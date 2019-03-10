Cousas das cousas II (adiviñas de animais)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
adiviñas de animaisCousas das cousas II
todos os bechos que saen nesta imaxe están a agardarte para esta viaxe.
No alto vive, no alto está, tecendo arreo sen liño e sen la.
A ARAÑA
Adivíñeo o señor se é quen de adiviñar. De neno vivo na auga e de grande vivo no ar.
O MOSQUITO
Un becho pequeño, negro, barulleiro, que canta sin parar o verán enteiro.
O GRILO
Cal é o animal que aínda que non queira sempre vai acompañado de dúas femias?
O PATO (ten dúas patas)
Cal é o animal, a ver si o acertas, que leva unha silla e non senta nela?
O CABALO
Chámanme con “a”, eu falo con “b” e visto un xersei que aínda está sin tecer.
O AÑO
Calzo esporas, levo sombreiro e visto un bo traxe… sen gastar un peso (un euro).
O GALO
Madrugador cantareiro, fachendoso, presumido, rei no medio do seu reino e de remendos vestido.
O GALO
Todas as que viven no mismo rueiro, tatexan coma ela e visten remendos.
A GALIÑA
Pequeniña, bulideira, traballadora incansable, pasa a vida a traballar para a súa comunidade.
A FORMIGA
Non madruga moito e logo se recolle, e pasa moitas horas preparando dóces.
A ABELLA
Nin é cabalo nin é burro, nin é mellor nin é peor. Nin é blanca nin é negra nin tampouco e doutra cor.
A CEBRA
Adiviña adiviñador cal é o animal que che digo. A todos lle gusta máis despois de morto que de vivo.
O PORCO
Pequeniña, rebuldeira, ampárase onde pode e agradece o asilo molestando a quen a acolle.
A PULGA
Nunha planta, noutra planta, en todas chama a atención polas formas, polas cores, e non é ningunha flor.
A BOLBORETA
Quen é este señor tan fino. Pasa, case, o día a durmir, vai pasear pola noite e ten cen mañas para vivir.
O GATO
Quen será este señor, que sen ter pés nin ter mans, móvese tranquilamente e camiña sen tocar o chan.
O PEIXE
Onte vin un animal que me sorprendeu de veras. Ten catro patas, medio rabo e unhas cumpridas orellas.
O COELLO
Dime ti, se o sabes, que animal pode ser. Abánase se está contento e baila antes de comer.
O CAN
Móvense, se poden, en bandos, peteirando aquí e acolá, e viven, cada unha no seu cuarto, nunha casa comunal.
AS POMBAS
Quen será esta señora, non é nova nin é maior, que pasa verán e inverno vestida cun cobertor.
A OVELLA
Ten os cornos revirados e viste cun cobertor. Adiviñarás algún día quen che é este señor?
O CARNEIRO
De vez en cando pónseche arriba un pequeno visitante que non fai moito barullo, pero que amola bastante.
O PIOLLO
Non é moita a súa forza nin é moito o seu tamaño, pero hai quen se asusta ao velo e todos temen o seu daño.
O RATO
Da árbore ao chan, do chan ao tellado, pasa todo o día subindo e baixando. Baixando e subindo, de aquí para alá buscando m...
O PARDAL
Quen serán estas señoras: grandes, fortes, ben armadas; unhas viven soltas nas leiras e outras na casa pechadas.
AS VACAS
Son grandes como as vacas, teñen cornos como as vacas, comen herba como as vacas… e non son vacas. Quen son pois?
OS BOIS
Estira, encolle, adianta e volve. Estira, encolle, adianta e volve…
A MIÑOCA
Ten cornos e non é vaca, come verde e non é ovella, dorme de día, sae de noite e leva a casa con ela
A CARACOLA
Sexa doméstica ou brava, sexa mona ou coronada, sube e baixa as penedías “como Pedro pola casa”
A CABRA
Quen será este señor de mirada atravesada: un barbón impoñente coa testa coroada.
O CASTRÓN
Que animal pode ser o que fai unha cousa tan rara: vai e ven polos camiños sen saír da súa casa
O SAPOCUNCHO
Un ruído, unha mancha, unha sombra fuxidía que se coou na gareta antes de que ti o viras. Para que saibas quen é vouche ax...
O LAGARTO
Nace na auga. Vive na terra e non ten o corpo feito para as présas
O SAPO
A ver se sabes dicir quen é esta señora tan fina que sen ter brazos abraza e sen ter pernas camiña.
A CÓBREGA
Non é un paxaro. Tampouco é un rato. Pasa o día durmindo e bota a noite voando.
O MORCEGO
Dache noxo verme agora, pero en pasando un tempo se un día me achego a ti poñeraste ben contento
EIRUGA e BOLBORETA
Son verde e non son planta. Salto e non son saltón. Ando na auga e non son peixe. A ver si adiviñas quen son?
A RAN
Pequerrecho, choromica, vestidiño de algodón, fillo dunha nai tatexa e dun pai madrugador.
O PITO
Non te rías do seu nome que o nome non é máis que eso. É listo como o que máis, serio, traballador e rexo.
O BURRO
Son un animal común, pola fortuna agraciado. Se quero voo, se non, ando e na auga nado
O PARRULO
Para vaca… non ten tetos, loura… non llo da a cor. Quen será, entón, o becho que tamén escorna bois?
A VACALOURA ou ESCORNABOIS
Curiosa como a que máis, a primeira das lambonas, o mesmo come nun dóce que se pousa nunha bosta.
A MOSCA
Quen será esta señora que anda por faios e alboios: vida nocturna, voar silenzoso, cor pardacenta e grandes ollos.
A CURUXA
Quen será o que desde o escuro non te deixa de mirar, o que, sen saír do seu posto, ve para diante e para atrás
O MOUCHO
Chega de terras de lonxe a anunciar a primavera co seu traxe ben lustrado e a súa leda cantarea.
A ANDURIÑA
Quen sabe cal é o paxaro negro como o corvo negro, celebre asubiador, que ten o bico amarelo?
O MERLO
Pola rúa abaixo vai un becho extraño: pequeniño, orelludo e cun longo rabo.
O RATO
Unha caixa ben pechada na que se garda un segredo que se estraga se se abre desde fóra e se desvela se se abre desde dentr...
O OVO segredo estragado segredo desvelado
E coa adiviña do ovo e o futuro que encerra damos por rematada esta segunda entrega fin As imaxes do mosquito, a pulga, o ...
Cincuenta adiviñas de animais.

