UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo...
La riqueza de las naciones

la riqueza de las naciones

La riqueza de las naciones

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR La Riqueza de las Naciones 1. Introducción La riqueza de las naciones es un trabajo profundamente influyente en el estudio de la economía y examina exactamente cómo las naciones se hacen ricas. Adam Smith defiende que al permitir que las personas persigan libremente su propio interés en un mercado libre, sin regulación gubernamental, las naciones prosperarán. 2. Desarrollo En teoría económica, ¿qué es exactamente la “mano invisible”? ¿Realmente sabes cómo funciona un mercado libre? ¿Cómo el mercantilismo condujo a la inútil acumulación de oro y plata? Estos conceptos y otros son sacados a la luz en la obra maestra de Adam Smith, La riqueza de las naciones. Filósofo y economista escocés que escribió en el siglo XVIII, Smith es considerado el “padre de la economía moderna” con su defensa de un mercado libre y una intervención gubernamental limitada, posiciones que muchos expertos defienden incluso hoy en día. Descubrirás por qué Adam Smith sintió que la clave de la prosperidad de una nación se encontraba en un mercado libre. Las cuestiones de tributación, libre comercio y el concepto de interés económico se abordan en el perspicaz tratado de Smith. Descubrirás: Por qué ser egoísta puede ser económicamente beneficioso para la sociedad; Por qué nadie debería cultivar vino en Escocia; y Cómo una división del trabajo puede aumentar la productividad en un factor de más de 2.000. Conceptos básicos que se pueden aplicar a las finanzas personales. Una división del trabajo aumenta la productividad; un mercado permite a las personas especializarse. Imagínate que deseas abrir una fábrica para producir alfileres, y contratar a un trabajador sin educación para que los produzca. Tu trabajador realiza los 18 pasos en el proceso de hacer un pin por sí mismo, y el resultado es bastante pobre: apenas produce un solo pin en un día de trabajo. Pero, ¿y si contrataras a un equipo de 18 trabajadores sin educación, empleando división del trabajo, para que cada trabajador se especialice en uno de los 18 pasos? ¿El resultado sería solo 18 pines por día? Realmente no; ¡el equipo podría producir casi 50,000 alfileres por día! Una división del trabajo aumenta significativamente la productividad. Pero, ¿cómo funciona? Cuando un trabajador tiene que cambiar entre muchos tipos diferentes de trabajo, le cuesta tiempo. Al emplear una división del trabajo, un trabajador puede enfocarse en una habilidad; y ese tiempo perdido se convierte en tiempo productivo. Además, es más probable que las personas innoven en áreas donde toda su atención está dedicada a una tarea específica. Las innovaciones a su vez resultan en una mayor productividad.
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR A medida que aumenta la productividad, a menudo se produce un excedente de productos no deseados, que luego pueden canjearse. Por ejemplo, un carnicero que se encuentra con un exceso de carne puede cambiar la carne por el pan del panadero. Pero, ¿qué pasa con los productos que no están en demanda? ¿Qué pasa si el panadero no quiere la carne del carnicero? Esta situación es la razón por la cual se introdujo el dinero. El carnicero puede vender su carne a quien sea un cliente dispuesto en el mercado, y luego usar el dinero para comprar pan del panadero. ¿Y si el carnicero no quiere pan, sino queso? Él puede ir al mercado y comprar queso con el dinero que ganó al vender su carne.Conclusiones Es una de las más importantes, ya que la ausencia de la misma es algo que todo emprendedor debe superar. Se debe tener fuerza y firmeza para tomar las decisiones y sobre todo coraje para poder ejecutarlas. A veces es necesario sacrificar cosas importantes al momento de tomar decisiones pero es la única manera de impulsar el éxito y conseguir la riqueza. 3. Referencias 1. https://www.libreriasinopsis.com/libro/piense-y-hagase- rico_245889#:~:text=Piense%20y%20h%C3%A1gase%20rico%20es,personas%20que% 20lo%20desean%3B%20basta 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSPYTUcf6Bc 4. Vídeo https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSPYTUcf6Bc
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONOMICAS CARRERA ADMINISTRACION DE EMPRESA Carlos Andres Moya Crespo Producción 2 Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1 - 2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 5. Prezi https://prezi.com/rarpxutsvtpg/la-riqueza-de-las-naciones/

