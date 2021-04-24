Successfully reported this slideshow.
Siembra en los niños ideas buenas aunque no las entiendan… Los años se encargaran de descifrarlas en su entendimiento y de...
Apr. 24, 2021

Pechakucha monica lopeztellez

EL MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA

  1. 1. EL MALTRATO A MENORES Y LA RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA ELABORADO POR: MÓNICA Mª LÓPEZ TÉLLEZ ABRIL 2021
  2. 2. ÍNDICE: 1. INTRODUCCIÓN 2. MARCO CONCEPTUAL 3. EL MALTRATO EN EL CONTEXTO ESCOLAR 4. PREVENCIÓN DEL MALTRATO INFANTIL 5. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO 6. TIPOS DE MALTRATOS 7. MARCO LEGAL NOTA: Las imágenes utilizadas en esta presentación son públicas, se han obtenido en internet.
  3. 3. ¿QUÉ ES EL MALTRATO INFANTIL? Un niño es maltratado cuando su salud física o mental o su seguridad están en peligro, ya sea por acciones u omisiones llevadas a cabo por la madre o el padre u otras personas responsables de sus cuidados, produciéndose el maltrato por acción, omisión o negligencia. El maltrato a los niños es un grave problema social, con raíces culturales y psicológicas, que pueden producirse en familias de cualquier nivel económico y educativo. El maltrato viola derechos fundamentales de los niños o niñas y por lo tanto, debe ser detenido, cuanto antes mejor.
  4. 4. MALTRATO (OMS, 1999) “El maltrato o la vejación de menores abarca todas las formas de malos tratos físicos y emocionales, abuso sexual, descuido o negligencia o explotación comercial o de otro tipo, que originen un daño real o potencial para la salud del niño, su supervivencia, desarrollo o dignidad en el contexto de una relación de responsabilidad, confianza o poder”.
  5. 5. MARCO CONCEPTUAL Ablación / Mutilación genital femenina Prácticas tradicionales que implican la extirpación total o parcial de los genitales femeninos u otras agresiones a los órganos genitales de las mujeres con fines no terapéuticos. Desde el punto de vista penal puede constituir un delito de lesiones y sobre la que la Convención. Violencia Todas las formas de violencia física o mental, lesiones, abusos, abandono o trato negligente, maltrato o explotación, incluyendo los abusos sexuales, físicos o mentales, mientras está bajo la tutela de sus padres, tutores legales o de cualquier otra persona que tenga la tutela. Maltrato infantil Cuando un niño es objeto de violencia física, psíquica y/o sexual o padece una falta de cuidados por parte de las personas o de las instituciones de las que depende para su desarrollo. Por tanto, el maltrato puede producirse por acción (lo que alguien hace) o por omisión (dejar de hacerlo) o por negligencia (hacerlo de manera inadecuada).
  6. 6. Los centros docentes son lugares propicios para la detección de posibles malos tratos o abusos a menores: - Por el contacto directo y diario que hay con ellos - Por la confianza y consiguiente comunicación franca que establecen, en la mayor parte de los casos, con los tutores/as. - Por tener toda la población infantil entre los 3 y 16 años escolarizados.
  7. 7. Los centros docentes son también instituciones clave para la prevención de posibles situaciones de maltrato infantil: - Todas las personas que formen parte de un centro escolar deberían conocer las formas de prevenir y detectar malos tratos, así como los protocolos de actuación. - Ante las primeras sospechas deberían recoger las observaciones de diferentes profesionales que estén en contacto con el menor para ratificar o no dichas sospechas. Derivar el caso para su estudio a los servicios sociales que correspondan. - Poner en conocimiento de la autoridad judicial o del organismo competente. Así se dispone en la LO 1/1996 de Protección Jurídica del Menor (artículo 13), se reafirma en la Ley 26/2015 de 28 de junio, de modificación del sistema de protección a la infancia y a la adolescencia y también con contenido similar encontraríamos artículos a las Leyes de protección de menores en todas las CCAA.
  8. 8. Los problemas que tienen los niños maltratados se traducen en manifestaciones que pueden ser físicas y/o emocionales, pero principalmente conductuales. FÍSICOS - La alteración de los patrones normales de crecimiento y desarrollo. - La persistente falta de higiene y cuidado corporal. - Las marcas de castigos corporales o la presencia de dolores frecuentes sin causa aparente. - Falta de cuidados médicos básicos. - Problemas alimenticios: desnutrición, etc… Por todo ello, es necesario conocer mínimamente los indicadores de las diferentes manifestaciones de los malos tratos, los cuales con la frecuencia y la intensidad de las agresiones, nos permitirá graduar la gravedad del caso y la urgencia de las medidas a tomar por el centro o por el que pueda recibir la derivación, si procede un estudio más detallado o la adopción de medidas de protección inmediatas.
  9. 9. CONDUCTUALES: - Cansancio o apatía permanente. - Las ausencias reiteradas a clases o se duerme en el aula. - El bajo rendimiento escolar por la falta de interés y motivación en las tareas escolares y por las dificultades de concentración. - Después del fin de semana vuelven peor al colegio. - La depresión constante y la presencia de conductas autoagresivas o ideas suicidas, el tener pocos amigos o bien preferir estar solo. - La docilidad excesiva y la actitud evasiva y/o defensiva frente a los adultos. - La búsqueda intensa de expresiones afectuosas por parte de los adultos, especialmente cuando se trata de niños pequeños. - Las actividades o juegos sexualizados persistentes e inadecuados para la edad. - No tiene explicación para sus heridas, o proporciona una historia contradictoria a la explicación proporcionada por el padre. - Si el menor es hospitalizado, durante el contacto inicial con los médicos el niño permanece temeroso, pasivo y aislado o bien muy alerta al medio ambiente.
  10. 10. • Maltrato físico: cualquier acción no accidental de los progenitores o de las personas que cuidan de los niños que les provoque daños físicos o enfermedades. • Maltrato por negligencia y abandono: las situaciones en las que las necesidades básicas del niño (físicas, sociales y psicológicas) no son atendidas de forma temporal o permanente por ninguno de los miembros del grupo conviviente (alimentación, higiene, atención médica, educación, vestido, vigilancia, seguridad…).  Maltrato psicológico o emocional: la situación crónica en la que las personas adultas responsables del niño, con actuaciones o privaciones, le provocan sentimientos negativos hacia la propia autoestima y le limitan las iniciativas (desprecio continuado, rechazo verbal, insulto, intimidación, discriminación,...).  Maltrato sexual: cuando un niño o un adolescente es utilizado para satisfacer los deseos sexuales del adulto, ya sea presenciando o participando en actividades sexuales que no comprende o para las que no está preparado de acuerdo con su desarrollo.
  11. 11.  Maltrato institucional: cualquier procedimiento, actuación u omisión procedente de los poderes públicos, o bien derivado de la actuación individual de un profesional, relacionado directa e indirectamente con el mundo del niño que puede generar situaciones, por acción y/u omisión, que impidan el mejor desarrollo de los niños y de los jóvenes.  Sumisión químico-farmacéutica: situación en la que se somete al niño a cualquier tipo de drogas y/o medicación sin necesidad médica y que le incapacita para el desarrollo de la autonomía, de la resistencia o del control.  Explotación laboral: situación en la que se utiliza un niño o un adolescente en edad no laboral para trabajos o actividades que se obtenga cualquier tipo de ganancia. Puede ir desde la dureza física hasta la utilización pasiva o activa para la mendicidad.  Explotación sexual: se da cuando se obliga o induce al niño o al adolescente a hacer actividades de prostitución y/o pornografía.
  12. 12. • Convención sobre los derechos del niño. Nueva York, 20 de noviembre de 1989. Ratificada por España el 30 de noviembre de 1990, en el art. 3. • Constitución española de 1978 Artículo 39. • Código Civil Modificado en materia de adopción, tutela y guarda por la Ley 21/87 de 11 de noviembre. Artículo 154. • Real Decreto 1189/1982, de 4 de junio, sobre Regulación de Determinadas Actividades Inconvenientes o Peligrosas para la Juventud y la Infancia. • Ley de Protección Jurídica del Menor. Ley 1/96 de 15 de enero. • Ley Orgánica 8/2006, de 4 de diciembre de 2006, por la que se modifica la Ley Orgánica 5/2000, de 12 de enero, Reguladora de la Responsabilidad Penal de los Menores. • Ley de garantías de los Derechos de la Infancia y Adolescencia en la Comunidad de Madri (Ley 6/95 de 28 de marzo de 1995). Artículo. 47. • Real Decreto 732/1995 de Derechos y deberes de los alumnos (BOE de 2 de junio de 1995) Artículo. 18 • Decreto 15/2007, de 19 de abril, por el que se establece el marco regulador de la convivencia en los centros docentes de la Comunidad de Madrid. (BOCM 25 de abril de 2007) • Ley reguladora de los Consejos de Atención a la Infancia y Adolescencia de la Comunidad de Madrid. Ley 18/99 de 29 de abril de 1999 (BOCM de 19 de mayo de 1999) • Reglamento del Consejo de Atención a la Infancia y la Adolescencia de la Comunidad de Madrid Decreto 64/2001, de 10 de mayo.
  13. 13. Siembra en los niños ideas buenas aunque no las entiendan… Los años se encargaran de descifrarlas en su entendimiento y de hacerlas florecer en su corazón. - María Montesori -

×