La produccion de_las_vacunas

  1. 1. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Nombre: Carlos Andrés Moya Crespo Materia: Producción 2 Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: 01 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR LA PRODUCCIÓN DE LAS VACUNAS PENSAMIENTO: “El que tiene algo que ofrecer, tiene el poder” (Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Ramiro) 1. INTRODUCCIÓN La fabricación de una vacuna es un proceso complejo con varias etapas rigurosamente controladas de inicio a fin. Esto se debe a que las vacunas son productos biológicos y se obtienen a partir de organismos vivos. (Alsina, 2017) El proceso para elaborar una vacuna resulta crucial para poner freno al avance o difusión de un agente patógeno en la población de hospedadores susceptibles. Se trata de estimular en el organismo una respuesta inmunitaria protectora que, en caso de que este contacte con el patógeno natural, lo proteja frente a las consecuencias de la infección. (Aguilar) 2. DESARROLLO La fabricación de una vacuna es un proceso complejo con varias etapas rigurosamente controladas de inicio a fin. Esto se debe a que las vacunas son productos biológicos y se obtienen a partir de organismos vivos. Tienen que cumplir los máximos estándares de calidad y seguridad y para ello, entre otros requisitos deben realizarse en atmósfera controlada y en estrictas condiciones de asepsia. Los controles son permanentes. Se realizan durante toda la cadena de producción, para garantizar la calidad de las materias primas, equipos, procedimientos y productos finales. Más del 70% del tiempo de elaboración de una vacuna se invierte en controles de calidad: análisis de pureza, eficacia, control microbiológico e inocuidad, son los se realizan sistemáticamente sobre cada lote de vacuna fabricada. Si un lote no responde a los criterios de calidad, no se distribuye. Para algunas vacunas, se realizan más de 50 análisis durante su fabricación. Estos controles tienen como objetivo demostrar que cada nuevo paso que se da en el proceso reproduce fielmente los mismos resultados que el lote que se empleó para el registro de la vacuna. La reproductibilidad de estos resultados es la mayor de las dificultades debido a la variabilidad que introducen las materias primas de tipo biológico. Esto constituye una de las grandes barreras que hacen poco accesible esta producción a un nuevo fabricante y una de las razones por las que hay tan pocos. Considerando todos los controles, se requieren de 6 a 22 meses para producir una vacuna. Veamos dos ejemplos: seis meses para la vacuna antigripal y 22 meses para la vacuna anti poliomielítica. Al finalizar la producción, se envían muestras de cada lote a las autoridades sanitarias, las cuales realizan nuevos análisis. Si no hay discrepancias entre los resultados del fabricante y los de las agencias reguladoras se procede a su aprobación y puede iniciarse la distribución. Una dificultad añadida son los crecientes y diversos requisitos regulatorios tanto en la Unión Europea como en el resto del mundo que complican la planificación de la
  2. 2. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Nombre: Carlos Andrés Moya Crespo Materia: Producción 2 Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: 01 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR producción al tener que producir numerosas versiones del mismo producto dependiendo del país de destino. A veces es necesario mantener en paralelo diferentes procesos de fabricación porque los tiempos de aprobación de las variaciones post-autorización no son los mismos en todos los países. Asimismo, los diferentes requisitos en el empaquetado aumentan la ineficiencia del proceso. El escaso número de fabricantes contrasta con el de las combinaciones de los diferentes antígenos usados en las vacunas combinadas y que son fruto de la diversidad de las pautas utilizadas en los diferentes países. Esta es la principal causa de la poca predictibilidad que tienen los escasos fabricantes para anticipar las necesidades globales y poder planificar la producción con las suficientes garantías de abastecimiento. 2.1. Propuesta de soluciones Es de esperar que en un plazo de tiempo prudencial se regularice el suministro de todas estas vacunas, pero tenemos la obligación de sacar conclusiones para paliar estas situaciones y buscar soluciones para que no vuelvan a ocurrir. En primer lugar, hay que solucionar uno de los problemas de fondo: la escasez de productores. Las vacunas son una herramienta fundamental para la salud de la población y un arma esencial en caso de brotes, epidemias, pandemias e incluso para la preocupante amenaza de potenciales ataques de bioterrorismo. Es fundamental que se generen las condiciones de mercado adecuadas para atraer la inversión de la industria biofarmacéutica y si ello no es suficiente hay que plantearse colaboraciones público-privadas, como ya hemos visto en los recientes casos con vacunas frente al Ébola o al Zika. No hay que olvidar además que es fundamental fomentar la vacunación en los países en vías de desarrollo y para ello hay que producir vacunas a precios asequibles para las campañas que desarrollan entidades como GAVI, UNICEF, PAHO, etc. En la medida de lo posible habría que armonizar las pautas de vacunación en aquellos países en los que su situación epidemiológica lo permitiera, como sería el caso de la Unión Europea. Esto reduciría el número de combinaciones de antígenos y sobre todo, aumentaría la predictibilidad de los fabricantes, con la consiguiente reducción de los problemas de suministro. Los fabricantes están trabajando en mejorar los procesos internos y también en incrementar la capacidad de producción de las actuales instalaciones y proyectando nuevas inversiones en otras nuevas. Sería deseable también evitar la duplicación de algunos controles y la eliminación de los test en animales por la variabilidad que introducen en los resultados, evolucionando así a una modernización de las técnicas de control.
  3. 3. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Nombre: Carlos Andrés Moya Crespo Materia: Producción 2 Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: 01 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR En definitiva, la solución pasa por eliminar las barreras que dificultan la puesta en el mercado de las vacunas y por una estrecha colaboración entre las autoridades sanitarias, organismos reguladores, sociedades científicas y la propia industria de vacunas. El diálogo constante y transparente entre todos los agentes redundará seguro, en beneficio de todos. 2.2. Vacunas comestibles La producción de diversos antígenos en plantas transgénicas es un hecho demostrado desde hace años [10]. El interés para hacer estos experimentos fue que determinadas proteínas inmunogénicas clave del patógeno se podrían sintetizar en plantas y después usar el tejido vegetal como vacunas comestibles en seres humanos o en animales. Se ha demostrado que esta idea es totalmente viable usando diversas proteínas bacterianas y virales Actualmente, la vacunación en gran escala enfrenta una serie de dificultades: Por un lado, los altos costos de las vacunas, y por el otro, el riesgo de que la distribución en lugares remotos y de difícil acceso no sea adecuada. La mayoría de las vacunas disponibles se aplican vía parenteral (inyecciones). La Organización Mundial de la Salud ha recomendado en diversas ocasiones la búsqueda de alternativas para sustituir a las inyecciones, debido a que ha encontrado en algunos países que hasta un 30 % de las inyecciones se realizan con jeringas no estériles, debido a los problemas económicos de esos lugares. Considerando el grave problema del SIDA, este hecho es de gran relevancia. La aplicación de vacunas vía oral es una buena alternativa para las vacunas vía parenteral, en gran parte por razones de bajo costo y fácil administración. Igualmente, con las vacunas orales se incrementa la probabilidad de adquirir inmunidad en mucosas contra los agentes infecciosos que entran el cuerpo a través de una superficie mucosal. Una preocupación importante con las vacunas orales es la degradación de los antígenos en el estómago e intestino antes de que puedan inducir una respuesta inmune. Para protegerlos de la degradación, se han desarrollado varios métodos. Entre éstos se encuentran el uso de cepas recombinantes de microorganismos atenuados (v.gr. Salmonella), de vehículos de bioencapsulación tales como liposomas y finalmente las plantas transgénicas. En los primeros trabajos con vacunas derivadas de plantas se utilizaron el tabaco y la papa [11-14]. En teoría, la especie ideal para expresar los antígenos debería consumirse en fresco y tener altos niveles de proteína soluble; en este sentido, frutos como el plátano y el jitomate o, alternativamente, los cereales, son sistemas convenientes para este fin. 2.3. Perspectivas futuras Antes de cualquier aplicación en gran escala, los compuestos farmacéuticos derivados de plantas deberán cumplir con los mismos estándares de seguridad y funcionamiento que son requeridos en otros sistemas de producción. Sin embargo, muchas medicinas
  4. 4. Universidad Mayor de San Simón Nombre: Carlos Andrés Moya Crespo Materia: Producción 2 Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Grupo: 01 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR tradicionales están ahora exentas de tal escrutinio y no se les exige cumplir con esos estándares debido a su clasificación como suplementos alimenticios. Debido a las diversas preocupaciones ambientales sobre los organismos genéticamente manipulados que han sido expresadas por grupos ecologistas que confunden a la opinión pública, es de la mayor importancia que existan normas para regular a este tipo de organismos. Es importante distinguir entre las preocupaciones públicas verdaderas y las percibidas (científicas contra no-científicas). Si los compuestos farmacéuticos derivados de plantas son potencialmente dañinos, capaces de persistir en el ambiente y se pueden acumular en organismos no- blanco, entonces deben tomarse las medidas adecuadas. 3. CONCLUSIONES La producción de las vacunas es un proceso que atraviesa varias etapas de control desde que se inicia hasta que se finaliza, todo esto es debido a que se producen de organismos vivos, además que deben cumplir con los requisitos tanto de seguridad como de calidad, una vez finalizado con el proceso se realiza el envío de muestras en lotes a las autoridades respectivas, en donde dichas autoridades realizan un nuevo estudio de la producción de las vacunas y si no se encuentra ninguna irregularidad entre las autoridades y las fábricas o personas que realizan la producción de las vacunas se procede a la aprobación de las mismas, dando paso a una producción a nivel masivo. 4. REFERENCIAS https://www.diariofarma.com/2017/03/07/las-vacunas-proceso-fabricacion-causas-del- desabastecimiento http://www.scielo.org.mx/scielo.php?script=sci_arttext&pid=S0583-76932002000300016 https://www.who.int/bulletin/volumes/98/5/20-020520/es/ http://vacunalosporsubien.com/las-vacunas/cmo-se-hacen-las-vacunas https://www.fundacionaquae.org/proceso-elaboracion-vacunas/ 5. VIDEOS https://youtu.be/h631ka-VTf8 https://youtu.be/TV4u5qQ17bE

