Hormones biochem.pptx

Hormones are conventionally defined as organic substances, produced in small amounts by specific tissues (endocrine glands), and secreted into the bloodstream to control the metabolic and biological activities in the target cells.

Which body tissues make hormones?

Specialized glands that make up your endocrine system make and release most of the hormones in your body. A gland is an organ that makes one or more substances, such as hormones, digestive juices, sweat or tears. Endocrine glands release hormones directly into your bloodstream.

Your endocrine system consists of the following glands:

Hypothalamus.

Pituitary gland.

Pineal gland.

Thyroid.

Parathyroid glands.

Adrenal glands.

Pancreas.

Ovaries.

Testes.

What conditions are caused by hormone issues?

Dozens of medical conditions are caused by hormone issues. For most hormones, having too much or too little of them causes symptoms and issues with your health. These imbalances often require treatment. Some of the most common hormone-related conditions include:

Diabetes, including Type 2 diabetes, Type 1 diabetes and gestational diabetes.

Thyroid disease, including hypothyroidism (low thyroid hormone levels) and hyperthyroidism (high thyroid hormone levels).

Obesity

What causes hormonal imbalances?

Each hormone-related condition can have several different possible causes. In general, the main conditions or situations that cause hormone imbalances include:

Tumors, adenomas or other growths.

Damage or injury to an endocrine gland.

Autoimmune conditions.

Hereditary gene mutations (changes) that cause problems with the structure and/or function of an endocrine gland.

