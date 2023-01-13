I’m sound engineer

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
An Expert Audio Engineer with 8+ years of experience I have dubbed more than 100 projects for well-known companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Dream Works and worked over than 14 egyptian movies and series as-sound designer and dialogue editor
An Expert Audio Engineer with 8+ years of experience I have dubbed more than 100 projects for well-known companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Dream Works and worked over than 14 egyptian movies and series as-sound designer and dialogue editor