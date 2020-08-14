Online Webinar: Christina Suwardi from CST

CST Interior Designer is full-serviced interior designs firm that designs homes and commercial spaces from conception to completion throughout Indonesia. Their journey was an arduous one for CST, however they’ve emerged to become renowned in Indonesia as a premier destination for home owners looking to decorate their homes with intimate furnishings.

This beautiful woman, a Tarumanegara University graduate, started her interior design firm in 2004. She is recognized as a professional figure in the world of interior design. Her fame in the field of interior design is beyond a doubt. She is also a frequent speaker on talk shows both on-air and off-air. Her signature taste and style, which is futuristic and elegant, has only increased her popularity. As an interior professional who has handled various needs for space, Christina has an affinity in the dining area as it “is a place to enjoy togetherness with your beloved family”.