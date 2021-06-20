Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
48 views
Jun. 20, 2021

Piense y hagase_rico

piense y hágase rico

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Piense y hagase_rico

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Piense y hágase rico 1. Introducción Piense y hágase rico es una obra diseñada para arrastrar al triunfo, entendido no sólo como triunfo económico, sino, sobre todo, como logro de íntima satisfacción que permite el equilibrio personal. 2. Desarrollo Piense y hágase rico es uno de los libros más leídos en el mundo, es considerado como el sistema más reconocido y productivo para obtener dinero. Fue escrito por el norte americano Napoleón Hill, quien se basó en las teorías de la riqueza y el éxito de Andrew Carnegie. El autor entrevisto a las quinientas familias más millonarias del país estadounidense para la creación de este libro. Es importante resaltar que esta obra fue publicada durante los peores años de ese país. Es el primer capítulo de la obra piense y hágase rico se denomina los pensamientos solo son cosas. El cual se refiere al hábito de muchas personas de rendirse o renunciar a algo cuando las cosas no salen como se espera, sin saber que el éxito viene justo después de una derrota temporal. Además, el autor establece que toda riqueza comienza desde la mente, alentando a las personas a aprovechar cada oportunidad que sea posible. Ver Los 7 hábitos de la gente altamente efectiva otro importante libro de motivación. En este segundo capítulo se da a entender que antes de llegar al éxito primero es menester desearlo. Es sumamente necesario determinar cuál es el propósito y la forma de llegar a él. Para conseguir grandes ganancias en el mundo hay que planear los métodos y formas a utilizarse. Además de todo esto un requisito esencial es la fe, la cual es el resultado de muchas emociones positivas, y trae como consecuencias creer en aquello que tantas veces se repite. La obra Piense y hágase rico hace referencia en el cuarto capítulo a la autosugestión, lo cual es el medio para llegar al subconsciente, son todos aquellos estímulos que son alcanzados a través de los cinco sentidos. La habilidad para percibirlo requiere de una gran capacidad para concentrarse, debe visualizarse el dinero deseado y de esa forma el subconsciente arrojara los medios necesarios para conseguirlo. Establece los pasos que deben seguirse para estimular el subconsciente, lo cual debe ser principalmente en un lugar tranquilo, se deben afirmar las expectativas y el plan para lograrlas. Hay que repetir esa afirmación cada día y también escribirla, de esa forma también se añadirá emoción y creatividad para que pueda fluir. Es menester contar con conocimientos especializados, lo cual permite que se desarrollen las facultades mentales para adquirir lo que se desea. En el cerebro humano existen dos tipos de imaginación, la sintética y la creativa. Hay que saber que la imaginación creativa surge de manera automática y rápida, ya que la mente siempre se mantiene trabajando. Todo esto es controlado por fuerzas intangibles que no podemos percibir. Sin embargo, hay que mantener en constante pensamiento los sueños y metas que se están buscando alcanzar. Ver El Alquimista una guía para seguir tus sueños.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Luego de seguir cada uno de estos pasos de manera adecuado viene la fase de la decisión. Es una de las más importantes, ya que la ausencia de la misma es algo que todo emprendedor debe superar. Se debe tener fuerza y firmeza para tomar las decisiones y sobre todo coraje para poder ejecutarlas. A veces es necesario sacrificar cosas importantes al momento de tomar decisiones, pero es la única manera de impulsar el éxito y conseguir la riqueza. El siguiente punto se encuentra en el capítulo nueve de Piense y hágase rico, el cual es la perseverancia, la cual consiste en seguir adelante para alcanzar el éxito. A pesar de que muchas veces las cosas no salen de la forma esperada se debe ser persistente para transformar un simple deseo en su equivalente monetario. 3. Conclusiones Es una de las más importantes, ya que la ausencia de la misma es algo que todo emprendedor debe superar. Se debe tener fuerza y firmeza para tomar las decisiones y sobre todo coraje para poder ejecutarlas. A veces es necesario sacrificar cosas importantes al momento de tomar decisiones pero es la única manera de impulsar el éxito y conseguir la riqueza. 4. Referencias 1. https://www.libreriasinopsis.com/libro/piense-y-hagase- rico_245889#:~:text=Piense%20y%20h%C3%A1gase%20rico%20es,personas%20que% 20lo%20desean%3B%20basta 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PrlUsI8oHs 5. Vídeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_PrlUsI8oHs
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6. Prezi https://prezi.com/p/pmrt-wsb3clg/piense-y-hagase-rico/

×