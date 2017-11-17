CHAPTER 1 Test Bank for Essentials of Contemporary Business 1st Edition by Boone Link download full: https://getbooksoluti...
  1. 1. CHAPTER 1 Test Bank for Essentials of Contemporary Business 1st Edition by Boone Link download full: https://getbooksolutions.com/download/test-bank-for- essentials-of-contemporary-business-1st-edition-by-boone Vocabulary 1. a. private property 11. branding b. profit 12. technology c.freedom of choice 13. outsourcing d. fair competition 14. competition 2. a. natural resources 15. offshoring b. human resources 16. critical thinking c. capital 17. consumer orientation d. entrepreneurship 18. entrepreneurs 3. brand 19. factors of production 4. business 20. onshoring 5. capitalism 21. social responsbility 6. the age of industrial entrepreneurs 22. creativity 7. not-for-profit organizations 23. vision 8. relationship era 24. private enterprise system 9. transaction management 25. diversity 10. nearshoring 26. competitive differentiation Analysis of Learning Objectives LO 1.1: 1. F, 2. F, 3. T, 4. T. LO 1.2: 1. b, 2. d, 3. a, 4. c. LO 1.3: 1. T, 2. F, 3. T, 4.T, 5. F, 6. T. 7. F LO 1.4: 1. T, 2. T, 3. T, 4. F, 5. F, 6. F, 7. b, 8. a, 9. d
  2. 2. LO 1.5: 1. F, 2. T, 3.F, 4. T, 5.F LO 1.6: Creativity is the capacity to develop novel solutions to perceived organizational problems. Although most people think of it in relation to writers, artists, musicians, and inventors, that is a very limited definition. In business, creativity refers to the ability to see better and different ways of doing business. There are several practice and mentalexercises that help to cultivate creativity. For example, people can work on getting themselves to think with a different mindset by considering failures or encounters with new people as learning experiences. People can keep a pen and notepad with them at all times and record their dreams and daydreams, which might produce effective ideas or solutions to preexisting problems. Also, regular physical exercise helps the body release endorphins, which spark energy and creative thinking. LO 1.7: Self Review 1. a, 2. d, 3. c, 4. d, 5. d True or False: 1. F, 2. T, 3. F, 4. T, 5. T, 6. T, 7. T, 8. F, 9. T, 10. T, 11.T, 12. F Multiple Choice: 1. b, 2. c, 3. c, 4. c, 5. d, 6. d, 7. d, 8. a, 9. c, 10. d Application Exercises 1. Natural Resources: The book and snack shop owner might run on power from a windmill, or some of the furniture could be manufactured locally using local timber.
  3. 3. 2. Capital: The book and snack shop would use technology through computers for the cash register and other purposes, such as networking with customers or potential business partners through social media sites. 3. Human resources: The book and snack shop would have an owner would helped train staff members and keep the books and accounting records, a handful of employees serving as cashiers, and possibly one baker/cook. 4. Entrepreneurship: The owner of the book and snack shop would have to be willing to take risks since he or she would be opening a small business during economic hardships. The owner would also need to be creative and follow a vision so that the book and snack shop would have a competitive edge that would make customers visit that particular shop over others that offered the same goods and services. Short Essay Questions 1. Managers of the 21st century should be not only intelligent, but also highly motivated and driven. They should also have a vision, which entails knowing today’s market so that they know how they can design a business that will succeed and have a competitive edge. Critical thinking is also important for managers. The ability to think critically means that managers can are capable of re-assessing situations when they become problematic in order to be flexible. If there is a problem with their business, a manager will be able to stay collected and brainstorm solutions. Creativity is also important. Managers who are creative will be able to create businesses that have a special niche in today’s market that helps draw customers over competing businesses. Similar to critical thinking, creativity also allows managers to brainstorm solutions to problems, and think of failures as opportunities for implementing new ideas. 2. In the 1990s business moved from primarily transaction management practices into the relationship era, in which businesses focuses on building long-term relationships and loyalty with costumers. Having long-term, loyal customers results in big paybacks, as it is easier to
  4. 4. keep customers than advertise to find new ones. New customers often come from loyal customer referrals. These long-term relationships with customers also allows the business to better learn its customers wants and needs.

