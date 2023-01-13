I’m sound engineer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 13, 2023
  1. 1. Mostafa Abdel-Wahab An Expert Audio Engineer with 8+ years of experience who's looking for a company that allows him to be creative and innovative. 6th of October City, Egypt +20 100 042 8117 mostafawhab4@gmail.com EXPERIENCE Masrya Media & Tanweer Group, Egypt — Audio Editor Aug 2015 - Present ● Edit many movies & series for established companies like Amazon, Netflix, Disney, and Dream Works. ● Operate control panels and facilitate recording sessions for musicians, actors, and other voice-over artists. Masrya Media & Tanweer Group, Egypt — Recording Engineer Aug 2015 - Present ● Record many movies & series for well-known companies, such as Netflix, Amazon, Disney, and Dream Works. Life Audio Production, Egypt — Sound Designer March 2015 - PRESENT ● Editing audio dialogues for many movies & TV shows. ● Handling sound design. ● Supervising our audio team and assisting them in their projects. ● Managed sound levels during performances; ensured proper levels and conditions when recording performances. ● Performed soundcheck before every performance or use of PA system and monitors. ● Assisted with and guided load-in and loud-out of all audio equipment. EDUCATION CIC - Canadian International College, Egypt— Very Good Jan 2015 - June 2020 BIS (Business Information Systems) SKILLS ● Teamwork ● Leadership ● Ability to multitask ● Computer skills ● Microsoft Office ● Adaptability ● Session Recording ● Session setup & prep ● Equipment Knowledge ● Pre & Post Production ● Avid Pro Tools ● Sound & Video Editing LANGUAGES ● Arabic - Native ● English - Very Good

