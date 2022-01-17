Successfully reported this slideshow.
What to Upload to SlideShare
6 Ways Promotional Products Help Marketing Campaign Of An Organization

Jan. 17, 2022
Small Business & Entrepreneurship

The marketing campaign of any business succeeds when it provides material things to the customers as well. Promotional products attract more customers as compared to simple advertisements and marketing events. Research shows that about 50% of people are going to remember brand name and message for more than 6 months when they are given a promotional item like accessories, bags, pens, cups, etc.

6 Ways Promotional Products Help Marketing Campaign Of An Organization

  1. 1. 6 Ways Promotional Products Help Marketing Campaign Of An Organization The marketing campaign of any business succeeds when it provides material things to the customers as well. Promotional products attract more customers as compared to simple advertisements and marketing events. Research shows that about 50% of people are going to remember brand name and message for more than 6 months when they are given a promotional item like accessories, bags, pens, cups, etc. Here are five ways a promotional product can help your business grow. Benefits Of Promotional Products In Marketing Campaign When a company or an organization distributes different products among potential clients, though may be costly at the time, but provide numerous benefits in the longer run. Here are a few reasons why.
  2. 2. 1. Creates Brand Awareness First of all, promotional things can create and enhance brand awareness among potential customers. Every business requires constant brand recognition and brand awareness. Promotional items that are made with good quality material will stay with the customer for a longer time as compared to TV commercials that come and go. When people use these items on a daily basis, they are more likely to remember the brand name and its message. This increases the potential of attracting loyal customers. 2. Builds Brand Reputation If a company uses eco-friendly branded items, such as a foldable tote bag, ceramic drinkware, shirts, jackets, and such, it is more likely to build a positive reputation among clients. People nowadays appreciate businesses that have a well. defined approach towards environment and sustainability. Therefore, promotional items can build a positive image among the clients if you use environment-friendly materials.
  3. 3. 3. Free Advertisement Promotional items made with good quality material attract customers. When they use such items on a daily basis, they are indirectly advertising your brand to a market that may be unaware of your business. For example, if a woman uses tote bags for grocery shopping and wears the bag on her shoulder proudly in the market, she is advertising it to people in the shop for an extended period. Catchy phrases, brand logos, and colorful designs attract the eyes thus bringing in more customers for the business. 4. Valuable Marketing Tool Branded items are valuable because they are cheap and advertised for a longer time. Promotional items can be customized in any budget range. If you have money to spare, you can offer big promotional items like electronics, a chance to win a car or a bike, or other such items. If you are a small business and have a limited budget, you can go for customized shopping bags, keychains, pens and desk accessories, etc. anything that can be of value to the customer on a daily basis. 5. Adds Variety To Marketing Campaign Businesses focus their marketing strategy mainly on digital marketing tactics, like SEO, youtube, content writing, and such. Or they pay dollars for TV and Radio commercials, billboard ads, etc. Marketing strategies like distributing flyers, sending out SMS and emails may be effective but they often get ignored by people who might not be interested in the business you provide, or they are already loyal to your rival brand. Promotional items bring a variety to the campaign and increase return on investment (ROI) by bringing in customers from different markets.
  4. 4. 6. Effectiveness Of Promotional Products As mentioned earlier, half of the people will remember a brand for almost six months when they are given some kind of promotional item. Promotional products are an effective marketing strategy. It has the ability to attract customers more than any other marketing strategy, as people like getting free gifts that may be of some use in their daily life.

