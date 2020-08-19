Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Writing a Good Essay SEKHETHO G.M 19 AUGUST 2020
CONTENT OUTLINE INTRODUCTION TO ESSAY WRITING WRITING HOW TO MAKE AN ESSAY COHERANT PRACTICING WRITING
Introduction: why is it important to learn how to write a coherent essay  Firstly it is crucial when it comes to writing ...
A simple essay structure would include the following:
Important concepts  Brainstorming – grouping of ideas to come up with the problem solver.  Thesis statement – a short st...
The process of writing an essay
How to Brainstor m
Narrative parts of an essay
Recap
Presented by:  SEKHETHO G.M
REFERENCES  Khoi, N. D. M. (2012) Writing Skills. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/ducminhkhoi/eng...
Writing a good essay
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Writing a good essay

16 views

Published on

These slides simply provides an insight on how to construct a coherent academic essay.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Writing a good essay

  1. 1. Writing a Good Essay SEKHETHO G.M 19 AUGUST 2020
  2. 2. CONTENT OUTLINE INTRODUCTION TO ESSAY WRITING WRITING HOW TO MAKE AN ESSAY COHERANT PRACTICING WRITING
  3. 3. Introduction: why is it important to learn how to write a coherent essay  Firstly it is crucial when it comes to writing university and school academic work.  It may also be crucial when one is required to write a motivation letter when applying for scholarships or applying for a job.  It also assist in sharpening one’s writing skills.
  4. 4. A simple essay structure would include the following:
  5. 5. Important concepts  Brainstorming – grouping of ideas to come up with the problem solver.  Thesis statement – a short statement which summarises main points of the essay.  Topic sentence – a sentences summarising main idea of the paragraph.  Supporting details – providing information that supports main ideas.  Unity, progression and coherent
  6. 6. The process of writing an essay
  7. 7. How to Brainstor m
  8. 8. Narrative parts of an essay
  9. 9. Recap
  10. 10. Presented by:  SEKHETHO G.M
  11. 11. REFERENCES  Khoi, N. D. M. (2012) Writing Skills. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/ducminhkhoi/english-writing-skills (Accessed 19 August 2020)  https://image.slidesharecdn.com/narrativeplotstructurepowerpoint- 131204191151-phpapp01/95/narrative-plot-structure-power-point-3- 638.jpg?cb=1386184352  Image 1 retrieved at https://rb.gy/mlvqeo  Image 2 retrieved at https://rb.gy/uyjchq  Image 3 retrieved from https://rb.gy/bivucp  Image retrieved from https://rb.gy/byp4xp

×