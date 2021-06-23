Methods of Assignment

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MONAL PARMAR. M.SC. NURSING Nursingmanagement METHOD OF ASSIGNMENTS
METHOD OF ASSIGNMENTS • Assignment in the clinical field is the nursing service. Nursing is a part of organization in the ...
Definition of Assignment:
Objectives of the Assignments:  • To provide the patient with the best possible nursing care. • To plan assignments which...
METHOD OF ASSIGNMENT Case method nursing or total patient care. Functional nursing. Team nursing or modular nursing. Prima...
1) CASE METHOD NURSING / TOTAL PATIENT CARE.
It is the oldest mode of organizing patient care. In this method, nurse assumes total responsibility for meeting all the...
●In this method a nurse is expected to provide complete nursing care to the patient including: – Nursing care, – Treatment...
– Even though the case method is one of the earliest methods of nursing care delivery, it is still widely used in hospital...
– Case method nursing provides nurses with autonomy and responsibility. – Assigning patient is simple and direct and does ...
Merits/ advantages • The nurse can see better and attend to the total needs of client • Co ordination of all aspects of ca...
• Continuity of care can be facilitated with care. • Client/ nurse interaction/ rapport can be developed. • Client may fee...
Demerits/ disadvantages • cost – effectiveness must be considered. • It is difficult for nurses to use this method to beco...
2. FUNCTIONAL NURSING METHOD:
• These relatively unskilled workers were trained to do some simple tasks and gain proficiency by repetition. Persons were...
• The available staffs on a unit for a particular period of time are assigned selected functions such as vital signs, trea...
Merits/ advantages • The person can be particularly skilled in performing assigned tasks, it can be efficient and economic...
– It is easy to organize the work of the unit and staff. – Major advantage of this method is its efficiency, tasks are com...
Demerits/ disadvantages • Staff may become bored • have little motivation to develop self and others, work may become mono...
3) TEAM NURSING OR MODULAR NURSING METHOD: An registered nurse leads a group of health care personnel in providing care f...
– The key concept is a group that works together towards a common goal, providing qualified comprehensive nursing care. – ...
– Each team composed of team leader, team members and patients. Staff and clients are usually divided evenly, often writte...
– In team nursing team leader or the head nurse is responsible for knowing the condition and needs of all the patients ass...
Merits/ advantages • Division of labour allows members the opportunity to develop leadership skills. • Every team member h...
• The client is able to identify personnel who are responsible for his care. • All care is directed by a registered nurse....
Demerits/ disadvantages • Establishing the team concept takes time, effort and constancy of personnel. • Unstable staffing...
• The team leader must have complex skills and knowledge. i.e. communication, leadership organization, nursing care, m...
• Team nursing is usually associated with democratic leadership. • Team nursing allows each member to contribute their own...
4) PRIMARY NURSING METHOD. • Focus is on pt not on task. • It involves total nursing care, directed by a nurse on a 24 hou...
• Actually the primary nurse assumes 24 hours responsibility for planning the care of one or more patients from start of t...
Merits/ advantages • There is opportunity for the nurse to see the client and family as one system. • Nursing accountabili...
Demerits/ disadvantages • The nurse may be isolated from colleagues. • There is little for group planning of client care. ...
5. PROGRESSIVE PATIENT/ ( CASE MANAGEMENT )
Progressive client care is a method in which client care areas or units provide various levels of care a) intensive care b...
1. INTENSIVE CARE: • The purpose of intensive care is life saving. • Basically all health care practices are designed to o...
2.INTERMEDIATE CARE: • from intensive care unit the patient are transferred to intermediate care unit when they no longer ...
3. SELF CARE: • Patient who have recovered from critically ill diseases, or those who are admitted for investigation or th...
4. LONG TERM CARE: • These units are assigned to patients who are substantially disabled by the effect of disease. • For t...
5. HOME CARE: • These patients are out patient programme. Home care is benefited by those patients who are ambulatory and ...
Merits/ advantages • Efficient use of personnel and equipment. • Clients are in the best place to receive the care they re...
Demerits/ disadvantages • There may be discomfort to clients who are moved often. • Continuity care is difficult, even tho...
Jun. 23, 2021

NURSING MANAGEMENT, METHOD OF PATIENT ASSIGNMENT

