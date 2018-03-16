Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Crowdsourcing for information professionals: University collections and Wikimedia Multimedia Information and Technology Gr...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Wikipedia and its sister projects Initiative to create a bibliographic databa...
Wikipedia • Launched in 2001 • Wikipedia and its sister projects develop at a rate of over 10 edits per second (Wikipedia:...
SPAM!? “I noticed that various Nature journal article links were changed to point at this site instead (example). The site...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Altmetrics • Traditional metrics (citation count, h-index, JIF) • Article lev...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Dr Crispin Little, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds (Title -> https://www.nature.com/articles/nature21377)
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds “Green” open access (self archiving) • Published in a subscription journal • ...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds (Title -> http://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/112179/) https://en.wikipedia.org/w/...
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Wikipedia_talk:WikiProject_Open& oldid=808193554 Leeds University Library Resea...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • 105 links to records in WRRO • 176 links to etheses in WREO • White Rose co...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • 105 links to records in WRRO • 176 links to etheses in WREO • White Rose co...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Oabot • Easily edit articles to add OA links to Wikipedia citations • Uses un...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10701-015-9944-z https://en.wiki...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • CORE aggregator • https://core.ac.uk/ • 10.5 million full texts* • Dataset ...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Wikimedia Commons • Repository of openly licensed media files • Anyone can up...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Research Data • Research Data Leeds • http://archive.researchdata.leeds.ac.uk...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Galleries • Libraries • Archives • Museums (GLAM) The GLAM-WIKI project suppo...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Special Collections • Wikimedia internship in 2016-2017 • 5 Designated collec...
Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds What next? • Billy no mates • Cross library working group • Library strategy ...
Crowdsourcing for information professionals: University collections and Wikimedia
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crowdsourcing for information professionals: University collections and Wikimedia

38 views

Published on

Slides for CILIP MMIT event "The wisdom of the crowd? Crowdsourcing for information professionals" (19th March 2018)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Crowdsourcing for information professionals: University collections and Wikimedia

  1. 1. Crowdsourcing for information professionals: University collections and Wikimedia Multimedia Information and Technology Group 19 March 2018 Nick Sheppard Research Data Management Advisor, Leeds University Library @mrnick @OpenResLeeds #mmitcrowds Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds
  2. 2. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Wikipedia and its sister projects Initiative to create a bibliographic database based on Wikidata. The goals of WikiCite include improvement of citations in Wikimedia projects and an open, collaborative repository of bibliographic data for innovative applications.
  3. 3. Wikipedia • Launched in 2001 • Wikipedia and its sister projects develop at a rate of over 10 edits per second (Wikipedia:Statistics) • 3.2 billion edits (and counting) • Model of collaborative authorship (form of peer review?) • Reference peer reviewed sources by DOI – paywalls • Inaccessible without access to a subscription • Laypeople who might benefit most • Wikipedia, information literacy and open access (Leeds University Library Blog) Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Kremlin.ru [CC BY 4.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0)], via Wikimedia Commons
  4. 4. SPAM!? “I noticed that various Nature journal article links were changed to point at this site instead (example). The site appears to be academic, although I wonder if this is suspect or acceptable, input welcome.” “I notified the editor. Looks like he's trying to substitute references with open access ones. I have no opinion yet on the merits of this approach, other than it needs examination and discussion.” WikiProject_Spam (Archive) Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds By MasterFinally (Own work) [CC BY-SA 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File%3ABaby_diving.jpg
  5. 5. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Altmetrics • Traditional metrics (citation count, h-index, JIF) • Article level metrics • Various flavours: • Plum analytics - https://plumanalytics.com/ • Impactstory - https://impactstory.org/ • Altmetric.com – http://altmetric.com/
  6. 6. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Dr Crispin Little, School of Earth and Environment, University of Leeds
  7. 7. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds (Title -> https://www.nature.com/articles/nature21377)
  8. 8. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds “Green” open access (self archiving) • Published in a subscription journal • Repository in line with publisher T & C • Nature = AAM with 6 month embargo
  9. 9. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds (Title -> http://eprints.whiterose.ac.uk/112179/) https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Wikipedia _talk:WikiProject_Open&oldid=808193554 (Archived from the original -> https://www.nature.com/articles/nature21377)
  10. 10. https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=Wikipedia_talk:WikiProject_Open& oldid=808193554 Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Manual to automated? • Altmetric for Institutions - https://www.altmetric.com/audience/institutions/ • Tattersall, A. and Carroll, C. (2018) What Can Altmetric.com Tell Us About Policy Citations of Research? An Analysis of Altmetric.com Data for Research Articles from the University of Sheffield. Frontiers in Research Metrics and Analytics, 2. 9. • 1004 DOIs associated with the University of Leeds (978 articles / 26 books / 4 chapters) cited across 1197 individual Wikipedia pages [October 2017] (Thanks for the data Altmetric!) Open in order to…contribute to the global digital commons: University collections and Wikimedia
  11. 11. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • 105 links to records in WRRO • 176 links to etheses in WREO • White Rose consortium • Leeds / Sheffield / York • Referrals from Wikipedia are significant • 17th - WRRO • 19th - WREO Open in order to…contribute to the global digital commons: University collections and Wikimedia
  12. 12. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • 105 links to records in WRRO • 176 links to etheses in WREO • White Rose consortium • Leeds / Sheffield / York • Referrals from Wikipedia are significant • 17th - WRRO • 19th – WREO • Wikipedia was the sixth referrer of DOI clicks in 2015/2016 (Wass, 2016) • Where do DOI clicks come from?
  13. 13. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Oabot • Easily edit articles to add OA links to Wikipedia citations • Uses unpaywall API* • Claim access to 18.6 million OA articles • http://unpaywall.org/data • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wikipedia:OABOT • https://tools.wmflabs.org/oabot/ “We think we've found an open access version of an article cited on Wikipedia! Can you review our guess and edit Wikipedia to include a link to it?” * Also see browser plugin
  14. 14. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007%2Fs10701-015-9944-z https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Schr%C3%B6dinger_equation#cite_note-one-43
  15. 15. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds • CORE aggregator • https://core.ac.uk/ • 10.5 million full texts* • Dataset to facilitate text and data analytics • Potentially more reliable than unpaywall data • Greater automation • [citation needed] • Integrate CORE recommender * number of actual documents identified/downloaded and hosted on the CORE servers and made available to others
  16. 16. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Wikimedia Commons • Repository of openly licensed media files • Anyone can upload or edit material • Easily embedded across Wikimedia projects “Haua Fteah is a large karstic cave located in the Cyrenaica in northeastern Libya.” (Wikipedia) • Section on stratigraphy and layout of the cave • Cites a 2014 article archived in WRRO • “Gold” OA under CC-BY • Illustrate Wikipedia via Wikimedia Commons
  17. 17. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Research Data • Research Data Leeds • http://archive.researchdata.leeds.ac.uk/ • Datacite DOIs • A dataset can be cited in Wikipedia in the same way as a journal article • A unique source of additional material “Hugh Seymour Davies (23 April 1943 – 1 January 2005) was a musicologist, composer, and inventor of experimental musical instruments” (Wikipedia) • Subject of extensive research by Leeds academic Dr James Mooney
  18. 18. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds
  19. 19. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Galleries • Libraries • Archives • Museums (GLAM) The GLAM-WIKI project supports GLAMs and other institutions who want to work with Wikimedia to produce open- access, freely-reusable content for the public - https://outreach.wikimedia.org/wiki/GLAM
  20. 20. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds Special Collections • Wikimedia internship in 2016-2017 • 5 Designated collections - mark of distinction awarded by Arts Council England • Cookery collection • https://library.leeds.ac.uk/special- collections/collection/703/cookery_collection • Leeds University Library's Cookery Collection (Wikipedia)
  21. 21. Leeds University Library Research Data Leeds What next? • Billy no mates • Cross library working group • Library strategy • Wikimedian in Residence?? • https://outreach.wikimedia.org/wiki/Wikipedian_in_Residence • University of Edinburgh • University of Oxford (Bodleian) • Advocacy • Editathons “When preparing your data files consider if you can include images, videos or other media which can be uploaded to Wikimedia Commons in order to expose your data to a wider audience (see this example https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Baxter_full.webm)”

×