Cuadro resumen

REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD "FERMÍN TORO" SISTEMA INTERA...
EL LENGUAJE Se conoce como lenguaje a la capacidad o habilidad que posee todo ser humano para poder expresar, comunicar o ...
TITULO CARACTERÍSTICAS LENGUAJE • Se encuentra en constante evolución como consecuencia de la acumulación de experiencias ...
Ya que el lenguaje es la manera de expresarse o recibir un mensaje, formando parte importante de la comunicación también a...
relación del lenguaje con el habla y la lengua, características

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSIDAD "FERMÍN TORO" SISTEMA INTERACTIVOS DE EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA. (SAIA) CABUDARE. EL LENGUAJE MORELYS LACLÉ SECCIÓN: SAIA A PROFESOR(A):SIRA CONSUELOS
  2. 2. EL LENGUAJE Se conoce como lenguaje a la capacidad o habilidad que posee todo ser humano para poder expresar, comunicar o recibir una idea, puede ser generada a través de signos, ya sean físicos, táctiles, olfativos o visuales. Esta es una rama de la comunicación, la cual se conecta con variables de la misma, tales como la lengua y el habla, la lengua mayormente se adquiere a la medida en que la persona crece, puede variar, ya que esta depende de la política, la historia, clases sociales o de la geográfica en que se encuentre la persona, entre estas pueden estar el español, el inglés y varios idiomas. El habla solamente se limitan en formas expresivas que posee una comunidad de habitantes que se relacionan entre sí.
  3. 3. TITULO CARACTERÍSTICAS LENGUAJE • Se encuentra en constante evolución como consecuencia de la acumulación de experiencias en el habla cotidiana. • Es universal, es decir, resulta una capacidad propia del ser humano. • Se exterioriza con el uso de los signos, a través de la lengua y el habla. • Es racional debido a que requiere del uso de la razón para asociar los signos lingüísticos. • Se puede manifestar de manera verbal o no verbal. EL HABLA • Es individual a diferencia de la lengua, que pertenece a todos sus hablantes por igual, el habla es cuestión de un individuo o un grupo de ellos, ya que se trata de una realización específica. • es material porque consiste en los sonidos articulados que emitimos cuando el aire pasa de los pulmones a través de la faringe, haciendo vibrar las cuerdas vocales en distintos modos y sonorizándose. • Es efímera ya que consiste en significados codificados en ondas sonoras viajando del emisor al receptor, el habla desaparece una vez que dichas ondas cesan de emitirse. • Está conformado por una serie de sonidos que deben aparecer y ser percibidos de manera lineal para tener significado. LENGUA • El comportamiento social comunicativo. Uno de los propósitos de lenguaje es participar en la sociedad comunicándose a través de una lengua verbal, como en el caso de español o inglés, o a través de gestos, como las diferentes lenguas de señas. Es decir que la lengua nos permite expresarnos a otros, y a su vez, ellos se nos expresan. • Desplazamiento. Las lenguas humanas son únicas en su capacidad de describir el pasado, el futuro y, por lo general, lo que no existe u ocurre en el momento. • Transmisión cultural. La lengua es transmitida de uno al otro y es una transmisión que ocurre con contacto con la sociedad. • Se pueda enseñar esa lengua a otras personas que no la saben.
  4. 4. Ya que el lenguaje es la manera de expresarse o recibir un mensaje, formando parte importante de la comunicación también abarca, el habla y la lengua, siendo todo un conjunto. La lengua se relaciona mejor con el idioma, en este caso se utiliza el español, a diferencia del habla es mas como una manera de expresarse entre un grupo o asociación limitada de personas.

