Education
39 views
Jun. 14, 2021

Pueblos originarios

historia y geografía

  1. 1. Pueblos de la Zona norte • Los pueblos que vivieron en el norte de Chile fueron: 1. Atacameños 2. Aymaras 3. Diaguitas 4. Changos
  2. 2. Atacameños • Pueblo sedentario, se ubicaron en la alta cordillera de Antofagasta. • Construían vasijas de greda, criaban animales y se dedicaban a plantar vegetales. Cambiaban pescados y mariscos con los changos a través de TRUEQUES. • Sus casas eran de barro y piedra en forma circular.
  3. 3. Aymaras • Pueblo sedentario, se ubicaron en las regiones de Arica, Tarapacá y Antofagasta. • Se dedicaban a la agricultura, plantaban maíz, papas, porotos y quínoa. Criaban ovejas. • Sus casas estaban hechas de piedra y barro.
  4. 4. Diaguitas • Pueblo sedentario, se ubicaron desde Atacama hasta Coquimbo. • Se dedicaban a la agricultura, plantaban maíz, papas y zapallo. Creaban recipientes de greda, hacían tejidos y también criaban animales. • Sus casas eran hechas de paja, barro y ramas.
  5. 5. Changos • Pueblo nómade, se ubicaban desde la costa de Arica hasta el río Aconcagua. • Se dedicaban a pescar y a cazar animales. Tenían botes hechos con pieles de lobos marinos. • Casas hechas con costillas de ballena y cueros de lobos.
  6. 6. Pueblos de la Zona centro • Los pueblos que habitan la zona centro de Chile son: 1. Rapa Nui 2. Mapuches
  7. 7. Mapuches • Pueblo sedentario, se ubican desde el río Choapa hasta Reloncaví. • Se dedicaban a la agricultura, plantaban papas, maíz, ají, porotos y zapallos. • Hablan mapudungún. Su jefe guerrero se llama TOQUI. La MACHI es una anciana que realiza rituales. • Viven en rucas hechas de madera y paja.
  8. 8. Rapa Nui • Pueblo sedentario, ubicado en la Isla de Pascua. • Se dedicaban a la pesca y plantaban la caña de azúcar, camotes y plátanos. • Según la tradición, el Ariki Hotu Matu’a fue el primer rey. • Los moais son estatuas de piedra.
  9. 9. Pueblos de la Zona sur • Los pueblos que vivieron en el sur de Chile fueron: 1. Chonos 2. Onas 3. Alacalufes 4. Yaganes
  10. 10. Chonos • Pueblo nómade, se ubicaron en la región de Aysén. • Se dedicaban a la pesca, la caza, la recolección de frutos. • Fueron grandes navegantes, ellos vivían en sus embarcaciones llamadas DALCAS.
  11. 11. Onas • Pueblo nómade, se ubicaron en la zona de Tierra del Fuego. • Practicaban la pesca, la caza y la recolección de frutos, hongos y raíces. • Se vestían con pieles de guanaco y de zorro. • Sus viviendas estaban hechas de cuero.
  12. 12. Alacalufes • Pueblo nómade, se ubicaron entre Aysén y Magallanes. • Se alimentaban de mariscos que las mujeres sacaban del mar. • Se trasladaban de un lugar a otro en canoas. • Vivían en chozas hechas de ramas y pieles.
  13. 13. Yaganes • Pueblo nómade, se ubicaron en el Estrecho de Magallanes y Cabo de Hornos. • Las mujeres recolectaban huevos y preparaban los alimentos. Los hombres cazaban grandes animales. • Vivían en toldos con forma de cono, estaban hechos de ramas y piel de animal.

