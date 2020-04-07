Successfully reported this slideshow.
BTEC Tech Award in Health and Social Care
BTEC Tech Award in Health and Social Care • All about working with people of all ages • You will develop specific knowledg...
What do you want to be? teachers nurses midwives Social workersWork with children Work with older people Care assistant Me...
BTEC Tech Award in Health and Social Care • Three units to complete • One exam – 40 % of the total mark • The rest of the ...
Human Lifespan Development • Unit 1 – coursework, two tasks. • How we grow and develop throughout our lives • How we grow ...
Working in Health and Social Care • Unit 2 – coursework • The different job roles in Health and Social Care and services a...
Health and Wellbeing • Unit 3 – exam (February of year 11) • What good health means • What a healthy lifestyle is – diet, ...
Communication This is an example of an introductory lesson we may do to support effective communication with different cli...
How do we communicate? TalkingWriting How many ways can you think of that we communicate with other people?
technology text email phoneGestures and signs
In health and social care you may have to communicate with… A baby Someone in pain
Someone on drugs or who is drunk Someone who has learning disabilities or additional needs
An elderly person
Sign Language • 2 types: • British sign language – used with people who are deaf and their families • Makaton - A form of ...
Signing • Now it’s your turn…! • Look at your fingerspelling sheet • Practice signing your name • See if you can do it wit...
Health and Social Care • Any questions – contact Mrs Faulkner kfaulkner@gordanoschool.org.uk
Health & Social Care
