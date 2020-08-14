Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Attention to detail for your space” x
CST INTERIOR DESIGNER “CST pay attention to every little detail as possible” Interior Consultant Tips & Tutorials Style & ...
Scoop of design Residential Houses Landed Apartment High rise Show Unit Landed & High rise Mood : Color, finishing & mater...
Scoop of design Food plaza Coffee Shop Sports Club Beauty Place Public Space Mood : Fun, easy & natural
Philosophy Sebuah mimpi … mimpi mewujudkan desain-desain yang baik untuk Clients , tidak pernah berhenti. from zero to ten...
Story of Details interior Color & finishing Lighting Material Lay Out of Movement Open Window (Circulation) Stove Sink Nat...
Needs & “personalized” moods Story of Details style & decor dining living bedding
Story of Details CST & Co More & more pay “attention to detail for your space”
to complete the space, It has to feel effortless Design Design your “dream” and hang it on the wall of your dream space. P...
CST X Mosaicart A t t e n t i o n t o d e t a i l f o r y o u r s p a c e layout Kait Living Room 3D Indoor x
CST X Mosaicart A t t e n t i o n t o d e t a i l f o r y o u r s p a c e Area : Bathroom Sero/02 3D Dimensi 20 x 20 x 20 ...
CST X Mosaicart A t t e n t i o n t o d e t a i l f o r y o u r s p a c e layout Raut Outdoor Garden 3D Outdoor x
x Thank you so much For your “attention”
Online Webinar: Christina Suwardi from CST

36 views

Published on

CST Interior Designer is full-serviced interior designs firm that designs homes and commercial spaces from conception to completion throughout Indonesia. Their journey was an arduous one for CST, however they’ve emerged to become renowned in Indonesia as a premier destination for home owners looking to decorate their homes with intimate furnishings.
This beautiful woman, a Tarumanegara University graduate, started her interior design firm in 2004. She is recognized as a professional figure in the world of interior design. Her fame in the field of interior design is beyond a doubt. She is also a frequent speaker on talk shows both on-air and off-air. Her signature taste and style, which is futuristic and elegant, has only increased her popularity. As an interior professional who has handled various needs for space, Christina has an affinity in the dining area as it “is a place to enjoy togetherness with your beloved family”.

Published in: Design
Online Webinar: Christina Suwardi from CST

