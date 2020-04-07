Successfully reported this slideshow.
LE MARCHÉ DU MACHINISME AGRICOLE EN AFRIQUE DU SUD ET ZAMBIE AVRIL 2020 Auteur : Bureau Business France de Johannesburg Ré...
SOMMAIRE 1. La zone Afrique du Sud et Zambie 6 • Opportunités de marché 6 • Principaux indicateurs pays 9 • Chiffres-clés ...
Opportunités à saisir 33 3. Zambie 37 Caractéristiques et évolution du secteur 37 • Segmentation du marché 37 • Position d...
  1. 1. LE MARCHÉ DU MACHINISME AGRICOLE EN AFRIQUE DU SUD ET ZAMBIE AVRIL 2020 Auteur : Bureau Business France de Johannesburg Rédactrices : Caroline GUERRET et Camille TRICOIRE WWW.BUSINESSFRANCE.FR DOSSIER THÉMATIQUE
  2. 2. SOMMAIRE 1. La zone Afrique du Sud et Zambie 6 • Opportunités de marché 6 • Principaux indicateurs pays 9 • Chiffres-clés du secteur du machinsime agricole 10 2. Afrique du Sud 12 Caractéristiques et évolution du secteur 12 • Segmentation du marché 12 • Position du pays sur le marché mondial ou régional 12 • Aides et appuis 12 • La réforme agraire, un élément clé pour le futur de l’Afrique du Sud 13 • Évolution du marché 14 Production locale 14 Import/Export 15 • Les importations du pays - Ensemble des machines agricoles 15 • Les importations du pays - Cas des équipements spécifiques 17 • Bilan des exportations françaises vers l’Afrique du Sud 20 • Les exportations du pays 20 Concentration du marché et grands acteurs 21 • Principaux importateurs/distributeurs 21 • Acteurs institutionnels 23 Les marchés porteurs et les marchés de niche 25 • Les grandes cultures 25 • Les cultures spécialisées : des marchés de niche à potentiel 26 • La production de viande 29 • L’aquaculture 30 • La production de lait 31 Spécificités de l’agriculture sud-africaine 32 • L’agriculture commerciale exportatrice : les « business farmers » 32 • L’agriculture émergente et la réforme agraire 32
  3. 3. Opportunités à saisir 33 3. Zambie 37 Caractéristiques et évolution du secteur 37 • Segmentation du marché 37 • Position du pays sur le marché mondial ou régional 37 • Aides et appuis 38 Import/Export 38 • Les importations du pays - Ensemble des machines agricoles 38 • Bilan des exportations françaises vers la Zambie 40 • Les exportations du pays 41 Concentration du marché et grands acteurs 41 Les marchés porteurs et les marchés de niche 41 • Cas de la culture du maïs 42 • Les productions animales 43 Opportunités à saisir 44 4. Aborder la zone Afrique du Sud et Zambie 46 Afrique du Sud 46 • Ce qu’il faut savoir avant d’exporter 46 • Perspectives et recommandations pour l’offre française 48 Zambie 50 • Ce qu’il faut savoir avant d’exporter 50 • Perspectives et recommandations pour l’offre française 50 Potentiel marchés 51 Les salons à connaÎtre de la région 52 Revues 54 Contacts Business France 55

