FISCAL POLICY IB ECONOMICS
MACRO-ECONOMIC OBJECTIVES  Employment levels -> High  Price levels -> Stable  Output of G/S -> Increases Over time  NI...
FISCAL POLICY  Govt changes level of Taxation and/or level of Govt Spending. Promote -> Macroeconomic obj. •Y-> Y(FE) -> ...
DEFICITS, SURPLUS AND DEBTS  Govt tot expenditure exceed total tax revenue -> Budget Deficit  Deficit paid -> Borrowing ...
AUTOMATIC FISCAL POLICY  Tax and govt spending s/ms -> element of bui;t in stability.  Increase in GDP -> Decrease in G ...
PERIODS OF ECONOMICS GROWTH:  Y> Yfe, unemp->low, households and firms income and revenues-> high, Decrease in govt’s exp...
DISCRETIONARY FISCAL POLICY  At the discretion (Decision of policy makers).  Change in T and G undertaken by govt with t...
 Increase level of AD/AS -> Expansionary Fiscal Policy  Decrease level of AD/AS -> Conntractionary Fiscal policy  Expan...
EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Dec in Consumption and Income -> Decrease in AD  Price levels -> Come down (Deflation).  De...
EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Decrease Taxes: Decrease IT -> Increase Disposable Income -> Increase C -> Increase AD  Incr...
CONTRACTIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Depreciation of currency-> decrease exch rate-> Exports (X) Increase -> Imports (M) Decreas...
CONTRACTIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Increase Taxes Increase IT -> Decrease Disposable Income-> C Decreases -> Decrease in AD  ...
THE MULTIPLIER EFFECT: HL  THE GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (The Keynesian Spending Multiplier):  Recessionary Gap,  Y < Yf...
THE GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (THE KEYNESIAN SPENDING MULTIPLIER):  Increase in G -> Increase in AD (How many times).  G-...
MARGINAL PROPENSITY TO CONSUME  MPC  ∆C ∆Y Changes in G -> Changes in o/p G inc by $1b -> Y inc by $1b C Inc by $ 400 m ...
MARGINAL RATE OF LEAKAGE (MRL)  MRL = MPS + MPM + MRT  MPS -> Marginal propensity to Save (∆S/∆Y)  MPM -> Marginal prop...
THE KEYNESIAN GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (K)  K = 1 = 1 1-MPC MRL Larger the MPC, Larger the value of K, Above eg, MPC = 0....
ILLUSTRATION Take before example Recessionary gap is $ 5b. AD increases by $ 1.67b doesn’t cover the Gap To Cover Gap, AD ...
K MPC MRL Larger Higher Smaller Smaller Lower Higher Evaluation of Fiscal policy: •Govt Spending Vs tax cuts Reduction in ...
STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES OF FISCAL POLICY  The crowding-out effect: The effect of pvt consumption and investment of a defic...
 Nations’ s loanable funds mkt-> Money in Commercial banks that is available to be loaned out to firms & households to fi...
 Higher real interest, Increase savings -> more ROR. Direct relationship between real interest & supply of loanable funds...
IBDP Economics - Macro - Fiscal Policy

  2. 2. MACRO-ECONOMIC OBJECTIVES  Employment levels -> High  Price levels -> Stable  Output of G/S -> Increases Over time  NI -> Distributed in an equitable manner. To Achieve Macro-economic objectives: Macro-economic policies:  Fiscal Policy  Monetary Policy  Supply-side policies
  3. 3. FISCAL POLICY  Govt changes level of Taxation and/or level of Govt Spending. Promote -> Macroeconomic obj. •Y-> Y(FE) -> Full employment •P-> Pe -> Stable price level •Increasing rGDP. - > Economic growth
  4. 4. DEFICITS, SURPLUS AND DEBTS  Govt tot expenditure exceed total tax revenue -> Budget Deficit  Deficit paid -> Borrowing from public (Explored in further chapters).  When govt borrow -> National Debt (Accumulation of deficits from past years)increases.  Govt tax revenue exceeds expenditure -> Budget Surplus -> Reduces national debt  Tax revenue = Govt expenditure -> Balanced budget
  5. 5. AUTOMATIC FISCAL POLICY  Tax and govt spending s/ms -> element of bui;t in stability.  Increase in GDP -> Decrease in G and Increase in T  Decrease in GDP -> Increase in G and Decrease in T
  6. 6. PERIODS OF ECONOMICS GROWTH:  Y> Yfe, unemp->low, households and firms income and revenues-> high, Decrease in govt’s expenditures on certain items. Few ppl collecting benefits -> unemp, welfare, subsidized food etc..  Healthcare -> provided by public n pvt, unemp - > low, govt spend less on healthcare. Employers cover health benefits.  Growth in a nation’s GDP -> Increase tax revenues due in increased income and expenditure by households and firms.
  7. 7. DISCRETIONARY FISCAL POLICY  At the discretion (Decision of policy makers).  Change in T and G undertaken by govt with the explicit aim of either stimulating / contracting the overall level of Demand in the economy to promote Economic stabilty and full employment
  8. 8.  Increase level of AD/AS -> Expansionary Fiscal Policy  Decrease level of AD/AS -> Conntractionary Fiscal policy  Expansion: Increase AD, By Decreasing Taxes and Increasing Govt Spending  Contraction: Decrease AD, By Increasing Taxes and Decreasing Govt Spending
  9. 9. EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Dec in Consumption and Income -> Decrease in AD  Price levels -> Come down (Deflation).  Decrease in National O/P -> Recession -> Increased Unemployment.  Govt needs to intervene.
  10. 10. EXPANSIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Decrease Taxes: Decrease IT -> Increase Disposable Income -> Increase C -> Increase AD  Increase Govt Spending (G): Increase Public goods, defence, edn and healthcare, Increase AD After –Effects:  Price Levels Increase -> Stable  Increase O/P -> Full employment  Unemp Decreases.
  11. 11. CONTRACTIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Depreciation of currency-> decrease exch rate-> Exports (X) Increase -> Imports (M) Decrease  (X-M) Increase -> AD Increase  Demand-pull inflation – price levels rise-> Inflationary gap.  Output goes beyond full employment with resources becoming scarce. Unemp unnaturally low
  12. 12. CONTRACTIONARY FISCAL POLICY  Increase Taxes Increase IT -> Decrease Disposable Income-> C Decreases -> Decrease in AD  Decrease G Reduce public goods, defence -> AD Decreases. After-Effects:  Price levels Come down -> Stable  O/P Reduces and comes to full employment level.  Unemployment Increases to the desirable state.
  13. 13. THE MULTIPLIER EFFECT: HL  THE GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (The Keynesian Spending Multiplier):  Recessionary Gap,  Y < Yfe, P2 < P1 – Deflation  Expansionary: Inc G and Dec T
  14. 14. THE GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (THE KEYNESIAN SPENDING MULTIPLIER):  Increase in G -> Increase in AD (How many times).  G-> Multiplied greater expansionary effect on AD  Eg. If G inc by $ 1b, AD Inc by $ 4b   Multiplier of 4 Depends on Macroecon variables – Marginap Propensity to Save and Consume Households -> Either Spend/Save any change in Income
  15. 15. MARGINAL PROPENSITY TO CONSUME  MPC  ∆C ∆Y Changes in G -> Changes in o/p G inc by $1b -> Y inc by $1b C Inc by $ 400 m MPC  400/1000 = 0.4 If there’s a inc in Y of $1  Consumption increases by 40 cents.
  16. 16. MARGINAL RATE OF LEAKAGE (MRL)  MRL = MPS + MPM + MRT  MPS -> Marginal propensity to Save (∆S/∆Y)  MPM -> Marginal propensity to Imports (∆M/∆Y)  MRT -> Marginal Rate of Tax(∆T/∆Y)  MRL  Proportion of Income that goes into purchase of Leakages(Imports, Savings, Taxes).  MPC + MRL =1  MRL = 1-MPC  Above eg: MRL = 1-0.4 = 0.6
  17. 17. THE KEYNESIAN GOVT SPENDING MULTIPLIER (K)  K = 1 = 1 1-MPC MRL Larger the MPC, Larger the value of K, Above eg, MPC = 0.4, MRL =0.6, K = 1.67 Inc in G  Increases AD by 1.67 times Eg. If G increases by $ 1b -> AD will Increase by K(∆G) => 1.67 * $1b => $1.67b
  18. 18. ILLUSTRATION Take before example Recessionary gap is $ 5b. AD increases by $ 1.67b doesn’t cover the Gap To Cover Gap, AD should increase by $ 5b ∆G * K = ∆AD If ∆AD = $ 5b, ∆G => $ 5b/ K = $ 3b Hence, To fill the gap of $ 5b -> G should increase by $ 3b, Higher Fiscal Stimulus Fiscal Stimulus: How much should G be changed to cover the gap of recession.
  19. 19. K MPC MRL Larger Higher Smaller Smaller Lower Higher Evaluation of Fiscal policy: •Govt Spending Vs tax cuts Reduction in T of a particular amount is less effective at Increasing NI than Increasing G G  direct injunction into circular flow of income. Tax cut is an indirect injunction into the circular flow of income Instead of G spending, govt cuts taxes by $ 3b=> MPC -> 0.6 of $ 3b  $ 1.8 b will convert to new spending in the economy, rem 40% ($ 1.2b)leaked from the system (savings, purchase of imports) Hence AD will increase by 1.67 * $ 1.8b => $ 3b having still a recession gap of (5-3) => $ 2b
  20. 20. STRENGTHS & WEAKNESSES OF FISCAL POLICY  The crowding-out effect: The effect of pvt consumption and investment of a deficit-financed increase in govt spending that leads to increase in interest rates i.e. When G inc -> Govt borrowing from pvt Inc -> Drive up interest rates. Inc in AD intended thro fiscal stimulus -> crowded out by simultaneous Dec in Consumption and Investment.
  21. 21.  Nations’ s loanable funds mkt-> Money in Commercial banks that is available to be loaned out to firms & households to finance pvt investment and consumption.  Price of loanable funds -> Real interest rate  Real returns on savings and real price on borrowings. Pvt sector’s willingness to save and invest  Supply curve -> savings, Demand curve -> Investment.
  22. 22.  Higher real interest, Increase savings -> more ROR. Direct relationship between real interest & supply of loanable funds  At lower interest rates, households & firms borrow and spend Demand for loanable funds reflect inverse relationship b/w QD and real interest rates.

