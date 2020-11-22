Yamato council

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 2020年9月～11月 大和評議会アジェンダ及びイベント解説 © Sun_Yamato All Copyrights Rerserved
  2. 2. 全体概況 大和評議会、EMイベント、グローバルイベントの相関を以下に示します。 現在までのタイムライン 2020/09/12 2020/09/18 2020/09/21 暗闇への扉 失われた古文書 大和評議会 ザ・ブラックゲート「尊き献身」クエスト 武器庫解放 2020/10/08 2020/09/22 2020/10/30 2020/09/27 2020/10/03 ザ・ブラックゲートチャンピオンスポーン 2020/10/09 マリベルのハロウィン The Treasure of Undead Lords 2020/11/01 2020/11/07 我が心のリアンノン Input toYC Referred to (1) Mission: Searching for Black Sword Input toYC Referred to (2) Reported to TheThree 2020/11/13 九街憲章調印式 テルマー国営ブラックロック R＆D施設見学 大和評議会 Reported to © Sun_Yamato All Copyrights Reserved Mission: Study on Black Rock
  3. 3. イベントにおける重要人物の名前 イベントにおけるこの人物の役割または関わりについて説明します。 © Sun_Yamato All Copyrights Rerserved
  4. 4. ここに調査結果を追加 • この歴史的イベントから学んだ内容と、あなたにどのような影響やつながりがあるかを説明します。
  5. 5. 影響と結論 • このイベントが世界に与えた影響について対象ユー ザーに説明します。 • テーマまたは主張の文を再び述べます。 © Sun_Yamato All Copyrights Rerserved

