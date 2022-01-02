How to create a dropshipping store

According to the latest statistics, there are about 310 million active Amazon customers, and maybe you are one of them! We are familiar with how much e-commerce has affected our lifestyle and how it has boomed. E-commerce growth has also led to an increase in people wanting to start their own online eCommerce businesses. My friends randomly told me what they wanted to do in the future. It surprised me that so many of them wanted to start their own business. Most young people gravitate towards entrepreneurship as their career path. Nevertheless, starting a business all at once has one constraint. You need a lot of investment support. Starting a business requires considerable capital investment. What if you didn't have to spend any money on your business and still made a profit? DropShipping is not a new term or concept in eCommerce, but few people know how to start a DropShipping business. DropShipping is more of a service than a business. With DropShipping, you don't have to spend a lot of money on capital expenditures and you don't need a physical store. You can do everything online!