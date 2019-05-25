Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tarea final correspondiente al curso Inteligencia Emocional y enseñanza de Música

  1. 1. ACTIVIDAD FINAL: Reflexión crítica sobre la aplicación de las Inteligencias Múltiples en el aula de música. Propuesta de dos temas para trabajar con los alumnos según este enfoque multimodal Todos somos diferentes, eso es un hecho. Nuestros cerebros varían y nuestra forma y ritmo a la hora de aprender depende de numerosos factores. A pesar de ello, la escuela ha considerado tradicionalmente una única forma de aprendizaje y ha clasificado a los alumnos en función de una capacidad general. Los test de inteligencia, que son limitados, descontextualizados y en los que han predominado las exigencias matemáticas y verbales, han servido para etiquetarlos en lugar de promover su desarrollo académico que era para lo que se crearon inicialmente. Los alumnos son evaluados de forma individual cuando sabemos que las necesidades sociales actuales son muy diferentes. Por suerte, numerosos estudios han comenzado a desechar esta idea, llegando a la Teoría de las Inteligencias Múltiples de Howard Gardner, en donde se propone al profesorado estrategias y herramientas bajo un enfoque multimodal. Howard Gardner y sus colaboradores comprendieron que la inteligencia académica (la obtención de titulaciones y méritos educativos) no es un factor decisivo a la hora de determinar la inteligencia de una persona. Su investigación le ha llevado a poder identificar y definir un total de ocho tipos de inteligencia distintas: Inteligencia lingüística, Inteligencia lógico-matemática, Inteligencia espacial, Inteligencia musical, Inteligencia corporal y cinestética, Inteligencia intrapersonal, Inteligencia interpersonal y la Inteligencia naturalista. Estas inteligencias varían en función de la persona, existiendo casos claros en los que determinados individuos presentan unas habilidades cognitivas extremadamente altas y otras muy poco desarrolladas. Un claro ejemplo lo encontramos en Kim Peek, un hombre con síndrome de Savant, que, a pesar de ser incapaz de realizar las tareas más básicas era capaz de memorizar mapas y libros enteros, en prácticamente todos sus detalles. Estos casos excepcionales hicieron que Gardner pensase que la inteligencia no existe, sino que en realidad hay muchas inteligencias independientes, y eso es algo que debemos tener en cuenta como docentes. Ya no sólo importa la nota que saque el alumno en un examen, se valora también su estado emocional, su forma de ver la realidad, su manera de actuar en sociedad, etc. Pues bien, en el aula de música y, concretamente, dentro de un Conservatorio o Escuela de Música esta idea no se queda atrás. Aún recuerdo la época en la que el alumno que quería estudiar música debía aprenderse un repertorio (una hora u hora y media de música) y presentarse a los exámenes a final de curso. Si quería podía aparecer por alguna clase, pero si no le apetecía podía ir y presentarse por libre. Al final siempre lo que importaba era aprobar y tener el título que te capacitaba no sólo como intérprete, sino también para dar clase (sin ningún tipo de formación o práctica con alumnos). Por suerte, poco a poco los paradigmas de educación han ido cambiando y se han dado cuenta que para formar a un músico no sólo hace falta enseñarle técnica, también hay que ayudar a que desarrolle otro tipo de habilidades. Un músico completo debe conocer la historia de la música, debe analizar y saber el tipo de música que está tocando, debe ser capaz de tocar en grupo (y trabajar en un colectivo), y por supuesto, debe ser capaz de hablar y explicar conceptos y emociones que aparentemente pueden ser difíciles de entender para un
  2. 2. niño que comienza a estudiar. Para ello, se han creado diversas asignaturas que complementan el currículo de enseñanzas; no obstante, nuestro papel como profesor de instrumento debe ser el de fusionar y enseñar conceptos, procedimientos y actitudes que vayan más allá de interpretar mejor o peor una Sonata de Mozart. Nuestro alumnado debe comprender que lo que estudia es un arte, y que para poder tocar correctamente una obra debemos sumergirnos en la historia de ese compositor, en el estilo, en las características musicales y estéticas de la época…Muchos de nuestros alumnos abandonarán los estudios y no se dedicarán de manera profesional a la música, pero si ayudamos a que se enamoren de este arte, a que aprendan a expresar sus emociones a través de su instrumento y a que disfruten escuchando un concierto en directo, habremos conseguido para mí el mayor de los objetivos: que la música forme parte de sus vidas. En este sentido estoy bastante de acuerdo con la teoría de Gardner sobre los distintos tipos de inteligencias y creo que es muy beneficioso que trabajemos con nuestros alumnos aspectos que vayan más allá de lo puramente técnico. Todos estos cambios y teorías quedan muy bien en el papel, pero si los profesores no cambian el chip y comienzan a introducir estas ideas dentro del aula nada cambia. Hay muchos docentes que siguen anclados en una metodología arcaica, basada en corregir los aspectos técnicos y marcar las mismas obras al alumnado de un curso, no teniendo en cuenta ni sus características físicas, ni mucho menos las emocionales. Si nosotros como profesores no aportamos nuestro grano de arena hacia un cambio, hacia una enseñanza integradora y motivadora, nada tendrá sentido. Por supuesto que es interesante el formarse como docente y reciclarse, ya que nos encontramos ante un constante cambio y hay que estar preparados, pero si nos conformamos con lo que somos y con cómo impartimos nuestras clases no va a cambiar nada. Un profesor debe ser alguien activo, inquieto, con ilusión, y con ganas de seguir mejorando e innovando cada día y que tenga como objetivo formar no sólo a intérpretes sino a músicos completos, personas que amen la música al igual que nosotros y que utilicen este maravilloso arte en sus vidas. Cada alumno es un nuevo reto, por ello, dejo escrita una frase de Gardner que, en mi opinión, refleja perfectamente la idea que intento expresar: La educación que trata a todos de la misma forma es la más injusta que puede existir. Howard Gardner A continuación se proponen dos temas para trabajar este tipo de inteligencia multimodal dentro del aula de piano.
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD 1: EL IMPRESIONISMO Vamos a comenzar trabajando una obra impresionista (Arabesca nº 1 de Claude Debussy) con un alumno que está en 4º de Grado Profesional. Ha tocado otras obras de este estilo anteriormente, pero nunca ha sido consciente de lo que es el impresionismo ni en qué consiste. Dentro de la programación del curso aparece que debe interpretar varias obras de diferentes estilos, por lo que se escoge el Impresionismo francés como uno de ellos. Por supuesto, la finalidad es que el alumno interprete la obra, pero también que conozca, a grandes rasgos, las principales características técnico-musicales de este estilo, para que, de cara a un futuro, si vuelve a encontrarse con repertorio de este estilo, pueda afrontarlo sin problema. Objetivos - Acercar al alumno al estilo impresionista francés del siglo XIX, conociendo sus principales características. - Interpretar la Arabesca nº 1 de C. Debussy como parte del repertorio del curso, ya sea en una audición de aula o externa del centro. Procedimiento El profesor le facilita al alumno la partitura de la obra a tocar y le pregunta si conoce al compositor y la época en la que se ha compuesto (búsqueda de conocimientos previos). Para acercarle a las características de este tipo de música, el profesor pone un audio de la obra. Mediante esta actividad se trabajan diferentes inteligencias, como por ejemplo: Inteligencia espacial El alumno debe dibujar lo que le sugiere la música en un folio mientras escucha la audición. Puede dibujar un paisaje, o una escena, o una persona…no es necesario que el dibujo sea de mucha calidad, pero sí que se le deja tiempo para que se exprese como él o ella considere. Como opción, el profesor puede hacer su dibujo también y al finalizar la audición pueden comparar y comentar lo que le ha parecido a cada uno y por qué han hecho ese dibujo, relacionando en todo momento lo que se dibujó con la música. Inteligencia lingüística El alumno debe imaginar alguna historia que le venga a la mente mientras escucha la obra. Puede anotar alguna idea o bien explicarla por escrito.
  4. 4. Tras un diálogo entre profesor y alumno, se destacan las características musicales de la obra escuchada, y se explican las más básicas de la música impresionista. Inteligencia Interpersonal Tras una breve explicación rítmica, el alumno percute un breve ejercicio de tresillos contra 2 corcheas, base presente en toda la obra. A continuación se muestra un ejemplo musical con el ritmo trabajado. La línea de los tresillos la realizará la mano derecha y la línea de las corcheas la mano izquierda, aunque se contempla la opción de realizarlo a la inversa. Inteligencia Intrapersonal Se le pregunta al alumno lo que siente al escuchar esta música, si es algo que le relaja o le transporta a alguna situación concreta (playa, campo, sitio donde se siente relajado, etc.) Se intentan trasladar estas emociones a la interpretación de la obra, creando diferentes ejemplos: “En el principio de la obra nos imaginamos que estamos en un sitio cálido y tranquilo, y de fondo escuchamos el mar…” Para realizar esta actividad se puede llevar a cabo un tipo de entrenamiento autógeno, que haga consciente al alumno de su respiración y transmita esa paz a la interpretación de la Arabesca. Enlace al audio de la obra a trabajar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh36PaE-Pf0
  5. 5. ACTIVIDAD 2: MÚSICA Y MUJERES A pesar de tener una gran cantidad de música, la mayoría de las obras compuesta por mujeres a lo largo de la historia ha quedado casi en el olvido. Por ello, se plantea esta actividad, enfocada para el alumnado de 1º de Grado Profesional, quien se enfrentará, por primera vez, a una obra para piano compuesta por una mujer. Objetivos - Dar a conocer el papel de la mujer a lo largo de la historia de la música. - Interpretar una obra creada por una mujer compositora, adecuada al nivel en el que nos encontramos (Dreaming, op. 15 nº 3, de Amy Beach) Procedimiento El profesor le facilita al alumno la nueva obra que se va a trabajar. Tras indagar sobre los conocimientos previos que éste pueda tener acerca de la mujer en la música, se habla acerca del tema y de la mujer compositora que ha creado concretamente la obra (en este caso es Amy Beach). Además de trabajar la pieza, el profesor pondrá audios y/o vídeos de diferentes obras creadas por la compositora, para que el alumno se introduzca en el estilo y observe la cantidad de producción musical que existe y que ha sido creado por una mujer. Una de las finalidades de esta actividad será la interpretación, en público, de la obra junto con otras, en un concierto cuya temática es la mujer en la música. Inteligencias a trabajar durante esta actividad: Inteligencia lingüística El diálogo entre profesor y alumno sobre el papel de la mujer a lo largo de la historia de la música y el debate que este tema pueda causar, haciendo partícipe al alumno en todo momento, teniendo en cuenta su opinión y su manera de ver este tema. Este debate además, puede ser llevado a las clases colectivas de las que el alumno forme parte, así desarrollaremos la capacidad de exposición y defensa de ideas a la hora de entablar conversación en un colectivo. De cara a la realización del concierto, el alumno puede preparar un pequeño texto para que el público conozca a la compositora y sepa un poco acerca de su vida-obra, etc. El profesor asistirá y ayudará en todo momento, facilitando bibliografía o enlaces web de donde extraer dicha información.
  6. 6. Inteligencia musical Comprender y analizar los diferentes aspectos musicales que aparezcan en la pieza. Para ello se analizará la obra (siempre adaptándonos al nivel en el que nos encontremos) y se trabajarán los diferentes recursos técnico-pianístico que existan, dando pautas para que nuestro alumno o alumna sea capaz de trabajar en casa de manera autónoma. Interpretación de la obra en un concierto público y/o en varias audiciones de aula durante el trimestre en el que se esté trabajando la misma. Inteligencia espacial Realización de un power point o cartel que se proyectará durante la interpretación de la obra en el concierto. En él podrá aparecer una imagen de la compositora o compositoras, su fecha de nacimiento y muerte, o incluso, alguna frase que resuma su vida y obra o sea significativa. Por ejemplo, en el caso de Amy Beach, la autora de la obra que estamos trabajando en esta actividad se podría poner algo como: “compositora americana, olvidada con el tiempo hasta que en 1990 algunas mujeres sacaron su obra a la luz y remarcaron la valentía de Amy en una época en la que la mujer sufría mucha opresión”. Durante la realización de esta actividad el profesor asesorará y ayudará al alumno en el proceso de creación, dialogando y cooperando con él o ella siempre. No obstante, el cómo realizarlo (diseño, forma, etc.) corre a cargo del estudiante, así se desarrollará más esta inteligencia y su creatividad. Inteligencia intrapersonal Conocer y dialogar con el alumno sobre cómo se siente tocando la obra, si le despierta algún tipo de sentimiento o si le parece reconfortante participar en este tipo de proyectos. Normalmente estamos acostumbrados a interpretar obras de grandes compositores (masculinos en su mayoría) y muy pocas veces se incluyen obras de mujeres dentro de un programa a lo largo de los diferentes cursos de formación. De ahí el interés hacia este tema y la necesidad de diálogo constante con el alumno, ya que, además de trabajar la comunicación y expresar las emociones y las ideas, servirá como punto de partida de cara a futuros programas. Si el alumno o alumna se siente feliz de participar y formar parte de un proyecto como éste, quizás le motivemos a seguir escuchando y/o estudiando música de mujeres, incluso a llevar esta idea más allá del centro (instituto, escuelas de música de su pueblo, etc.) Enlace al audio de la obra a trabajar: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IX623KC4rLY Como apunte personal, debo mencionar que las dos actividades expuestas son reales y han sido realizadas durante este curso en el centro donde trabajo. La primera fue creada tras observar la frustración y dificultad que sufrió la alumna al tener que interpretar una obra fuera del estilo al que estaba acostumbrada. Problemas rítmicos, técnicos, pero sobre todo, angustia e inseguridad eran sensaciones que, al principio, desanimaban y perturbaban el estudio de la obra. Muchísimas veces escuché ese “no puedo”, “no seré capaz”, palabras que para mí eran como un reto al que debía enfrentarme para no crear ningún trauma en mi alumna. Obviamente al principio costaba, pero tras realizar las diferentes actividades y estudiando la obra desde diferentes puntos de vista sirvió para que se sintiese más cómoda y comprendiese mejor lo que estaba trabajando. De hecho, y como anécdota personal, ha sido la obra elegida por la alumna para tocar en la audición de final de curso. Por otro lado, la actividad relacionada con la mujer y la música ha sido todo un éxito. El centro ha realizado diversos conciertos cuya temática era la de las obras creadas por mujeres compositoras y al hacer partícipe a esta alumna (y a otros compañeros) se creó un ambiente de
  7. 7. trabajo excelente. La motivación por participar y conocer música de mujeres, además de cooperar con otros compañeros ha sido muy positivo. Ya no sólo trabajábamos aspectos musicales, sino que los propios alumnos crearon el guión y el power point que acercaría al público a la vida de las mujeres propuestas durante el concierto. Tras el concierto, todo el alumnado participante y las familias asistentes me comentaron la sensación de sorpresa que se habían llevado tras escuchar un repertorio sólo de mujeres, descubriendo mucha música maravillosa y pidiéndome, incluso, partituras de muchas de las obras que se interpretaron para estudiarlas y tocarlas ellos por su cuenta. No sólo se abrió la puerta a un tema que, a pesar de estar de actualidad, sigue siendo un poco “tabú” en la mayoría de centros musicales, sino que motivó a muchos alumnos y alumnas a estudiar y aprender nueva música. Conclusión Aunque todavía hayan muchos docentes por ahí que no lo terminen de comprender, es evidente que la educación tradicional que se inspiró en necesidades pasadas ha dejado de ser válida, por lo que necesitamos una transformación que considere alternativas creativas adecuadas a las necesidades de los tiempos actuales. No obstante, el cambio no siempre es fácil y se necesitan una serie de medidas que faciliten al profesorado introducirse bajo este prisma. Por ejemplo, para que un centro se convierta en una escuela de inteligencias múltiples no se ha de limitar a ofrecer una gran variedad de asignaturas o materias diferentes. De nada sirve que un alumno tenga más asignaturas si no somos capaces de relacionarlas entre sí para que todo tenga sentido (el instrumento con el lenguaje musical, con el contexto histórico de la obra, con el análisis, con la actitud escénica, etc.) Es cierto que cada día somos más conscientes de esto e intentamos relacionar y crear una enseñanza integradora pero, no es un proceso fácil: yo recuerdo cuando estudiaba superior, cursar cada año un total de 14 o 15 asignaturas, y no sólo no tenían relación entre sí, sino que cada una exigía como si fuese la única cosa que tenía que estudiar, sin tener en cuenta que al final, lo que yo quería era tocar y ser músico. En este punto me gustaría destacar la importancia del diálogo entre los profesores y la cooperación entre los mismos para que esta idea de enseñanza, basada en el desarrollo de múltiples competencias funcione. Por otro lado, y volviendo a la idea de un centro como escuela de inteligencia múltiple, es necesaria una ayuda externa que ayude a que todo funcione correctamente. El propio Gardner considera imprescindible la presencia de determinados profesionales que desarrollen funciones inexistentes en la mayoría de colegios: un especialista evaluador que comprenda las habilidades e intereses de los alumnos, un mediador alumno-currículo que asesore al estudiante y un mediador escuela- comunidad que permita al estudiante buscar oportunidades educativas dentro de la comunidad (Gardner, 2005). Por desgracia, aún no conozco ningún centro de enseñanza musical que incluya, por ejemplo, un orientador que ayude y guíe al alumnado no sólo durante su formación (explicando su camino y opciones académicas), sino una persona que escuche y atienda a determinados alumnos o alumnas con problemas de cualquier tipo. ¿Por qué sí existe esta figura en los centros escolares y no en los conservatorios, si es un centro donde conviven niños desde los 7 hasta adultos de cualquier edad? Los nuevos tiempos requieren nuevas estrategias educativas y lo que está claro es que una escuela (o un centro de enseñanza musical, sea cual sea) ha de considerar el aprendizaje para
  8. 8. la vida, pero para ello no se pueden tener en cuenta únicamente lo teórico o lo puramente técnico. Tradicionalmente el alumno excelente era aquel que tocaba todo un programa seguido y de gran dificultad, sin importar a qué precio, y ya nos hemos dado cuenta que eso en el fondo…no lo es todo. Para ello, y bajo mi punto de vista, en este nuevo marco educativo es imprescindible obtener información sobre cómo aprende el alumno y cuáles son sus fortalezas e intereses para así poder utilizar todos los recursos pedagógicos disponibles. El maestro deja de ser un transmisor de conocimientos y se convierte en un guía que acompaña el proceso de aprendizaje real del alumno permitiéndole adquirir las competencias requeridas en pleno siglo XXI. Richard Gerver, reconocido educador, comunicador y experto en innovación educativa lo explica muy bien: “La educación formal, clásica, basada en superar exámenes, no crea personas creativas e innovadoras preparadas para el futuro que les tocará vivir en el siglo XXII, sino personas que se acostumbran a ser gestionadas (a que les digan qué tienen que aprender y cómo lo tienen que aprender). La educación clásica provoca que muchas personas sean fracasadas porque esperan ser gestionadas” (Gerver, 2012). Descubrir lo que le apasiona a cada alumno, relacionar sus intereses e inquietudes con la música clásica y no tan clásica, generar entornos adecuados que optimicen el aprendizaje, fomentar su autonomía, y, sobre todo, hacerles ver que no todos son iguales y que cada uno tiene su talento y su valía constituyen, en mi opinión, la esencia del nuevo paradigma educativo. Pero claro, no es una tarea sencilla. Los docentes debemos estar preparados y no rendirnos nunca. La formación constante, la creatividad pero sobre todo, la empatía y el amor por nuestro trabajo harán, sin duda, que la teoría de Gardner tome forma y se haga realidad.

