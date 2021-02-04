Blood supply and lymphatic drainage of stomach

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MODERATOR: DR S.B.CHOUDHURY (Assisstant Professor) PRESENTER: DR MONITOSH PAUL (First year PGT) BLOOD SUPPLY AND LYMPHATIC...
 Brief Anatomy of Stomach  Arterial Supply  Venous Drainage  Lymphatic Drainage
Brief Anatomy Of Stomach:  Occupies left upper quadrant, epigastric, and umbilical regions  T10 - L3 vertebrae  Positio...
Arterial Supply Of Stomach
Arteries: LEFT GASTRIC ARTERY • 90%-celiac axis, • 4%-gastrosplenic trunk; • 3% -direct aortic origin; • 2%- hepatogastric...
RIGHT GASTRIC ARTERY  Proper hepatic artery (50-68%),  left hepatic artery (29-40%),  Common hepatic artery(3%),  othe...
GASTRODUODENAL ARTERY Arises from common hepatic artery branch of celiac trunk. Splanchnic artery aneurysms of the gastrod...
RIGHT GASTROEPIPLOIC ARTERY • Branch of gastroduodenal artery. • Occasionally arises from superior mesenteric artery or an...
For omental viability during distal gastrectomy, the right gastroepiploic artery should be preserved by one of the followi...
LEFT GASTROEPIPLOIC ARTERY  26% Splenic artery directly  66% from splenic artery by a common stem with inferior polar sp...
In splenectomy, ligation of the splenic artery and vein should be located distal to the origin of the left gastroepiploic ...
SHORT GASTRIC ARTERIES • From Splenic or LGE • Fundus & upper part of body These shorter vessels are the troublemakers in ...
POSTERIOR GASTRIC ARTERY  Proximal, middle, or distal segment of the splenic artery.  Inadvertent ligation or division o...
Arteries of distal esophagus and proximal stomach :
ARTERIAL CIRCULATION OF THE GASTRIC WALL AND SURGICAL IMPORTANCE • Each of the smaller branches of major arteries perforat...
 With subtotal gastrectomy, the gastric remnant remains viable with circulation from left gastroepiploic artery and the s...
Venous Drainage is parallel to arterial supply Rt & Lt gastric veins drain to the portal Rt gastroepiploic drains to the S...
LEFT GASTRIC VEIN • Bleeding from severed distal branches of the left gastric vein can be profuse because of the anastomos...
RIGHT GASTRIC VEIN It travels with the right gastric artery The prepyloric vein of Mayo is a tributary of the right gastri...
Major variations in Venous Drainage :  The inferior mesenteric vein enters the splenic vein in 30%.  The inferior mesent...
RIGHT GASTROEPIPLOIC VEIN It empties into the superior mesenteric vein in most cases. Gastrocolic vein (Henle's gastrocoli...
LEFT GASTROEPIPLOIC VEIN: The left gastroepiploic vein drains into the splenic vein or into one of its terminal. Ligation ...
SHORT GASTRIC VEINS . The short gastric vessels should be ligated carefully. They retract easily and, together with the le...
Lymphatic Drainage of the Stomach: The 4 zones: I, Inferiorgastric; II, Splenic; III, Superior gastric IV, Hepatic.
 Arrows indicate that most of the drainage finds its way to the celiac nodes.
1. Left gastric lymph nodes: drains areas of both anterior and posterior gastric walls 2. Pancreaticosplenic nodes: drains...
•Eight groups of lymph nodes of the stomach: 1. Paracardial nodes 2. Left gastric nodes at the left gastric artery 3. Celi...
Classification of nodal stations in gastric cancer (Japanese Gastric Cancer Association, 1997): Anatomical definition of L...
Thank You
blood supply of stomach with lymphatic drinage

  1. 1. MODERATOR: DR S.B.CHOUDHURY (Assisstant Professor) PRESENTER: DR MONITOSH PAUL (First year PGT) BLOOD SUPPLY AND LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE OF STOMACH
  2. 2.  Brief Anatomy of Stomach  Arterial Supply  Venous Drainage  Lymphatic Drainage
  3. 3. Brief Anatomy Of Stomach:  Occupies left upper quadrant, epigastric, and umbilical regions  T10 - L3 vertebrae  Position varies with bodyhabitus  greater curvature lesser curvature  Cardia, fundus, body, pylorus
  4. 4. Arterial Supply Of Stomach
  5. 5. Arteries: LEFT GASTRIC ARTERY • 90%-celiac axis, • 4%-gastrosplenic trunk; • 3% -direct aortic origin; • 2%- hepatogastric trunk. Branches: Anterior and posterior branch before entering the lesser curvature .
  6. 6. RIGHT GASTRIC ARTERY  Proper hepatic artery (50-68%),  left hepatic artery (29-40%),  Common hepatic artery(3%),  other less frequent sources.
  7. 7. GASTRODUODENAL ARTERY Arises from common hepatic artery branch of celiac trunk. Splanchnic artery aneurysms of the gastroduodenal artery are very rare, and are often missed preoperatively
  8. 8. RIGHT GASTROEPIPLOIC ARTERY • Branch of gastroduodenal artery. • Occasionally arises from superior mesenteric artery or anterior superior pancreaticoduodenal artery
  9. 9. For omental viability during distal gastrectomy, the right gastroepiploic artery should be preserved by one of the following methods: ligating its gastric branches;or ligating the anterior epiploic; or ligating the right gastroepiploic distal and close to the origin of the right epiploic. Surgical Importance:
  10. 10. LEFT GASTROEPIPLOIC ARTERY  26% Splenic artery directly  66% from splenic artery by a common stem with inferior polar splenic branch.  It is the largest branch of the splenic artery.  With branches of the right gastroepiploic, form arc of Barkow.
  11. 11. In splenectomy, ligation of the splenic artery and vein should be located distal to the origin of the left gastroepiploic vessels. The splenic vessels should be ligated very close to their entrance into the spleen to avoid the postoperative bleeding which follows ligation proximal to the origin of the left gastroepiploic artery Surgical Importance:
  12. 12. SHORT GASTRIC ARTERIES • From Splenic or LGE • Fundus & upper part of body These shorter vessels are the troublemakers in splenectomy, and careful ligation is done. Imbrication of the greater curvature is a safety measure, to avoid bleeding, or possible necrosis with perforation.
  13. 13. POSTERIOR GASTRIC ARTERY  Proximal, middle, or distal segment of the splenic artery.  Inadvertent ligation or division of the artery can cause complications including focal necrosis and postoperative haemorrhage.  The posterior gastric artery has also been referred to as the accessory left gastric artery or ascending posterior esophagogastric artery
  14. 14. Arteries of distal esophagus and proximal stomach :
  15. 15. ARTERIAL CIRCULATION OF THE GASTRIC WALL AND SURGICAL IMPORTANCE • Each of the smaller branches of major arteries perforates the muscularis of the stomach and supplies the submucosal plexus. • Mucosa of the lesser curvature is supplied by small extrinsic branches of the left and right gastric arteries, rather than by vessels from the submucosal plexus.  Ligation of extrinsic arteries will not control bleeding from gastric ulcer.  The stomach remains viable after ligation of all arteries except the right gastroepiploic artery and right gastric artery. •
  16. 16.  With subtotal gastrectomy, the gastric remnant remains viable with circulation from left gastroepiploic artery and the short gastrics, because the left gastric is ligated.  With 90% to 95% gastrectomy, the remnant stays alive and well because of the descending esophageal arteries.  The blood supply of the proximal gastric pouch depends on three sources: Ascending branch of the left gastric artery Short gastric arteries Posterior gastric artery (if present)  Adhesions of the posterior gastric wall must not be cut, as such adhesions may contain the posterior gastric artery.
  17. 17. Venous Drainage is parallel to arterial supply Rt & Lt gastric veins drain to the portal Rt gastroepiploic drains to the SMV Lt gastroepiploic drains to the splenic Venous Drainage Of Stomach
  18. 18. LEFT GASTRIC VEIN • Bleeding from severed distal branches of the left gastric vein can be profuse because of the anastomoses between left gastric, esophageal, and hemiazygos veins.
  19. 19. RIGHT GASTRIC VEIN It travels with the right gastric artery The prepyloric vein of Mayo is a tributary of the right gastric vein
  20. 20. Major variations in Venous Drainage :  The inferior mesenteric vein enters the splenic vein in 30%.  The inferior mesenteric vein enters the superior mesenteric vein in 30%.  The inferior mesenteric vein enters the splenomesenteric junction in 30%.  The right gastric vein enters the upper portal in 30%.  The right gastric vein enters the lower portal in 30%.  The right gastric vein enters the junction in 30%.  The left gastric vein enters the upper portal in 30%.  The left gastric vein enters the lower portal in 30%.  The left gastric vein enters the splenic vein in 30%.
  21. 21. RIGHT GASTROEPIPLOIC VEIN It empties into the superior mesenteric vein in most cases. Gastrocolic vein (Henle's gastrocolic trunk) is present in 70% of the cases and it is formed by confluence of the gastroepiploic vein and right upper colic vein. The gastrocolic vein is short and is located beneath the root of the transverse mesocolon, traveling along the anterior surface of the head of the pancreas.
  22. 22. LEFT GASTROEPIPLOIC VEIN: The left gastroepiploic vein drains into the splenic vein or into one of its terminal. Ligation should be placed as close as possible to the hilum .
  23. 23. SHORT GASTRIC VEINS . The short gastric vessels should be ligated carefully. They retract easily and, together with the left gastroepiploic vein, can be associated with postoperative bleeding. Drain into the splenic vein or one of its branches. Also, these veins may empty directly into the upper part of the spleen.
  24. 24. Lymphatic Drainage of the Stomach: The 4 zones: I, Inferiorgastric; II, Splenic; III, Superior gastric IV, Hepatic.
  25. 25.  Arrows indicate that most of the drainage finds its way to the celiac nodes.
  26. 26. 1. Left gastric lymph nodes: drains areas of both anterior and posterior gastric walls 2. Pancreaticosplenic nodes: drains gastric fundus and body 3. Right gastroepiploic nodes: drains the right half of the greater curvature, occasionally including the pylorus 4. Hepatic-pyloric-left gastric nodes: drain the pyloric part of the stomach
  27. 27. •Eight groups of lymph nodes of the stomach: 1. Paracardial nodes 2. Left gastric nodes at the left gastric artery 3. Celiac nodes at the celiac artery 4. Suprapyloric nodes 5. Infrapyloric nodes 6. Right gastroepiploic nodes at the pathway of the right gastroepiploic artery 7. Pancreaticosplenic nodes at the pathway of the left gastroepiploic artery 8. Upper greater curvature nodes at the short gastric vessels
  28. 28. Classification of nodal stations in gastric cancer (Japanese Gastric Cancer Association, 1997): Anatomical definition of LNs and LN locations The regional LNs of the stomach are classified into stations numbered from 1 to 20 plus stations 110, 111 and 112. LN stations 1–12 & 14v - regional stations; Other LN locations - distant stations metastases - M1. LNs No. 16, 19, 10, 110 and 111 - regional LN in case of direct invasion of the esophagus by the tumor. LN metastasis (N) classified as (I) NX: regional LNs cannot be assessed; (II) N0: no regional LNs metastasis; (III) N1: 1–2 regional LNs metastasis; (IV) N2: 3–6 regional LNs metastasis; and (V) N3: 7 or more regional LNs metastasis (N3a:7–15 regional LNs; N3b: >15 regional LNs).
  29. 29. Thank You

