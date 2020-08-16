Successfully reported this slideshow.
ENGLISH 2nd ADDITIONAL LANGUAGE. PART 1-FIGURES OF SPEECH
WHAT ARE FIGURES OF SPEECH?  Figurative language refers to a language that differs from the conventional order and meanin...
FIGURES OF SPEECH LIST ALLITERATION ANAPHORA ANTITHESIS ASSONANCE CHIASMUS EUPHEMISM HYPERBOLE IRONY  METAPHOR  ...
ALLITERATION Alliteration is a repetition of a consonant or sounds at the beginning of two or more words within a sentence...
ALLITERATION EXAMPLE: She sells sea shells on the sea shore. Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.
ANAPHORA  Anaphora is when a particular word or phrase is used repeatedly within a speech or text to add artistic effect ...
ANTITHESIS An opposition or contrast of ideas. Two opposite ideas are put together to achieve an contrasting effect. EXAMP...
ASSONANCE This is the repetition of a similar vowel sounds in a line or lines in poetry or neighbouring words. EXAMPLE: "H...
CHIASMUS Chiasmus is the type of figure of speech which is seen when two or more parts of a sentence have a repetition of ...
EUPHEMISM  Euphemism is when one replaces a certain word or phrase with another one within a sentence to make it sound le...
HYPERBOLE  Hyperbole is a statement which has been exaggerated. It is used to overstate a situation and is intended to be...
IRONY  The use of words to convey the opposite of their literal meaning.  A statement or situation where the meaning is ...
1. Verbal irony: It is used when a person wants to express something using speech which says the opposite of what they mea...
3. Dramatic irony • In literature, this occur when the audience knows or comes to realise something that the character in ...
REFERENCE: Estroga, IJ(2016), 20 of the most famous figures of speech and examples. Available from SlideShare at https://w...
Literature: English 2nd Additional language
English 2nd additional language presentation

  REFERENCE: Estroga, IJ(2016), 20 of the most famous figures of speech and examples. Available from SlideShare at https://www.slideshare.net/josephestroga/figures-of-speech-65492000 (Accessed 16 August 2020).

