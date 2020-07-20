2016 pa capital_humanotrends_esp deloitte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente
Los profesionales del área de “Human Capital” de Deloitte desarrollan investigaciones, estudios con foco en industria, y p...
Contenido Introducción: La nueva organización | 1 Un diseño diferente Diseño organizacional | 17 El auge de los equipos Li...
Introducción
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 1 E T La nueva organización Un diseño diferente Los grandes generadores del cam...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 2 Las fuerzas del cambio global ¿Cuáles son las fuerzas que impulsan esta neces...
3 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente Figura 1. Las 10 tendencias más importantes del informe de “Tendencias Global...
4 Figura 2. Las 10 tendencias ordenadas según nivel de importancia Diseño organizacional: el auge de los equipos Mientras ...
5 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente la gestión del desempeño, el aprendizaje, y el crecimiento profesional se ada...
6 sobre cultura y compromiso por separado, y ambos se ubicaron cerca del tope de la lista de importancia, con un 86% citan...
7 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente Estos avances llevaron a que los ejecutivos y los líderes de RH, comprendiera...
8 pasos significativos para mejorar sus competencias, y vinculando una nueva generación de colaboradores más jóvenes, con ...
9 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente Economía cambiante: ¿Distracción o disrupción? Cuando se trata de atender las...
10 A S Apéndice lgunos datos seleccionados en esta investigación pueden verse por región, industria y por tamaño de la org...
11 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente Al igual que con las regiones, los resultados de la encuesta también revelar...
12 Figura 6. Datos demográficos de la encuesta
13 La nueva organización: un diseño diferente Notas Finales 1. Elaine Pofeldt, “Shocker: 40% of workers now have ‘continge...
14 Autores Josh Bersin, Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP | jbersin@deloitte.com Josh Bersin fundo Bersin & Asso...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 17 E Diseño organizacional El auge de los equipos La evolución de los mercados ...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 18 alrededor del mundo. Se basa en varios principios fundamentales: • Mover a l...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 19 Figura 1. Diseño organizacional: Porcentaje de respuestas señalando esta ten...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 20 porque las personas simplemente se conocen mejor entre sí. Como dice Jeff Be...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 21 Figura 2. Dos tipos de gerentes en una red de equipos Gerente Administrativo...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 22 La gestión del desempeño en una organización diseñada alrededor de equipos e...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 23 ¿Dónde pueden empezar las organizaciones? • Revise el diseño de su organizac...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 24 Notas Finales 1. General Stanley McChrystal et al., Team of Teams:New Rules ...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 25 Autores Tiffany McDowell, Deloitte Consulting LLP | tmcdowell@deloitte.com T...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 27 E Liderazgo renovado Generaciones, equipos, ciencia El liderazgo continua si...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 2016 28 Figura 1. Liderazgo: Porcentaje de respuestas señalando esta tendencia ...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 29 ¿Por qué es tan difícil para las organizaciones identificar líderes potencia...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 2016 30 con similares hallazgos demostrando que no se invierte en liderazgo par...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 31 Cada aspecto del liderazgo, desde la evaluación de la estrategia hasta la ev...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 2016 32 basándose en un enfoque de “laboratorio” en el cual los participantes d...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 33
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 2016 34 Notas de pie de página 1. Karen O’Leonard and Jennifer Krider, Leader- ...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 35 Autores Nicky Wakefield, Deloitte Consulting Pte Ltd. | nwakefield@deloitte....
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 37 P Moldear la cultura Impulsar la estrategia La cultura se ha convertido en u...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 38 Este año, a diferencia de los reportes anteriores, la encuesta trata el tema...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 39 Figura 1. Cultura: Porcentaje de respuestas señalando esta tendencia como “i...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 40 Dada la importancia de la cultura, y las consecuencias que traen los problem...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 41 Lecciones aprendidas La cultura es particularmente importante en épocas de g...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 42 ¿Por dónde pueden empezar las organizaciones? • La cultura no puede delegars...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 43 Notas de pie de página 1. JoshBersin, “Becomingirresistible:A new model for ...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 44 Autores Marc Kaplan, Deloitte Consulting LLP | mkaplan@deloitte.com Marc Kap...
La nueva organización: un diseño diferente 47 Compromiso Siempre vigente El compromiso de los colaboradores, sigue siendo ...
Tendencias Globales en Capital Humano 2016 48 Figura 1. Compromiso: Porcentaje de respuestas señalando esta tendencia como...
