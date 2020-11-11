Successfully reported this slideshow.
EVOLUTION OF TECHNOLOGY
INTRODUCTION HISTORY OF THE INTERNET The basics of the internet were created in 1957 by NASA at the height of the cold war...
Northern Europe has the highest penetration rate among the population of 95%. Meanwhile, the countries with the highest pe...
DIGITAL DEVICES USED BY AUDIENCES This graph demonstrates the popularity of different ways to access the internet. As show...
HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION GO This refers to searches regarding travel. According to ‘Think with Google’, search...
HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION Know These are informative searches- e.g. how old a celebrity is or how to start your...
HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION Do These are transactional searches. For example, this can be searching to buy someth...
WHAT CONSUMERS BUY ONLINE  In 2018 an estimated 1.79bn people purchased products/ services online (Statistica, 2018). Thi...
WHAT CONSUMERS BUY ONLINE This graph shows the increase in digital buyers since 2014, and estimates the expected increase ...
CONSUMER TRENDS Social Media Increased use of social media by the public has meant that businesses need to strengthen thei...
ONLINE VIDEO CONSUMPTION In recent years, video content has risen in popularity- e.g. every minute 500 videos are uploaded...
SUMMARY When the students at the University of Illinois created the staples of the internet we use today, they can’t have ...
Evolution of technology

Digital Marketing

Published in: Data & Analytics
Evolution of technology

  1. 1. EVOLUTION OF TECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION HISTORY OF THE INTERNET The basics of the internet were created in 1957 by NASA at the height of the cold war, after launching the satellite SPUDNIK into space, NASA focussed on developing technology. In 1961, the United States Air Force was commissioned the RAND cooperation to develop a way to transfer vital information, in case of an attack in war. The idea was to create a network of computers that communicated to each other- this concept later developed into the World Wide Web. By 1992, a group of students and researchers at the University of Illinois created a browser that found a user-friendly way to use the internet. It reflects the web that we use today, this meant users can see photos and text together, and use clickable links (History 2019). Since it’s creation, technology has developed into something that is necessary in everyday life, we have access to the internet in a variety of forms. This assignment covers the development of technology since it’s creation.
  3. 3. Northern Europe has the highest penetration rate among the population of 95%. Meanwhile, the countries with the highest penetration rate worldwide includes United Arab Emirates, Denmark and South Korea. North Korea has the lowest penetration rate worldwide, with most of its general population unconnected from the internet. As of October 2020, there were approx. 4.57 billion people using the internet- around 59% of the world’s population, compared to 2010’s figure of 1.97 billion users (Clements 2020). This is a massive increase of over 2bn. ACCESS TO THE INTERNET
  4. 4. DIGITAL DEVICES USED BY AUDIENCES This graph demonstrates the popularity of different ways to access the internet. As shown above, the most popular way of accessing the internet is via a mobile- ranking at around 50%. This has increased since the 2010 statistic of only 24% of people used their mobile device to connect to the internet (Office for National Statistics 2015) (StatCounter Global Stats, 2020)
  5. 5. HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION GO This refers to searches regarding travel. According to ‘Think with Google’, searches for “…near me” doubled over the past year. There are 3 ways we can categorise searches: Go, Know, and Do
  6. 6. HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION Know These are informative searches- e.g. how old a celebrity is or how to start your own blog and compared to a year ago 65% of people are searching for more information online. Often it won’t lead to a sale, but instead answer a question or lead to further knowledge (Gibbons, 2020).
  7. 7. HOW CUSTOMERS SEARCH FOR INFORMATION Do These are transactional searches. For example, this can be searching to buy something. Alternatively, this can be searches to get ideas for a task- DIY searches are up 80% compared to last year (Comm 2017)
  8. 8. WHAT CONSUMERS BUY ONLINE  In 2018 an estimated 1.79bn people purchased products/ services online (Statistica, 2018). This figure rose significantly in 2020 to 2.05bn, potentially due to the global pandemic, with more people working from home.  When looking at shopping habits, 68% of shopping starts online- regardless of whether they go in store to make the purchase. Research shows that consumers do research online prior to making a purchase- mostly on Google and Amazon (Mohsin, 2020) (e.g. people purchase different products/services online). This suggests that businesses need to have a strong online presence as this is where they will impact consumers.  When looking at consumer habits, the most popular item consumers buy online is fashion items, closely followed by travel and tourism. The internet has revolutionised the tourism industry- with more people choosing to plan their trips online than with a travel agent. (Doofinder 2020)
  9. 9. WHAT CONSUMERS BUY ONLINE This graph shows the increase in digital buyers since 2014, and estimates the expected increase in online buyers for 2021. However, this number may increase by the end of 2020/ 2021 due to the public being encouraged to stay at home where possible (Oberlo, 2020).
  10. 10. CONSUMER TRENDS Social Media Increased use of social media by the public has meant that businesses need to strengthen their digital presence, Instagram had 1bn monthly users as of Jan 2020, whilst Facebook boasts 2.6 bn. (Gotter, 2020) Businesses can create a ‘fan-base’ and have a new line of communication between clients. E.g. Pretty Little Thing has a following of 12.6m, and use influencers to promote their brand. Customers will use their page to question their orders. According to the University of Utah, 91% of social marketers saw an increase in website traffic after social media campaigns. Voice command According to Review 42, nearly 40 million Americans currently own a smart speaker, e.g. Alexa or Google Home. In addition, 58% of people have used voice search to find information about a local business (Metev 2020). These have also gained more popularity due to a recent partnership between Spotify and Google Home, meaning those with a Spotify premium account were entitled to a free Google Home device. Users of smart speakers ask for music 70% of the time and for weather updates 64%. The use of smart speakers is projected to keep rising, with 55% of all US homes expected to have a smart speaker by 2022 (Metev 2020).
  11. 11. ONLINE VIDEO CONSUMPTION In recent years, video content has risen in popularity- e.g. every minute 500 videos are uploaded to youtube. With the recent updates on Instagram- including the introduction of Reels- businesses are seeing greater interaction with their customers. According to Red- Fern, in 2020 85% of businesses utilise videos as a marketing tool (Tomlinson, 2020). Due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the global lockdowns, video streaming has increased. Paid for streaming has seen a large increase, with Netflix gaining 16m subscribers worldwide (BBC 2020) (Emotional Logic – Behavioural Science Market Research Agency, 2020)
  12. 12. SUMMARY When the students at the University of Illinois created the staples of the internet we use today, they can’t have understood the impact they had. The 4.57bn people using the internet in 2020 is likely to grow due to the world’s growing population and we are starting to see internet use increasing in developing economies. It is interesting to see the differences between each country and how they use the internet- noticeably North America spending 47% of the global advertising spend, whilst North Korea had the lowest levels of internet penetration. With mobile phones becoming more accessible to the general public, it has become the most popular way to access the internet. We also now use the internet to enhance our lives- for example, to look for local businesses or informative ‘how to’ videos. In addition, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, more of the population are working from home, and will continue for the foreseeable which explains the growth in subscribers of online streaming platforms. Over the years, how we have used technology has developed. With the rise of social media, we’ve seen businesses focus their attention on building a large social presence- with Instagram being the popular choice. This has meant businesses can gain popularity without expensive marketing, and connect with clients easier than ever before. With technology constantly developing, it is easy to wonder where we’ll be in the next 10 years.
