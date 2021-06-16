Successfully reported this slideshow.
Training Guru Kreatif | Seminar Parenting | Seminar Pelajar/Mahasiswa  Training Dosen Kreatif | Konsultan Branding Sekolah...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com -Daftar Isi- 1. Terimakasih 2. Tentang Kami 3. Visi dan Misi 4. Gr...
Terimakasih Kepada Lebih dari 350 Lembaga yang telah menggunakan jasa training kami sejak tahun 2014 www.motivatorpendidik...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com TENTANG KAMI  motivatorpendidikan.com learning center berdiri seja...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com VISI KAMI  Menjadi lembaga training pendidikan  terbaik di Indones...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 4 Graﬁk Lembaga  dan Asal Provinsi yang  menggunakan Jasa  trainin...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 5 Graﬁk Data produk training  yang  digunakan
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 6 Training  Unggulan  Kami Training Guru Kreatif Seminar Parenting...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 7 Training Guru Kreatif (Durasi Waktu 1-2 Hari / 8 dan 16 Jam )
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 8 Seminar Parenting Catatan : Untuk judul seminar parenting kami m...
Seminar Pendidikan www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 9 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar pendidikan kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 10 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar motivasi pelajar kami menyesuikan...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 11 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar motivasi mahasiswa kami menyesuik...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 12 Training Dosen Kreatif Catatan : Training Dosen Kreatif dilaksa...
Training Dosen Kreatif www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 13 Training Of Trainer  Public Speaking For...
Training Of Trainer  Public Speaking For Teacher (Program dilaksanakan selama 2 Hari/20 Jam ) www.motivatorpendidikan.com ...
Biaya Kegiatan Program Training dan Seminar motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.co...
Biaya Kegiatan Program Seminar  dengan peserta di atas 100 Orang motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.m...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 17 Dilaksanakan secara Online Keterangan : Untuk biaya kami bisa m...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com Cara Mengundang Kami  18 1. Panitia menghubungi kami melalui WA   ...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 19 MOHON MAAF Dalam mengisi acara kami tidak menerima ucapan terim...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 20 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin  adalah founder motivatorpe...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 21 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin dalam proses perjalanan kar...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 22 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin pendidikan terakhirnya adal...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 23 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin selama lebih dari 17 tahun ...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 24 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin telah menikah dengan Sri Ha...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 25 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 26 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 27 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 28 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 29 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 30 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 31 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 32 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 33 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 34 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 35 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 36 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 37 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 38 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 39 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 40 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami...
www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 41
  1. 1. Training Guru Kreatif | Seminar Parenting | Seminar Pelajar/Mahasiswa  Training Dosen Kreatif | Konsultan Branding Sekolah | Seminar Pendidikan PROGRAM  Training | Seminar | Workshop  “Jadilah pribadi yang menginspirasi, menggerakkan dan meneladani” PROPOSAL  Nikmati training kami yang dinamis dan menyenangkan motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com learning center Harvest City Cluster Edelweiss B EB7/9 Cileungsi Kabupaten Bogor Jawa Barat infomotivatorpendidikan@gmail.com 0813 8460 2045 Hubungi Kami : 2021
  2. 2. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com -Daftar Isi- 1. Terimakasih 2. Tentang Kami 3. Visi dan Misi 4. Graﬁk lembaga yang     menggunakan jasa     training kami 5. Data produk training yang     banyak digunakan 6. Training unggulan kami 7. Training Guru Kreatif 8. Seminar Parenting 9. Seminar Pendidikan 10. Seminar Motivasi Pelajar 11. Seminar Motivasi Mahasiswa 12. Training Dosen Kreatif 13. TOT Public Speaking        For Teacher 14. Konsultan Branding Sekolah 15. Biaya kegiatan training (ofﬂine) 16. Biaya Kegiatan Seminar (Ofﬂine) 17. Biaya Kegiatan Training dan        Seminar (Online) 18. Cara Mengundang Kami 19. Piagam Penghargaan/Sertiﬁkat 20. Proﬁl Singkat        Namin AB Ibnu Solihin 21. Program Training yang        pernah diisi
  3. 3. Terimakasih Kepada Lebih dari 350 Lembaga yang telah menggunakan jasa training kami sejak tahun 2014 www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 1
  4. 4. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com TENTANG KAMI  motivatorpendidikan.com learning center berdiri sejak tahun 2014, merupakan lembaga training yang fokus dalam dunia pendidikan. kami berkomitmen menjadi teman belajar  terbaik bagi Pimpinan Lembaga/Yayasan,  Kepala Sekolah,Guru,Dosen, Orang Tua,  Pelajar, Mahasiswa dan Relawan, Dalam  pengembangan bidang Soft Skill dan  Hard Skill. 2
  5. 5. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com VISI KAMI  Menjadi lembaga training pendidikan  terbaik di Indonesia, yang mampu  menjadikan setiap orang menjadi  pribadi yang menginspirasi, menggerakkan dan meneladani. 3 MISI KAMI  1. Menyelenggaran training yang dinamis     dan menyenangkan 2. Menjadi mitra belajar terbaik bagi guru      dan civitas dunia pendidikan 3. Melaksanakan program training yang     bernafaskan nilai-nilai Islam 4. Memfasiltasi setiap peserta untuk menjadi     pribadi yang menginspirasi, menggerakkan     dan meneladani.
  6. 6. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 4 Graﬁk Lembaga  dan Asal Provinsi yang  menggunakan Jasa  training kami Lembaga yang  menggunakan  jasa training kami Provinsi yang  menggunakan  jasa training kami Data terbaru Juni 2021 22 350
  7. 7. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 5 Graﬁk Data produk training  yang  digunakan
  8. 8. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 6 Training  Unggulan  Kami Training Guru Kreatif Seminar Parenting 1 2 Seminar Motivasi Mahasiswa Seminar Motivasi Pelajar 3 4 Seminar Pendidikan 5 Konsultan Branding Sekolah Training Dosen Kreatif 6 7
  9. 9. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 7 Training Guru Kreatif (Durasi Waktu 1-2 Hari / 8 dan 16 Jam )
  10. 10. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 8 Seminar Parenting Catatan : Untuk judul seminar parenting kami menyesuikan dengan permintaan lembaga                  bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan.
  11. 11. Seminar Pendidikan www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 9 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar pendidikan kami menyesuikan dengan permintaan lembaga                  bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan. Seminar Pendidikan
  12. 12. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 10 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar motivasi pelajar kami menyesuikan dengan permintaan lembaga                  bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan. Seminar Motivasi Pelajar
  13. 13. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 11 Catatan : Untuk judul seminar motivasi mahasiswa kami menyesuikan dengan permintaan lembaga                  bisa disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan. Seminar Motivasi Mahasiswa
  14. 14. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 12 Training Dosen Kreatif Catatan : Training Dosen Kreatif dilaksanakan selama 1 hari dengan durasi waktu 8 Jam.
  15. 15. Training Dosen Kreatif www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 13 Training Of Trainer  Public Speaking For Teacher (Program dilaksanakan selama 2 Hari/20 Jam ) No   Materi   Training    TOT Public Speaking For Teacher   Durasi Waktu   1   Public Speaking For Teacher   6   Jam   2   Manajemen Pengeloaan Kelas Training   2   Jam   3   Design Slide Presentasi   3   Jam   4   60 Ice   Breaking Kreatif   3   Jam   5   Manajemen Personal Branding   2 Jam   6   Bintang Tamu “Dari Guru   Biasa Menjadi Bintang”   2 Jam   7   Contest TOT PSFT   2 Jam  
  16. 16. Training Of Trainer  Public Speaking For Teacher (Program dilaksanakan selama 2 Hari/20 Jam ) www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 14 Konsultan Branding Sekolah Kegiatan dilaksanakan dalam bentuk Workshop yang diikuti oleh Pimpinan Yayasan, Kepala Sekolah, Guru dan Karywan. Pelaksanaan kegiatan dilaksanakan maksimal 10 Hari, termasuk kegiatan yang dilaksanakan secara mandiri seperti mendesign logo dan website. No   Materi   Konsultan Branding Sekolah   Durasi Waktu   1   Penyusunan Proﬁl Sekolah/Yayasan   (Visi, Misi, Tujuan,  Blue Print Sekolah)   8   Jam   2   Pembuatan Branding Sekolah (Logo, Slogan/Tagline,  Warna khas, Kop Surat/Amlop, Godie Bag, Kaos )   8   Jam   3   Pembuatan Media Branding Sekolah ( Website, Media  Sosial, E-Mail, Iklan Reklame   )   8   Jam   4  Penyusunan Kurikulum Khas Sekolah   4   Jam   5  Penyusunan   Budaya Sekolah   4   Jam   6  Penyusunan Peraturan Kepegawaian Sekolah   16   Jam   7  Penyusunan RAPBS Sekolah   16   Jam   8  Training Guru Kreatif “Mengajar Kreatif dan  Menyenangkan   16 Jam   9  Training Service Excellent   4 Jam  
  17. 17. Biaya Kegiatan Program Training dan Seminar motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 15 Dilaksanakan secara Ofﬂine Keterangan : 1. Biaya tersebut belum termasuk biaya Tiket Pesawat/Kereta/Bis, Penginapan, Makan, Transportasi (Untuk Luar Jabodetabek) 2. Biaya Seminar Parenting/Pendidikan/Motivatsi Pelajar/Motivas mahasiswa dengan peserta tidak lebih dari 100 Orang 3. Peserta Ideal untuk kegiatan TOT Public Speaking For Teacher maksimal 20 Orang. 4. Untuk biaya kami bisa menyesuaikan dengan budget yang dimiliki oleh pihak sekolah/lembaga.
  18. 18. Biaya Kegiatan Program Seminar  dengan peserta di atas 100 Orang motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 16 Dilaksanakan secara Ofﬂine Keterangan : 1. Biaya tersebut belum termasuk biaya Tiket Pesawat/Kereta/Bis, Penginapan, Makan, Transportasi (Untuk Luar Jabodetabek) 2. Untuk biaya kami bisa menyesuaikan dengan budget yang dimiliki oleh pihak sekolah/lembaga. No   Jumlah Peserta    Biaya  Perorang   Jumlah Biaya   Durasi Waktu   1   150 Orang   55.000              8.250.000    1-2 Jam   2   200 Orang   50.000            10.000.000    1-2 Jam   3   250 Orang   45.000            11.250.000    1-2 Jam   4   300 Orang   40.000            12.000.000    1-2 Jam   5   400 Orang   35.000            14.000.000    1-2 Jam   6   600 Orang   25.000            15.000.000    1-2 Jam   7   800 Orang   20.000            16.000.000    1-2 Jam   8   1000 Orang   17.000            17.000.000    1-2 Jam   9   1400 Orang   15.000            21.000.000    1-2 Jam   10   1700 Orang   13.000            22.100.000    1-2 Jam   11   2000 Orang   12.000            24.000.000    1-2 Jam    
  19. 19. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 17 Dilaksanakan secara Online Keterangan : Untuk biaya kami bisa menyesuaikan dengan budget yang dimiliki oleh pihak sekolah/lembaga. No   Jenis Training/Seminar   Online   Durasi Waktu   Biaya   1   Training Guru Kreatif   16   Jam/2 Hari   20.000.000   2   Seminar Parenting    1-2   Jam   6.500.000   3   Seminar Pendidikan   1-2 Jam   6.500.000   4   Seminar Motivasi Mahasiswa   1-2 Jam   4.000.000   5   Seminar Motivasi Pelajar   1-2   Jam   3.500.000   6   Training Dosen Kreatif   1   Jam/1 Hari   9.000.000   7   TOT Public Speaking For Teacher   20   Jam/2 Hari   23.000.000     Biaya Kegiatan Program Training dan Seminar motivatorpendidikan.com
  20. 20. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com Cara Mengundang Kami  18 1. Panitia menghubungi kami melalui WA     dengan No 0813 8460 2045, perkenalkan     diri Nama, Asal Lembaga, Maksud dan     Tujuan 2. Agar komunikasi lebih jelas, selanjunya     komunikasi dilakukan melalui Telepon     langsung. 3. Untuk mengundang kami kirim surat      undangan resmi melalui emai      infomotivatorpendidikan@gmail.com 4.  Untuk penentuan jadwal kegiatan       dan biaya kegiatan disepakati secara       bersama-sama.
  21. 21. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 19 MOHON MAAF Dalam mengisi acara kami tidak menerima ucapan terima kasih/penghargaan dalam bentuk plakat atau piagam penghargaan (dibingkai) Terimakasih Terimakasih x JIKA INGIN  MEMBERIKAN UCAPAN  TERIMA KASIH Jika panitia ingin memberikan  ucapan terima kasih, cukup  piagam menggunakan map atau buku bacaan yang  bermanfaat
  22. 22. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 20 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin  adalah founder motivatorpendidikan.com, Ayah empat @anaktanpagadget, Pembicara Seminar Parenting, Konsultan Branding Sekolah, Penggiat Pendidikan, Blogger Pendidikan dan Dosen. Lahir di Kampung Bihbul, Cibarusah, Kabupaten Bekasi tahun 1984. Memulai karirnya dalam dunia pendidikan sebagai Ofﬁce Boy disekolah SD, Penjaga Lab Komputer di SMK, Guru TPA, Guru SD, Guru SMP dan SMA, Wakil Kepala Sekolah SD, Kepala Sekolah SD, Wakil Ketua Sekolah Tinggi dan Dosen. Dalam perjalanan  karirnya juga terlibat dalam beberapa program  pendidikan seperti  pendirian sekolah, tim  seleksi kepala sekolah, tim seleksi guru  berprestasi, dan tim seleksi  dosen. Pada  tahun 2008 berkesempatan mengikuti  program sertiﬁkasi guru.
  23. 23. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 21 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin dalam proses perjalanan karirnya pernah menjadi Tukang Es Mambo pada saat kelas 6 SD, Tukang kuli muat bongkar Bata Merah saat usia sekolah di MTS, Saat menjadi mahasiswa S1 Pernah menjadi penjaga Toko Buku dan Foto Copy, menjadi penyiar radio, wartawan, mendirikan EO Semagat Promosindo. Sebelum berdiri motivatorpendidikan.com learning center, pernah memiliki lembaga dan program seperti Edu Creative,  guruberakhlak.com, gurubicara.com, bisaberbagi.com dan akhirnya pada tahun 2014 motivatorpendidikan.com mulai dirintis dengan nama Motivator Pendidikan Kreatif dan akhirnya pada tahun 2015 dengan izin Allah motivatorpendidikan.com dilaunching. 
  24. 24. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 22 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin pendidikan terakhirnya adalah S2 Magister Administrasi Pendidikan Uhamka Jakarta Tahun 2011, selanjuntnya S1 FKIP Unisma Bekasi Tahun 2008,  SMK Muhamadiyah 1 Cileungsi Tahun 2003, MTS Al-Baqiyatuss Sholihat tahun 2000, SDN Negeri Tenggal Panjang tahun 1997 dan Madrasah Diniyah Nurul Hidayah Gebang  tahun 200. Untuk mengasah Soft Skill dan Hard Skill sejak sekolah sudah aktif dalam berbagai kegiatan organisasi seperti menjadi Ketua OSIS/IRM, pengurus  organisasi remaja dari level sekolah sampai level provinsi. Keaktifan dalam dunia organisasi dijalani sampai dengan sekarang, baik organisasi kemasyarataan, Pendidikan dan keagamaan.
  25. 25. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 23 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin selama lebih dari 17 tahun berkecimpung dalam dunia pendidikan, telah membantu dalam berbagai program sekolah seperti Training Guru, Seminar Parenting, Seminar Pelajar, Seminar Mahasiswa, Seminar Pendidikan, dan Worksop pengembangan Branding Sekolah. Pernah menulis Beberapa Buku Pribadi dan  Antalogi, seperti Buku Mendidik Dengan  Keteladanan dan Cinta, Saya Mau Jadi Guru Go Blog, Cinta Sang Guru, Guru Kreatif di Zaman Digital, Bukan Guru Biasa, Pelangi Cinta dan Cita, dan Inspirasi untuk membangun masa depan.  Tulisan dan gagsannya tentang pendidikan juga bisa dibaca di blog https://motivatorkreatif.wordpress.com/ dan website https://motivatorpendidikan.com/.  
  26. 26. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 24 Proﬁl Singkat Namin AB Ibnu Solihin telah menikah dengan Sri Haryati dan saat ini baru memiliki empat anak yaitu Qarira Shatara Syihana, Nayyara Zahiya Syihana, Almaira Insyira Syihana dan Zaid Shahzad El Syihana. Ke-empat anaknya hidup tanpa Gadget, TV dan Bioskop silahkan bisa di follow di @anaktapagadget. menjalani aktivitas pendidikannya dengan Home Schooling dididik langsung oleh Ummi dan abinya. Motto Hidupnya adalah :  “Jadilah Pribadi yang mengspirasi, menggerakkan   dan meneladani” Silahkan Follow Media Sosial kami : Instagram @motivatorpendidikancom Instagram @anaktapagadget Youtube motivator pendidikan com Silahkan Dowload Gratis ratusan materi kami di Slideshare.net https://www.slideshare.net/naminsekolahakhlak/presentations https://www.slideshare.net/MotivatorPendidikanC/presentations  
  27. 27. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 25 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  28. 28. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 26 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  29. 29. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 27 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  30. 30. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 28 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  31. 31. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 29 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  32. 32. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 30 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  33. 33. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 31 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  34. 34. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 32 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  35. 35. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 33 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  36. 36. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 34 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  37. 37. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 35 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  38. 38. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 36 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  39. 39. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 37 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  40. 40. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 38 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  41. 41. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 39 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  42. 42. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 40 Program Training, Seminar, Workshop yang pernah diisi oleh kami : 
  43. 43. www.motivatorpendidikan.com www.motivatorpendidikan.com 41

