floods 2022: Here's a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate

Flood affectees can be seen taking belonging as provinces reel from flash floods. — AFP/File
Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan Friday after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Friday that more than 900 people had been killed this year — including 34 in the last 24 hours — as a result of the monsoon rains that began in June.

Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

However, the federal and provincial governments have been seeking assistance from the people of Pakistan and international donors to expedite the relief operation.

Here’s a list of some of the government relief accounts where you can donate:

Prime Minister’s Relief Fund Account
The Government of Pakistan has notified the establishment of a flood relief fund, the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected population due to torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country.

The fund shall accept donations/contributions both from domestic and international sources for the aforesaid purpose. The fund will be administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Auditor General of Pakistan will maintain accounts of the fund.

All commercial and microfinance banks are to open the account of the fund and can receive donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country.

Donate Rs10 by sending SMS on 9999
For assistance, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has also introduced an easy setup to donate to the PM relief account. Mobile users can donate Rs10 by typing ‘fund’ in the SMS option and sending it to 9999.

  1. 1. Pakistan floods 2022: Here’s a list of govt agencies, NGOs where you can donate https://waleedawais.net/pakistan-floods-2022-heres-a-list-of-govt-agencies-ngos-where-you-can -donate/ Flood affectees can be seen taking belonging as provinces reel from flash floods. — AFP/File Heavy rain pounded much of Pakistan Friday after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding it said had affected more than 30 million people. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said Friday that more than 900 people had been killed this year — including 34 in the last 24 hours — as a result of the monsoon rains that began in June.
  2. 2. Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water. However, the federal and provincial governments have been seeking assistance from the people of Pakistan and international donors to expedite the relief operation. Here’s a list of some of the government relief accounts where you can donate: Prime Minister’s Relief Fund Account The Government of Pakistan has notified the establishment of a flood relief fund, the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund 2022, to provide relief and rehabilitation to the affected population due to torrential rains and flash floods in many parts of the country. The fund shall accept donations/contributions both from domestic and international sources for the aforesaid purpose. The fund will be administered by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) while the Auditor General of Pakistan will maintain accounts of the fund. All commercial and microfinance banks are to open the account of the fund and can receive donations/contributions in cash, through cheques, pay orders and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country. Donate Rs10 by sending SMS on 9999 For assistance, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has also introduced an easy setup to donate to the PM relief account. Mobile users can donate Rs10 by typing ‘fund’ in the SMS option and sending it to 9999. Balochistan CM opens flood relief account
  3. 3. A fund has been created for those affected by the flood under the direction of Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo. Donations can be made to any branch or office of the State Bank of Pakistan and the National Bank of Pakistan. Provincial govt opens account in Sindh Bank Meanwhile, the Government of Sindh has also opened an account titled ‘Sindh Flood Relief Fund’ in Sindh Bank. Here’s a list of private NGOs where you can donate for the flood affectees of all provinces: With additional input from AFP Source link

