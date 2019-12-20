Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LArchitect LandscapeArchitectPortfolio AhmadSalem Alkhalaqi
LandscapeArchitect AboutMe WorkExperience Education Skills Courses Igrowupinabelovedfamily,I'mthesecondson. sinceIwasyoung...
TableofContents Section1 Section2 Section3 Section4 Excerptof Excerptof ExcerptofExcerptof Analysis Sketch Design Working ...
Analysis Movementstudy foran Urban space between twomajorofﬁcebuildings PlaceofProject:Jeddah AnAcademicProject,Thedesigns...
SketchDesigns ToScaleHanddrawingsketch design foran Urban space between two major ofﬁce buildingsplacedinJeddah. Toscalesk...
WorkingDrawings ThedesignofhardscapewasrequestedforanoutdoorentranceofaMall placedinYanbu PartofPlantingPlan ofone ofthe E...
LatestProjects DanaMallinYanbu,theyhaveanewextensionarea,therequirementswastocomeupwith anewideaformallentrance,differentt...
LatestProjects A CityparkinAzZulﬁCity,the parkisona higherlevel,the entrance ona ramp,the municipalityrequestedanaesthetic...
LatestProjects ADesignofaParkinJeddah,bytherequestofThe Municipality. Aparkplacedneartoresidential,ofﬁcebuildings,andamosq...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Landscape Architect Abbreviated Portfolio

47 views

Published on

Landscape Architect Abbreviated Portfolio

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Landscape Architect Abbreviated Portfolio

  1. 1. LArchitect LandscapeArchitectPortfolio AhmadSalem Alkhalaqi
  2. 2. LandscapeArchitect AboutMe WorkExperience Education Skills Courses Igrowupinabelovedfamily,I'mthesecondson. sinceIwasyoungIrefusedtoloseinanygame especiallyvideogames,Iusedtospendmostof myfreetimeindrawingcartooncharacters. MydegreeinhighschoolwaslessthantheMydegreeinhighschoolwaslessthanthe requirementtoapplyfortheFacultyof EnvironmentalDesign,IwasluckythatIhada secondchancetojoinmydesiredfaculty,SoI studied2yearsinanotherfaculty,fulfilledthe requirementsandappliedfortheFacultyof environmentaldesign. IworkedbeforegraduationatmyprofessorIworkedbeforegraduationatmyprofessor consultantoffice,nowIhave8yearsexperience. Ihavetotally11yearsexperience,4years beforegraduation. BesidemyexperienceasaLandscapeArchitect andUrbandesigner,Ihavebeeninvolvedin Architectural,Graphic,and Exhibitbooths designs. KingAbdulazizUniversity FaculityofEnvironmentalDesign 2005-2012 DesignSketches AutodeskAutoCAD AdobePhotoshop AdobeIllustrator AdobeInDesign GoogleSketchUp Lumion3DLumion3D -Self-Leadership -MindMaps -KAUBusinessAcceleratorinpartnershipwith BabsonGlobal AhmadSalem Alkhalaqi
  3. 3. TableofContents Section1 Section2 Section3 Section4 Excerptof Excerptof ExcerptofExcerptof Analysis Sketch Design Working Drawings Latest Projects
  4. 4. Analysis Movementstudy foran Urban space between twomajorofﬁcebuildings PlaceofProject:Jeddah AnAcademicProject,Thedesignstudiesofamusementpark placedinYanbuCity. AnAcademicproject,sketchconceptforthehistoricareainGaza,Palestine. Theconceptshowsmovementsrootsabovethebuildingsandonthestreets, besidethelocationofthehistoricandproposedbuildings. UrbanDesign SketchMovementsDesign AnalysisandConceptualDesign
  5. 5. SketchDesigns ToScaleHanddrawingsketch design foran Urban space between two major ofﬁce buildingsplacedinJeddah. ToscalesketchdesignforaZooentrance, The sketchshowsdrop offarea,waiting area,Adminbuildings,Souvenirsshopsand Foodcourt. A sketch paperto generateideas. A Circularshapes design idea foran aestatic area.The hatches represents differentmaterialsorobjects. UrbanDesign Handsketchdesignidea ZooEntranceZooEntrance
  6. 6. WorkingDrawings ThedesignofhardscapewasrequestedforanoutdoorentranceofaMall placedinYanbu PartofPlantingPlan ofone ofthe Eskan projectsinSaudi APlantsScheduleofaParkproject placedinArRouaidhacity. HardscapeDesign SoftscapeSchedual PlantingPlan
  7. 7. LatestProjects DanaMallinYanbu,theyhaveanewextensionarea,therequirementswastocomeupwith anewideaformallentrance,differentthanwhatweusuallysee,butthebudgetwaslow... Mostofthemallshavealmostthesamedesignideafrom outside,the ideaherewastoencouragepeopletousetheoutdoormoreoftenby creatinganewexperienceofwalkingbetweengreeneryandwater. Safety along with aesthetic shouldbetakingintoaccount. Landscape Design helpsimprove socializationskills DanaMallEntrance New Experience socialization SafetyFirst
  8. 8. LatestProjects A CityparkinAzZulﬁCity,the parkisona higherlevel,the entrance ona ramp,the municipalityrequestedanaestheticdesignfortheareaaroundtheentrance,thedesign shouldbemaintenanceless. XeriscapeDesignisoneofthebestsolutionsforsuchasituation,by usinglocalplantsandstones. theexploitationofcontourlinesis anaddedvalueforthedesign Birds can give the place more senseofnantral. CityparkEntranceDesign LessMaintenanceDesign BirdsTower contourlines
  9. 9. LatestProjects ADesignofaParkinJeddah,bytherequestofThe Municipality. Aparkplacedneartoresidential,ofﬁcebuildings,andamosque. AglimpseofsomeDesigns DistrictPark ParkDesign Design of Middle island in JeddahCity,requested bythe municipality. MiddleIsland

×