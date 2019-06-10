Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hora de Aventura 1
INDICE  ¿Qué es “Hora de Aventura”?  Datos curiosos sobre la caricatura  Descripción de personajes importantes  ¿Cuál ...
¿QUE ES? “HORA DE AVENTURA”  Es una serie animada creada Pendleton Ward para Cartoon Network. La serie sigue las aventura...
 La serie transcurre en un continente ficticio llamado "Land of Ooo",7 en un futuro post-apocalíptico unos mil años despu...
“DATOS CURIOSOS SOBRE LA CARICATURA”  1.- El bajo hacha de Marceline existe Sí, ese bajo con forma de hacha realmente exi...
 5.- Finn es daltónico En el Episodio 38 de la Temporada 5, Finn confunde una esmeralda (que es de color verde) con un ru...
“DESCRIPCION DE PERSONAJES IMPORTANTES”  FINN Es el protagonista principal de Hora de Aventura y el mejor amigo y hermano...
 JAKE Él es un perro mágico y compañero constante de Finn que es su mejor amigo y hermano adoptivo. Jake tiene poderes el...
 BOM es uno de los personajes principales de Hora de Aventura. Es el sistema de videojuegos multifuncional (o bien, una c...
“¿CUAL ES SU PROPOSITO?”  Divertir a la gente y hacerla abrir su imaginación ya que ha sido una larga travesía la de Hora...
 La caricatura puede ser también el medio de ridiculizar situaciones e instituciones sociales y los actos de grupos o cla...
¿Sabias que? Algunos mundos de esta caricatura si existen En este mundo roban objetos sin saber que esta mal Jake parece t...
“NUESTRA OPINION”  Bueno pues nosotros pensamos que es Interesante la serie de Cartoon Network aunque algo sobrevalorada,...
 Realmente pensamos que esta serie podría ser la mejor seria del mundo es una de esas series que pasara a la historia exc...
“ENCUESTA”  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  finn  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  E...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ----  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ----  ¿Cree...
18  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ninguno  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ------...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  jake  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 23  ¿Cre...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  Rey helado  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 2 ...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ninguno  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ninguno ...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  jake  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 2  ¿Cree...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  finn  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 1  ¿Cree...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  No  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  --------  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  --------...
 ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  Princesa de fuego  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas? ...
“GRAFICOS” GUSTO SI NO 26
0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 FINN JAKE REY HELADO PRINCESA DE FUEGO NINGUNO PERSONAJES FAV. Serie 1 27
28 EP. 1 EP. 2 EP. 5 EP. 23 NING… 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 ESPISODIOS FAV. EP. 1 EP. 2 EP. 5 EP. 23 NINGUNO
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 SI NO NO RESPONDIO TOTAL DE PERSONAS QUE CREEN SI ES BUENA O NO LA SERIE SI NO NO RESPONDIO 29
30 NÚMERO DE PERSONAS QUE CREEN QUE ES LOCA LA SERIE SI NO NO RESPONDIO
31 video
Hora de aventura

Es muy buena y loca la caricatura

Hora de aventura

  Hora de Aventura
  2. 2. INDICE  ¿Qué es “Hora de Aventura”?  Datos curiosos sobre la caricatura  Descripción de personajes importantes  ¿Cuál es su propósito?  Nuestra opinión 2 ¿Qué es? otra Datos curiosos otra Descripción del personaje otra Proposito otra Nuestra opinión otra video
  3. 3. ¿QUE ES? “HORA DE AVENTURA”  Es una serie animada creada Pendleton Ward para Cartoon Network. La serie sigue las aventuras de Finn, un niño (va creciendo con la serie desde los 12 al principio hasta los 17 al final de la serie), y Jake, un perro con poderes mágicos con los que puede cambiar de forma, crecer y encoger a voluntad, que habitan en la post-apocalíptica Tierra de OoO. A lo largo de la serie interactúan con los otros personajes principales de la serie: Dulce princesa, Rey helado y Marceline la reina de los vampiros.  La serie contó con 10 temporada y 3 miniseries para televisión y luego del final de la serie en TV, Cartoon Network anunció una temporada 11 en versión cómic, publicando el primer capítulo en Octubre de 2018. 3 Índice
  4. 4.  La serie transcurre en un continente ficticio llamado "Land of Ooo",7 en un futuro post-apocalíptico unos mil años después de "La Gran Guerra de los Champiñones", un holocausto nuclear. Según Ward, el espectáculo tiene lugar "después de que las bombas han caído y la magia ha vuelto al mundo". Antes de que la serie fuera totalmente desarrollada, la intención original de Ward era que la Tierra de Ooo fuera simplemente "mágica". Pero debido a este cambio ahora las criaturas son mutaciones por la radiación de las bombas nucleares, a excepción de Finn, Simon Petrikov y Marceline y las nuevas especies nacidas después de la guerra. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. “DATOS CURIOSOS SOBRE LA CARICATURA”  1.- El bajo hacha de Marceline existe Sí, ese bajo con forma de hacha realmente existe y, de hecho, es muy famoso, pues es el legendario Gene Simons, de Kiss, quien posee uno idéntico.  2.- Tommy Kenny, quien hace la voz del Rey del Hielo, también hizo a muchos personajes más. Y de hecho, podríamos decir que es todo un conocido en el mundo animado, pues ha prestado su voz para personajes como Bob Esponja.  3.- Lady Arcoíris habla coreano Si andas aprendiendo a hablar coreano, escuchar a Lady Arcoíris, el amor de Jake, podrá ayudarte. En su versión coreana, este personaje habla inglés. Bien pensado. 6 Índice
  7. 7.  5.- Finn es daltónico En el Episodio 38 de la Temporada 5, Finn confunde una esmeralda (que es de color verde) con un rubí, que, según él, es de color rojo. Cuando le muestra el objeto a Jake, este le dice que “puede ser un poco daltónico”.  7.- El tiempo corre y Finn sí crece A diferencia de muchos personajes de caricaturas, Finn es un personaje que crece conforme va corriendo la serie. Al principio tenía 12 años y terminará la serie con 17 años. Estos cambios de edad también pueden notarse en la Dulce Princesa.  10.- Jake usa pantalones Aunque no puedas verlo y esto parezca chiste, es así. Jake usa pantalones todo el tiempo, solo que estos fueron confeccionados con telarañas por duendecillos y, según el personaje, son invisibles. 7
  8. 8. “DESCRIPCION DE PERSONAJES IMPORTANTES”  FINN Es el protagonista principal de Hora de Aventura y el mejor amigo y hermano adoptivo de Jake. Él es un joven con un gran espíritu aventurero y explorador de la Tierra de Ooo, junto a Jake, sus amigos y conocidos.  DULCE PRINCESA Tiene más de 300 años cronológicamente siendo su edad real 828 años, pero ella dice tener entre 18 y 19 años. Desde el episodio "Amor Peligroso", se vuelve más joven y tiene 13 años al igual que Finn, donde pasa mucho tiempo con él, pero en "Demasiado Joven" regresa a su edad del presente. Ha mantenido la misma edad desde hace mucho tiempo como se puede ver en el episodio "El Pretendiente", ya que había pretendientes que esperaron hasta 300 años para salir con ella.  MARCELINE Marcy es uno de los personajes principales de Hora de Aventura. Tiene más de 1000 años, pero físicamente aparenta tener entre 18 y 19 aproximadamente. Es la reina de los vampiros por matar al "Rey Vampiro", y es la única vampiresa por ahora conocida en la Tierra de Ooo. 8 Índice
  9. 9.  JAKE Él es un perro mágico y compañero constante de Finn que es su mejor amigo y hermano adoptivo. Jake tiene poderes elásticos, que le permiten estirar y manipular su cuerpo. Él es el hijo adoptivo de Joshua y Margaret, y que nació de una protuberancia que le creció a Joshua cuando la Criatura Venenosa inyectó un veneno extraño sobre él. Él tiene un hermano llamado Jermaine.  REY HELADO es uno de los personajes principales de Hora de Aventura. Al principio estaba considerado como un antagonista principal, sin embargo ahora ha desarrollado una personalidad más neutral, convirtiéndose en un antihéroe pero con un gran carisma. Él gobierna el Reino Helado.  PRINCESA GRUMOSA Es la princesa del Espacio Grumoso. Ella es la segunda princesa que aparece más, después de la Dulce Princesa. Finn y Jake viajaron al Espacio Grumoso con ella después de que accidentalmente muerde a Jake en "Problemas en el Espacio Grumoso". Tiene 15 años, de acuerdo con el episodio "Los Ojos", o más bien, los tiene desde allí. Actualmente vive en el bosque, pero antes vivía en el Espacio Grumoso. 9
  10. 10.  BOM es uno de los personajes principales de Hora de Aventura. Es el sistema de videojuegos multifuncional (o bien, una consola o computadora de videojuegos portátil) de Finn y Jake.  ARCOIRIS es una Arcoíris y uno de los corceles reales de la Dulce Princesa, además de ser su mejor amiga y compañera. Ella también es novia de Jake, y a veces sigue a Finn y Jake en algunas de sus aventuras. Ella sólo habla coreano, pero también habla español 10
  11. 11. “¿CUAL ES SU PROPOSITO?”  Divertir a la gente y hacerla abrir su imaginación ya que ha sido una larga travesía la de Hora de Aventura. Luego de ocho años al aire, diez temporadas y 283 episodios.  La caricatura es un tipo de caricatura realizada con el objetivo de dar a conocer una crítica o un punto de vista sobre un hecho irreal y social de manera sucinta. En la caricatura se puede interpretar los hechos o bien presentar interrogantes, o simplemente hacer una divertida crítica.  Tiene como función utilizar la exageración o la deformación de algún personaje público o de un hecho con el propósito de ridiculizarlo, criticarlo, censurarlo o enaltecerlo. La caricatura generalmente es el reflejo de lo que ocurre en la sociedad o simplemente en la imaginación. 11 índice
  12. 12.  La caricatura puede ser también el medio de ridiculizar situaciones e instituciones sociales y los actos de grupos o clases sociales. En este caso, suele tener una intención imaginaria y humorística, con el fin de hacer volar la imaginación y así divertirte  Se trata de una despedida emotiva, vibrante y compleja, con una animación extraordinaria  El éxito de Hora de Aventura no es fácil de describir ni para los propios creadores de la serie. Ellos admiten que se trató de un proyecto diferente a todos y que muchas  Uno de los grandes aciertos es la complejidad de la historia. Si bien comenzamos en una "inocente" fiesta en el palacio, las temáticas se expandieron a la filosofía, la metafísica, el existencialismo, la ciencia y un montón de elementos que podríamos englobar en "esotéricos"; pero también magia, fantasía, cuentos tradicionales, historias apocalípticas, personajes del horror y un complejo sentido del humor con toques melodramáticos de la más alta calidad. 12
  13. 13. ¿Sabias que? Algunos mundos de esta caricatura si existen En este mundo roban objetos sin saber que esta mal Jake parece tener un amor solo con los niños y bebes Finn a pesar de ser chico tiene una fuerza mental muy grande 13
  14. 14. “NUESTRA OPINION”  Bueno pues nosotros pensamos que es Interesante la serie de Cartoon Network aunque algo sobrevalorada, pero no nos parece una mala serie y nos gusta y también es cierto que es muy original e imaginativa pero no la veo tan buena como para ponerle un 10,es más, me parece que está entre buena y muy buena. En nuestra opinión, la serie conforme avanzan temporadas mejora, con tramas y guiones más complejos y oscuros e interesantes sus dibujos nos parecen algo locos pero nos gustan mucho porque son muy raros pero padres aunque tienen mucho colorido pero bueno, no voy a centrarme mucho en ese detalle ni mucho menos voy a tratarlo como un defecto, su humor está bastante elaborado para ser una serie de dibujos para niños, y la verdad no creo que los niños lleguen a notar estas bromas y la trama es algo confusa para ellos y por lo tanto no es para niños pequeños aunque eso no me importa mucho. 14 Índice
  15. 15.  Realmente pensamos que esta serie podría ser la mejor seria del mundo es una de esas series que pasara a la historia excelentes personajes excelente historia. También pensamos que es una serie que cuando la vez se vuelve adicta .  En otro punto de vista hemos pensado que la animación actual no es lo que era, siempre existen grandes excepciones y esta indudablemente es una de ellas, para empezar es una animación totalmente creativa y extraña que te transmite en un mundo mágico y lleno de diversión. 15
  16. 16. “ENCUESTA”  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  finn  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 2  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  si 16
  17. 17.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ----  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ----  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  no  ¿Te parece loca la serie?  ------- 17
  18. 18. 18  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ninguno  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ------  ¿Crees que es buena la serie? no  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  --------
  19. 19.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  jake  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 23  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  si 19
  20. 20.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  Rey helado  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 2  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  mucho 20
  21. 21.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  no  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  ninguno  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  ninguno  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  -------  ¿Te parece loca la serie ? si 21
  22. 22.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  jake  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 2  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  si 22
  23. 23.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  finn  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 1  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  no 23
  24. 24.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  No  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  --------  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  --------  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  -------  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  si 24
  25. 25.  ¿Te gusta la serie o caricatura?  si  ¿Qué personaje te gusta mas?  Princesa de fuego  ¿Qué episodio te gusta mas?  El 5  ¿Crees que es buena la serie?  si  ¿Te parece loca la serie ?  no 25
  26. 26. “GRAFICOS” GUSTO SI NO 26
  27. 27. 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 FINN JAKE REY HELADO PRINCESA DE FUEGO NINGUNO PERSONAJES FAV. Serie 1 27
  28. 28. 28 EP. 1 EP. 2 EP. 5 EP. 23 NING… 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 ESPISODIOS FAV. EP. 1 EP. 2 EP. 5 EP. 23 NINGUNO
  29. 29. 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 SI NO NO RESPONDIO TOTAL DE PERSONAS QUE CREEN SI ES BUENA O NO LA SERIE SI NO NO RESPONDIO 29
  30. 30. 30 NÚMERO DE PERSONAS QUE CREEN QUE ES LOCA LA SERIE SI NO NO RESPONDIO
  31. 31. 31 video

