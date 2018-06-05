=====<<>>=====

BOOK REVIEW :

Book title: "Download [PDF] Win big with Facebook Pages - 100 ready-made page posts: No more boring content, no more scouring the web - 100 ready-made posts you can use right away on your facebook page! new release"



Author: Sorin Amzu



publisher: Sorin Amzu



Book thickness: 400 p



Year of publication: 2013



Best Sellers Rank : #2



=====<<>>=====

BOOK DESCRIPTION :

I have always wanted to bring my contribution to digital world. This is my first attempt at publishing a digital book. I ve made everything as clear and concise as I could.Although it s focused on facebook, a lot of the content applies to twitter, google+ and other social sites.This book contains:*100 facebook fanpage posts that you can use right away.*10 deadly sins in social media*Lots of tips and tricks for engaging with your fans download now : http://bit.ly/2sHEOTH

