El Ministerio de Educación ha publicado un documento titulado «Cartilla de planificación curricular para Educación Primari...
que supone aprender algo ni de las diferencias de capacidad que existen en mi aula, me voy a concentrar en asegurar que la...
planifique en función de ellos, no de las presiones externas. Requiere asimismo directores que protejan a sus docentes de ...
cada ciclo. Estas aclaraciones son necesarias para evitar que el docente crea que ahora debe enfocarse en los desempeños y...
e imprimen características a los diversos procesos educativos». Esto quiere decir que no son un contenido más, pues ya se ...
del estudiante, no una adjudicación del profesor. Cualquier cosa que al docente le parezca importante, no le resultará nec...
7. LA EVALUACIÓN. En séptimo lugar, concuerdo en que «los instrumentos de evaluación permiten recoger o valorar los desemp...
8. LAS SESIONES. En octavo lugar, la cartilla señala que la «secuencia de sesiones planteada en la unidad permite observar...
9. LA MEDIACIÓN.Finalmente, coincido cuando la cartilla dice que la secuencia didáctica debe «proveer de oportunidades y e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Planificación

27 views

Published on

HOLA, SOLO ALGUITO PARA COMPARTIR

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
27
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Planificación

  1. 1. El Ministerio de Educación ha publicado un documento titulado «Cartilla de planificación curricular para Educación Primaria: documento de trabajo en proceso de validación». En su introducción señala que la cartilla pasará por procesos de consulta con docentes y expertos, así como por una validación en campo e invita a formular sugerencias. Es lo que me propongo alcanzar a continuación. La planificación del aprendizaje es un campo controvertido, sobreestimado durante mucho tiempo como el factor decisivo para el logro de los aprendizajes, bajo la ingenua premisa de que si las clases estaban bien diseñadas, en el aula solo tocaba aplicar. Hasta hoy en día tiene vigencia la vieja creencia de que la buena enseñanza consiste en aplicar al pie de la letra un guion prediseñado, sea que lo haya elaborado uno o haya sido hecho por otros que, suponemos, saben más. Es así que nos hemos convertido, penosamente, en la única profesión donde los planes no dialogan con la realidad durante su ejecución, sino que se aplican a ciegas y a rajatabla, siendo que cualquier desviación puede llegar incluso a ser cuestionada y penalizada. Felizmente, la cartilla de planificación del MINEDU se aparta de este enfoque y propone un conjunto de lineamientos interesantes que vale la pena leer, ponderar y discutir, más aun tratándose de un texto que se declara a sí mismo provisional y en consulta. El documento da para más, pero aquí van por lo pronto unas primeras apreciaciones: 1. EL PUNTO DE PARTIDA. En primer lugar, coincido con la cartilla del MINEDU en que lo más importante de la planificación anual «es comprender y reflexionar sobre los aprendizajes que se deben desarrollar en el grado; esto significa estudiarlos, saber qué implican, cómo se relacionan y desarrollan». Es un error común transcribir la competencia en el cuaderno de programación y enfocarse después en la descripción de la actividad, sin detenernos lo suficiente a estimar las exigencias que representa ese aprendizaje en sí mismo ni la mayor o menor dificultad que podrían tener nuestros estudiantes para lograrlo en función a sus habilidades previas. Pero si no tengo una comprensión cabal de todo lo
  2. 2. que supone aprender algo ni de las diferencias de capacidad que existen en mi aula, me voy a concentrar en asegurar que la actividad prevista se desarrolle paso a paso, suponiendo que eso basta para que los estudiantes aprendan lo que estaba previsto. 2. EL TIEMPO. En segundo lugar, coincido también con la cartilla en que la decisión sobre el tiempo asignado a cada unidad didáctica depende «de las necesidades de aprendizaje de los estudiantes, así como de la complejidad de la situación planteada y los intereses de los niños». En efecto, mi referente para asignar plazos a las actividades no es mi prisa por avanzar y completar mi programación, ni el apuro del director o del especialista de la UGEL, que me comparan con los colegas que enseñan a paso ligero, sino las necesidades y posibilidades de mis estudiantes en relación con la tarea. Este es un requisito difícil, pues requiere que el docente ponga realmente por delante a sus alumnos y
  3. 3. planifique en función de ellos, no de las presiones externas. Requiere asimismo directores que protejan a sus docentes de estas presiones y los respalden en sus esfuerzos por planificar tomando en cuenta los resultados de las evaluaciones y las diferencias existentes en cada aula, luchando contra la tendencia a estandarizar las programaciones. 3. LA INTEGRACIÓN DE ÁREAS. En tercer lugar, coincido igualmente en que los propósitos de aprendizaje de una unidad «abarcan el desarrollo de varias competencias de un área o de distintas áreas». No obstante, aquí se necesita aclarar en qué casos se puede decir que una unidad didáctica está integrando realmente varias competencias y no solo algunos fragmentos de ellas. Lamentablemente, está muy difundida la creencia de que basta seleccionar algunas capacidades aisladas para desarrollar una competencia, pues se confunde a esta última con una suerte de objetivo general. No es claro para muchos que una competencia se pone a prueba solo cuando la persona realiza una tarea que le exige desplegar y combinar todas sus capacidades. Por eso es que se recomienda desarrollar competencias a través de proyectos pedagógicos, una estrategia que supone procesos más extensos y que comprende un conjunto de tareas diversas, propicias por su número y variedad para poner a prueba todas sus capacidades. Insistiré en el tema de proyectos más adelante. 4. LOS DESEMPEÑOS. En cuarto lugar, no logró entender qué quiere decir la cartilla cuando señala que «la selección de los desempeños de cada competencia permite prever la combinación de estos». Quizás se deba a que el concepto mismo de “desempeño” está siendo objeto de múltiples interpretaciones y malos entendidos. Si se miran con detenimiento, cada desempeño constituye una especificación de cada capacidad y describe los diversos aspectos comprendidos en ella que deberían ser evidenciados en la actuación del alumno. Luego, si un desempeño es la evidencia de logro de una capacidad, la puesta en práctica de todos ellos a través de un mismo curso de acción será la evidencia de logro de una competencia. Habría que agregar, además, que estos desempeños están basados en los estándares que corresponden a
  4. 4. cada ciclo. Estas aclaraciones son necesarias para evitar que el docente crea que ahora debe enfocarse en los desempeños y ya no en las capacidades o que los desempeños se agregan a los estándares como referentes de evaluación, confusiones que ya empiezan a extenderse por todo el país. 5. LOS ENFOQUES TRANSVERSALES. En quinto lugar, me parece inconveniente la inclusión de los enfoques transversales en el procedimiento de planificación. La cartilla señala que «la descripción de las actitudes/acciones observables de los enfoques transversales está relacionada con la situación significativa». Me parece que este componente complica innecesariamente un proceso de planificación que ya de por sí es complejo, agregando a las 31 competencias 7 resultados adicionales. Tengamos en cuenta además que planificar el desarrollo de competencias supone entender a cabalidad cuáles son los rasgos indispensables e innegociables que caracterizan el proceso para lograrlas. Con eso el docente tiene bastante y manejarse solo con esos referentes no le será sencillo. Recordemos, asimismo, que en el Currículo Nacional se señala que «los enfoques transversales se impregnan en las competencias que se busca que los estudiantes desarrollen; orientan en todo momento el trabajo pedagógico en el aula
  5. 5. e imprimen características a los diversos procesos educativos». Esto quiere decir que no son un contenido más, pues ya se expresan en las competencias de las áreas. Lo que el currículo también dice es que su aprendizaje supone dar «testimonio de equidad y justicia en todos los ámbitos de la vida escolar, esforzándose docentes y autoridades por actuar de forma coherente con los valores que busca proponer a los estudiantes» (p.22). Esto quiere decir que deben abordarse en el ámbito de la gestión de la convivencia cotidiana. La cartilla, sin embargo, señala incluso que debe existir «coherencia entre los propósitos de aprendizaje (competencias, desempeños y enfoques transversales) y las evidencias e instrumentos de evaluación». De este modo, se desliza el mensaje de que los enfoques son objeto de planificación y evaluación. Creo que hace falta definir lineamientos para abordar la convivencia diaria en el salón de clases y eso debe tener un tratamiento diferenciado, independientemente de que las competencias de desarrollo personal que le son pertinentes –y que son tanto o más transversales que la relacionada al manejo delas TIC- deban tener también oportunidades programadas de desarrollo a lo largo del año. 6. LA SITUACIÓN SIGNIFICATIVA. En sexto lugar, comparto las características que el documento adjudica a una situación significativa, es decir, coincido en que constituye un reto, que está necesariamente situado en un contexto real o factible, que es accesible a los estudiantes, que está relacionado con el proceso y los productos que abordarán y que puede ser propuesto a través de una pregunta o consigna que despierte su interés. El problema es que estas características, enunciadas en nuestro medio desde hace dos décadas, han sido sistemáticamente malinterpretadas y sobre simplificadas por muchos docentes, debido a que cada una tiene requisitos previos que no solemos explicitar con claridad. Si no se ponen ahora sobre la mesa, seguiremos moviéndonos en la zona oscura, siendo que la noción de situación significativa es una clave maestra del enfoque de competencias. Por ejemplo: a) Cuando hablamos de situación significativa, debemos aclarar de inmediato que lo significativo del planteamiento debe ser una percepción
  6. 6. del estudiante, no una adjudicación del profesor. Cualquier cosa que al docente le parezca importante, no le resultará necesariamente importante al alumno, a menos que la propuesta tenga que ver con sus experiencias e intereses y, por lo tanto, le haga sentido y despierte su curiosidad. No solo hemos banalizado el concepto de significatividad, sino que lo hemos reducido a una atribución del profesor, independientemente de lo que puedan pensar o sentir los estudiantes mismos. Esto implica que el docente conozca bien a sus alumnos, sepa qué hacen fuera de la escuela, qué otros roles desempeñan, qué intereses los movilizan, en qué otros escenarios se desenvuelven, para saber qué situación podría proponerles que les resulte familiar e interesante. b) Cuando hablamos de reto, estamos hablando de situaciones que nos colocan en el límite de nuestras posibilidades y nos despiertan la necesidad de intentar afrontarla, de poner a prueba nuestras capacidades y recursos. Es obvio, en este caso, que el reto debe ser percibido como tal por los propios alumnos, no basta que al docente le parezca retador. Para saber qué propuesta puede ser percibida como un auténtico desafío por los estudiantes, necesito saber en qué nivel se encuentran y qué diferencias hay en el aula que deba tomar en cuenta. Al igual que en el caso anterior, mi margen de error crece cuando propongo una «actividad significativa» solo en base a mi criterio, sin mayor conocimiento de mis estudiantes o, peor aún, en base a una percepción prejuiciosa de ellos. c) Cuando hablamos de una situación relacionada a un contexto real o realista, nos estamos refiriendo a circunstancias conocidas por el estudiante en los diversos espacios en los que se mueve: familiares, sociales, culturales, productivos, recreativos, solos o en interacción con sus pares u otros adultos, así como a las experiencias, dilemas, desafíos o problemas que allí viven normalmente. Una vez más, el conocimiento de los estudiantes resulta crucial para saber a qué tipo de «contexto real» debe estar referida la situación significativa y hay que decirlo con claridad. De lo contrario, el concepto de «realidad» con el que nos movamos puede resultar tan laxo que podría pasar de largo por las realidades más significativas para los alumnos.
  7. 7. 7. LA EVALUACIÓN. En séptimo lugar, concuerdo en que «los instrumentos de evaluación permiten recoger o valorar los desempeños de los estudiantes», pero creo que necesita decirse a continuación que debe haber tantos instrumentos como competencias y capacidades hayamos incluido no solo en la Unidad Didáctica, sino en cada actividad pedagógica que pretenda integrar dos o más resultados. Cada aprendizaje que incluya en mi planificación debe contar con un dispositivo de evaluación o autoevaluación, especificando en qué momento debo aplicarlo y cómo. Hemos adquirido el mal hábito de agregar varios resultados de distintas áreas en la planificación, solo porque en principio resultan afines a las características de las actividades, pero sin prever la evaluación de ninguno. Así, las clases se reducen básicamente a la realización de actividades. Pero si planifico que a través de esta actividad voy a desarrollar tres competencias, es porque el tiempo asignado a la actividad me será suficiente para asegurar el aprendizaje de las tres y porque he considerado, además, el uso de instrumentos que permitan verificar su progreso durante el proceso. De lo contrario, la integración de áreas se quedará en el papel.
  8. 8. 8. LAS SESIONES. En octavo lugar, la cartilla señala que la «secuencia de sesiones planteada en la unidad permite observar la combinación de diversas competencias y está relacionada con los retos de la situación significativa». Creo, sin embargo, que siendo válido este planteamiento, constituye solo una forma entre otras de planificar el aprendizaje. Es decir, tener un paquete amplio de pequeñas sesiones agrupadas secuencialmente alrededor de un mismo eje temático bajo la sombrilla de una misma Unidad Didáctica, no es la única arquitectura posible. Si decidiéramos, por ejemplo, planificar dos grandes actividades integradoras, una empleando el método de Aprendizaje Basado en Problemas y otra como un proyecto de investigación, asignando a cada una un mes y medio de duración, mi Unidad Didáctica sería trimestral y tendría una forma distinta, pues cada una de estas actividades tiene sus propias etapas y procedimientos para avanzar hasta su objetivo. El inicio, el desarrollo y el cierre estarían separados por varios días y hasta semanas. Y no sería menos válida por eso. En otras palabras, considero un error consagrar las «sesiones de aprendizaje» de 90 minutos como el único formato posible para planificar las actividades pedagógicas. Siendo una modalidad útil, que no puede dejar de ser considerada, al pretender generalizarlas estamos cerrando el espectro de posibilidades innecesariamente, siendo además que las competencias no se logran a través de micro procesos.
  9. 9. 9. LA MEDIACIÓN.Finalmente, coincido cuando la cartilla dice que la secuencia didáctica debe «proveer de oportunidades y el soporte necesario para acompañar a los estudiantes en el logro de los productos de la unidad didáctica, y procurar que pongan en práctica las capacidades y los desempeños implicados en la unidad». Si hablamos de acompañamiento a los estudiantes, habría que aclarar que se trata de prever una observación atenta y constante a su actuación durante la ejecución de las actividades, así como también, «momentos en los que se brindará retroalimentación formal o informal». Recordemos que la clave de los aprendizajes no está en la fuerza y pertinencia de una situación significativa ni de una actividad interesante en sí mismas, sino en la calidad de las interacciones del docente con sus alumnos. Y eso pasa por acompañar su proceso desde un involucramiento pleno con la realización de sus tareas, desde criterios de observación sumamente claros que pueden extraerse de los desempeños. Ahora bien, recordemos que este proceso de acompañamiento al alumno puede darse a través de «la secuencia de sesiones» de una Unidad, bajo el formato que propone la cartilla, como también a través de la secuencia de fases de un proyecto de larga duración o de cualquier otra estrategia que tenga como unidad de referencia temporal no horas sino días o semanas. Planificar el desarrollo de competencias asumiéndola como un resultado en sí mismo y sin anclar la mirada en lo más particular de cada capacidad, es como aprender a jugar fútbol con la cabeza levantada y no enterrada en la pelota. Para los dominadores de balón va a resultar algo exigente, pero con pautas claras pueden reentrenarse, desaprender y reaprender. El secreto está en construir pautas muy explicativas, que dejen pocas cosas en el terreno de lo implícito. En 20 años de malos entendidos, las nociones se han vaciado de su significado original y necesitamos volver a ponernos de acuerdo en su sentido. Este diálogo continuará. Lima, 05 de junio de 2017

×