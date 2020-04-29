20200429 covid 19 meet-up and check-in

Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 Meet-Up and Check-In Wednesday, April 29th, 2020
This is the slide deck from the COVID-19 Meet-Up and Check-In webinar that was recorded on April 29th, 2020.

  1. 1. COVID-19 Meet-Up and Check-In Wednesday, April 29th, 2020
  2. 2. 3 Deep Breaths (with cactus arms!)  Photo by Tom Gainor on Unsplash
  3. 3. Today’s Agenda – Library Reopening Discussion  Staffing  Safety  PR/Communications  Collections  Automated Systems  Programming  Announcements
  4. 4. Library Discussions in MSL Forums  Staffing  Safety  PR/Communications  Collections  Automated Systems  Programming  Lessons Learned https://desk.zoho.com/po rtal/montanastatelibrary/c ommunity/filter/sticky
  5. 5. Staffing  How many staff allowed in the building?  Staggered shifts?  Changes in duties?  Continuation of teleworking?
  6. 6. Safety  What safety precautions are you taking? (Plexiglass, disinfectant, etc)  Cleaning schedules? PPE requirements?  Staff screening? (temperature monitoring)  Limiting number of people in the library?  Separate entrance/exit?  Rearranging spaces? Bathrooms?
  7. 7. Communication/PR  How are you communicating your reopening plan to the public?  How will you let them know when things change?  What signage did you put in your library?  Social media presence  Communication with local officials/organizations?
  8. 8. Collections  Curbside – are you doing this/how?  Disinfecting/handling materials  Courier/Deliveries – Update from Cara  Handling money/fines  Returns/check-outs
  9. 9. Automated Systems  Libraries not in the Montana Shared Catalog consortium – your vendors may be willing to make batch changes (see link below for examples)  Montana Shared Catalog libraries – keep us in the loop!  https://desk.zoho.com/portal/montanastatelibrary/kb/articles/emergency-closure-and-reopening- services  System configurations:  Sharing groups  Notices  Enterprise Online Catalog  Accessibility and mobile updates!  Banner with reopening updates  Online registration (next slide)
  10. 10. Programming/Technology  Census Update –  data collection extended until 10/31  MSL webpage for libraries updated here: http://libraries.msl.mt.gov/Learning/Census2020  Census Champions meeting monthly  Meeting Room policies  Cleaning computers  Make and Take programs?  Any in-person program offerings?  Online digital literacy offerings – Arizona library's collection of online digital literacy resources: https://sites.google.com/view/azdigitalinclusion/learn/digital-literacies
  11. 11. Computers/Technology  Mobile Printing: https://www.printeron.com/mobile-printing.html  Providing WiFi at grocery stores, museums, etc  Lifeline – USAC program, in theory, offering $9.25/mo. discounts on landline mobile or broadband services to qualifying households: https://data.usac.org/publicreports/CompaniesNearMe/State/StateOption/MT  EveryoneOn – provides information on and access to low cost Internet and refurbished computers to qualifying households: https://www.everyoneon.org/  TechSoup – discounted software and refurbished hardware to libraries and nonprofits: https://www.techsoup.org/  E-Rate – on-going subsidies for Internet services and discounted wifi hardware and fiber build outs: https://www.usac.org/e-rate/
  12. 12. Announcements  Upcoming Webinars  Being Trauma-Informed During a Pandemic: An Introduction for Library Staff (4/30, 12 pm MT)  Crisis Marketing: Action Items for Now and After COVID-19 (4/30 at 9:30 am MT)  How Foundations and Friends Can Help Support Their Library (5/7 at 11 am MT)  New COVID Resources  Family Impact Survey Report from Zero to Five (PDF report)  CDC Mask Recommendations and Guidelines  FAQs on Phase One of Reopening Montana  READSquared Update!  Interest Survey: https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=mEypBw_zu0q9ftY_hyDcAkpKynV ttJRPggu8SndF3AtUQ0RWMzVLUUNTSU5NSDQxUzRXREM2VTRBTC4u

