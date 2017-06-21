Ohd2016 BOBUTTON The Internet of Buttons

BOBUTTON The Internet of Buttons Presented By HACK ID: 54 おいまつさん
O-ISHI 氏 彼は最近、服を買いました。 そう最近はやりの で… HACK ID: 54 おいまつさん
HACK ID: 54 おいまつさん 導電糸
セ⚪テ⚪ススプリ⚪グ通知機能  予期せぬ場所での3ボタンOpen検知 天気に合った服装の  リコメンデーション 服の着脱、人の密度による 自動温度調節機能 おじーちゃん、おばーちゃん 活動チェック みまもり + Location + Healt...
着てくれる人に、着てもらい、 服が循環する社会に HACK ID: 54 おいまつさん
私たちはボタンから生活を変えます HACK ID: 54 おいまつさん
