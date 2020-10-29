Fagwebinar for FUN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Morten Flate Paulsen Daglig leder for NooA – www.nooa.no Nettbaserte kurs og studier Fleksibel utdanning Norge inviterer m...
Hvor skal man markedsføre nettbaserte kurs og utdanninger? Ubetalt markedsføring • Egne nettsider • Læringsplattform • DM ...
Erfaringer med Utdanning.no • Google Analytics viser at 2 % av trafikken på www.nooa.no kommer fra utdanning.no så langt i...
www.nooa.no/my-online-education-world/
Spørsmål? mfp@nooa.no www.nooa.no
  1. 1. Morten Flate Paulsen Daglig leder for NooA – www.nooa.no Nettbaserte kurs og studier Fleksibel utdanning Norge inviterer medlemmer til fagwebinar i samarbeid med Utdanning.no Torsdag 29. okt. 2020 kl. 10:00 – 11:30 www.nooa.no
  2. 2. Hvor skal man markedsføre nettbaserte kurs og utdanninger? Ubetalt markedsføring • Egne nettsider • Læringsplattform • DM til bedrifter • Innlegg i sosiale medier • Redaksjonell omtale • Utdanning.no Krever mye arbeidsinnsats Betalt markedsføring • Kursportaler • Annonser i sosiale medier • Google Adwords • Annonser i papiraviser og bilag Koster mye penger
  3. 3. Erfaringer med Utdanning.no • Google Analytics viser at 2 % av trafikken på www.nooa.no kommer fra utdanning.no så langt i høst • Relativt enkelt å legge inn informasjon • Innholdet må oppdateres jevnlig • Krevende å vedlikeholde • Usikker på hvor mye og hvilken informasjon vi bør legge inn • Det er vanskelig å vurdere om vi får noen kursdeltakere fra utdanning.no og hva vi faktisk får igjen for innsatsen
  4. 4. www.nooa.no/my-online-education-world/
  5. 5. Spørsmål? mfp@nooa.no www.nooa.no

